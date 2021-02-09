10 Healthy Homemade Salad Dressings Made with Apple Cider Vinegar

February 08, 2021

Brighten up your salad greens with these healthy homemade salad dressings. These recipes use apple cider vinegar to create a delicious and tangy dressing. Apple cider vinegar has some health benefits, and, while we don't recommend taking it as a shot or gummy, one easy way to add cider vinegar to your diet is to whisk it up into a tasty vinaigrette. Try Sesame-Cider Vinaigrette for a little kick, or Maple-Mustard Vinaigrette if you prefer your dressing on the sweeter side. 

Orange-Sesame Dressing

Use this sweet-and-sour dressing with mixed greens or toss with shredded cabbage for a great coleslaw.

Maple-Mustard Vinaigrette

Walnut oil is worth seeking out for this tasty dressing; store leftover oil in the refrigerator.

Orange-Oregano Dressing

This healthy salad dressing gets its big, bold flavor from orange and herbal oregano notes.

 

Sesame-Cider Vinaigrette

Chinese mustard has a bit of kick, so if spice isn't your thing, use Dijon instead. Try this healthy salad dressing over your favorite greens or as a marinade for shrimp.

Pear-Hazelnut Dressing

Pure hazelnut oil adds a deep, dark nuttiness to this sweet and tangy dressing that marries beautifully with mixed bitter greens or Bibb lettuce salads topped with fresh and dried fruit, such as pears and figs, and chopped toasted hazelnuts.

Flat-Belly Salad

This salad is a helpful tool for weight loss because it provides a good balance of fiber, protein and healthy fats from loads of veggies and beans, all tossed in a tangy apple-cider vinaigrette. 

Feta Vinaigrette

This tangy dressing is from Claire's Restaurant & Bar in Hardwick, Vermont. Chef Steven Obranovich cautions that the subtle briny notes of feta can sometimes be overpowered by too much lemon or an olive oil that's too fruity. Saltiness varies from feta to feta too. Add the ingredients a little at a time and taste as you go.

Spinach & Strawberry Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing

Homemade poppy seed dressing pairs beautifully with tender spinach, crunchy almonds and juicy berries for a fantastically refreshing and easy spring salad. To make ahead, whisk dressing, combine salad ingredients and store separately. Toss the salad with the dressing just before serving. 

Vinaigrette Coleslaw

Toss this simple vinaigrette with shredded cabbage or coleslaw mix.

Spinach Salad with Warm Maple Dressing

Pure maple syrup, as opposed to artificially flavored and colored “pancake” syrup, is an extraordinary cooking ingredient. Here it adds body as well as rich flavor to the dressing, providing a perfect counterpoint to the smoked cheese.

