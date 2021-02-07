21 Brunch Recipes You Can Make in a Cast-Iron Skillet

This Dutch baby calls for good-for-you (yet heavier) whole-wheat flour, but the final product still has that classic light and fluffy texture with crisp edges. If you aren't a fan of smoked salmon, you can use the base of this Dutch baby recipe and instead top it with prosciutto, or tomatoes and mozzarella for vegetarian option. Now get cooking and dig in--ideally straight from the pan, as that's how this recipe is best served.