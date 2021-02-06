13 Hot Appetizers You Can Make in Your Slow Cooker
Break out your slow cooker to make one of these appetizer recipes. Whether it’s a creamy dip or a saucy meatball, these hot appetizers are the perfect start to any meal (or make a spread of them to enjoy as dinner). Recipes like Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip and Slow-Cooker Ratatouille & Goat Cheese Toasts are healthy, delicious and will stay warm thanks to your slow cooker.
Slow-Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip
This creamy, crowd-pleasing dip comes together with ease in your crock pot. Leave it in the slow cooker all party long to keep it warm for serving with perfect, melty cheese in every bite. Whole-wheat bread and raw veggie dippers allow you to dig in without the guilt.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Parmesan Meatballs
Turn classic chicken parm into meatballs with this easy load-and-go appetizer recipe with a cheesy surprise inside. Making meatballs for a party? Switch your crock pot to warm for serving all party long.
Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
This healthy copycat recipe for classic Buffalo dip cooks in your slow cooker for an easy, hands-off appetizer you can keep warm for the whole game, party or any casual gathering. Serve with carrot sticks, celery sticks and tortilla chips for dipping.
Vegetable Chili Con Queso
A zesty party dip served warm combines three kinds of beans with colorful vegetables and plenty of cheese. Serve it with baked tortilla chips.
Slow-Cooker Ratatouille & Goat Cheese Toasts
Ratatouille is a classic French dish made with a sundry of fresh vegetables including onion, bell pepper, garlic, eggplant, zucchini and tomatoes. Our take on it includes these classic flavors and makes use of the slow cooker for a hands-free version.
Spicy Tomato Dip
Serve this slow-cooker tomato dip warm with assorted vegetable dippers or toasted baguette slices.
Apricot-Honey Mustard Sausage Bites
Let your slow cooker do the work of making these tasty appetizers.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Enchilada Dip
A quick fresh-made blender enchilada sauce makes all the difference in this slow-cooker recipe for Mexican cheese dip. Serve it straight from the crock pot, with tortilla chips, to keep it warm and gooey.
Cranberry-Citrus Meatballs
Mix chopped dried cranberries together with your meatball mixture to add a hit of sweetness in every bite. These meatballs start in the skillet but finish in the slow-cooker, making them an easy make-ahead meal.
Roasted Red Pepper & Spinach Dip
This tasty slow-cooker dip comes together quickly thanks to frozen spinach and bottled roasted red peppers. Cheese lovers will enjoy four types of cheese--cream cheese, mozzarella, smoked mozzarella, and Parmesan--in this easy recipe that's perfect for your next party.
Asiago Cheese Dip
Serve this cheese, tomato, and mushroom dip warm with freshly-toasted French bread slices for a wonderful party appetizer. The slow-cooker recipe makes enough for a crowd.
Tangy Cherry Barbecue Sausage
Cherry preserves, tomato paste and chipotle chile pepper combine for an unexpected sauce that provides sweet heat.
Ratatouille Dip
Ratatouille is normally served as a main dish but here it's served with pita chips and enjoyed as an appetizer. It's made in the slow cooker so if you're serving it at a party just leave it in the cooker on warm while your guests dig in!