13 Hot Appetizers You Can Make in Your Slow Cooker

Break out your slow cooker to make one of these appetizer recipes. Whether it’s a creamy dip or a saucy meatball, these hot appetizers are the perfect start to any meal (or make a spread of them to enjoy as dinner). Recipes like Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip and Slow-Cooker Ratatouille & Goat Cheese Toasts are healthy, delicious and will stay warm thanks to your slow cooker.