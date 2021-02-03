23 Healthy Taco Recipes in 30 Minutes or Less
Make taco night a weekly occurrence with these healthy taco recipes. These tacos use proteins like chicken, fish and shrimp to create a filling and flavorful meal. Recipes like Baked Fish Tacos with Avocado and Beefless Vegan Tacos are ready in 30 minutes and make the perfect weeknight dinner.
Baked Fish Tacos with Avocado
Instead of deep-frying, the fish fillets in this quick-and-easy 5-ingredient recipe are coated with a flavorful seasoning blend and baked. Several varieties of flaky white fish can be used for these tacos. When you go to the market to purchase fish, the best strategy is to be flexible and choose the variety that looks freshest that day.
Grilled Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Give juicy shrimp tacos a Cajun flavor spin with spices and a quick sear on a hot grill. An easy avocado mash adds creaminess to cool off the spicy kick.
Black Bean Tacos
Mixing mashed canned beans with whole beans and seasonings makes an incredibly simple taco filling from your pantry. Top these speedy 5-ingredient tacos with lettuce, tomato and salsa or any of your favorite taco toppings.
Taco Lettuce Wraps
Don't limit yourself to lettuce for this low-carb, gluten-free taco lettuce wrap recipe--any fresh green sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works.
Salmon Tacos with Pineapple Salsa
An easy-to-make slaw served on the side of these salmon tacos makes for a filling and fast weeknight dinner. If you prefer more heat in these fish tacos, simply add a pinch or two of chipotle chile powder or cayenne with the chili powder.
Beefless Vegan Tacos
Take taco night in a new direction with these healthy vegan tacos. We've swapped crumbled tofu for the ground beef, without sacrificing any of the savory seasonings you expect in a taco. You can also use the filling in burritos, bowls, taco salads and to top nachos.
BBQ Chicken Tacos with Red Cabbage Slaw
This zippy, creamy slaw is so good you might find yourself making it for other sandwiches. Still, it pairs beautifully with the tangy pulled chicken for an incredibly quick dinner you can make even on your busiest nights. To save even more time, use a preshredded coleslaw blend.
Roasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacos
These hearty vegan tacos are quick and easy to make, perfect for busy weeknights. They are so tasty no one will miss the meat or dairy.
Carne Asada Tacos
These flank-steak soft tacos are so tasty and easy, they should be in everyone's repertoire. Plus they're made with fresh corn tortillas (not fried) and topped with a quick homemade salsa made with avocado, tomato, onion and a bright squeeze of lime.
Tomatillo Breakfast Tacos
Loaded with 20 grams of protein, this breakfast taco recipe is a satisfying way to start the day. Queso blanco, also known as queso fresco, is a soft, slightly salty fresh Mexican cheese. Look for it in Latin markets and large supermarkets.
Fish Tacos with Avocado-Lime Crema
If battering and frying fish sounds messy, frozen fish sticks are your fish taco savior in this healthy dinner recipe. Use them for a quick, kid-friendly dinner or try popcorn shrimp. Serve with your favorite salsa and black beans on the side.
Spicy Shrimp Tacos
These spicy shrimp tacos owe their kick to a smoky chipotle shrimp seasoning blend. Cooling avocado and tangy pico de gallo round out the flavor. This vibrant, easy dinner comes together in a flash, making it perfect for busy weeknights.
Grilled Chicken Tacos with Slaw & Lime Crema
In this easy and healthy chicken taco recipe, we top grilled chicken tenders with a crunchy and colorful vegetable slaw and a simple blend of sour cream, lime juice and cilantro. The chicken is cooked on a grill pan, so these crowd-pleasing chicken tacos make for a great 25-minute weeknight dinner year-round.
Vegan Walnut Tacos with Avocado Cream
A savory blend of walnuts and mushrooms stands in for meat in these tasty vegan Tex-Mex tacos. Creamy avocado sauce and crunchy cabbage provide just the right combination of flavors and textures. These tacos get a nice kick from chili powder, but feel free to reduce the amount if you prefer a less spicy taco. Add a side of beans to round out the meal. The filling and avocado cream would also be great in a rice bowl, on nachos or in a burrito.
High-Protein Breakfast Tacos
In this high-protein breakfast taco recipe, black beans, eggs and cheese are folded into corn tortillas and topped with your favorite salsa.
Flank Steak Tacos with Strawberry Salsa
For this easy taco recipe, we've topped skillet-cooked flank steak with a quick fresh salsa that takes advantage of perfectly ripe strawberries. Make the salsa while the steak cooks for a 30-minute dinner the whole family will love.
Easy Shrimp Tacos
These easy shrimp tacos are inspired by the seafood tacos in Baja California.
Mahi-Mahi Fish Tacos
In this mahi-mahi fish taco recipe, chili-coated fish gets a lovely crust from the hot pan. The creaminess of the avocado sauce complements the crisp crunch of the jicama, and it's all pulled together in 20 minutes.
Tofu Tacos
These quick vegan tacos, filled with a spicy tofu filling, make a perfect weeknight dinner. To keep them vegan, top them with shredded cabbage, fresh pico de gallo and guacamole. For vegetarians, add crumbled queso fresco.
Bean & Bacon Breakfast Tacos
Get a serving of vegetables from kale, and protein and fiber from beans, in this healthy breakfast taco recipe. Other types of beans (pinto, black, kidney) or chickpeas also work well.
Chipotle Fish Tacos
Lightened-up Baja-style fish tacos make a quick, flavorful meal that's easy to whip up in a few minutes.
Quick Steak Carne Asada Tacos
The key to making the easiest tacos ever? Using prepared carne asada. We make this healthy dinner with just three ingredients--thanks to the help of convenience items like frozen meals--and then freshen it up with sliced avocado.
Fish Tacos with Mango Salsa
Strips of swordfish mingle with jerk seasoning and mango salsa for a different kind of taco in this 30-minute dinner recipe.