20 Easy Breakfast for Dinner Ideas in 20 Minutes
Breakfast is often touted as the most important meal of the day, so why not eat it twice? These breakfast for dinner ideas will have a quick and delicious meal on the table in just 20 minutes or less. Recipes like Stovetop Veggie Frittata and Tomatillo Breakfast Tacos are healthy and tasty while being fast and easy.
Mediterranean Breakfast Sandwiches
This veggie-packed breakfast sandwich delivers a healthy serving of protein plus fresh vegetables on low-carbohydrate sandwich bread.
Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes
These delicious and unbelievably simple pancakes are best enjoyed right after cooking. With just eggs and a banana, you can have healthy grain-free pancakes with no added sugar. Serve with maple syrup and yogurt or ricotta cheese to add in some protein.
Scrambled Eggs with Vegetables
This fridge-clean-out meal is the perfect way to use up whatever vegetables you have on hand. Chop up anything that's been left behind in your veggie drawer for this quick scramble that's the perfect healthy dinner for one.
Spinach & Cheese Breakfast Skillet
Eating a big healthy breakfast‚ like this 700-calorie hash-and-egg recipe‚ may help lower your levels of ghrelin, a hormone that signals hunger, and reduce snack cravings later in the day. Plus, research shows eating the bulk of your daily calories earlier in the day could help you lose weight. If you're looking for a lighter breakfast, this recipe can serve two.
Stovetop Veggie Frittata
Eggs are one of the cheapest sources of protein. And they offer a delicious and easy avenue for getting veggies, like in this frittata. Using frozen vegetables saves prep time, too.
Bacon and Blueberry Topped Waffle
Kick off a special day with a special whole grain waffle topped with blueberries, bacon, pecans and maple syrup. It takes just a few minutes to whip up.
Tomatillo Breakfast Tacos
Loaded with 20 grams of protein, this breakfast taco recipe is a satisfying way to start the day. Queso blanco, also known as queso fresco, is a soft, slightly salty fresh Mexican cheese. Look for it in Latin markets and large supermarkets.
Savory Oatmeal with Tomato & Sausage
Oats get a new life in this savory dish, serving as the backbone for a satisfying combo of sausage, greens, tomatoes, and herbs.
Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Smoked Trout & Avocado
Kale for breakfast? Oh yeah! Start your day off right with a breakfast salad recipe full of good-for-you greens and you'll knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.
Mushroom-Spinach Eggs Benedict
You can feel good about eating this make-at-home version of eggs Benedict. We've replaced the ham with wilted spinach and golden brown sautéed mushrooms, and lightened up the sauce by using light sour cream and fat-free milk.
Mini Chocolate Pancakes
Pancakes are great for breakfast, but these mini chocolate pancakes--topped with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar--are a special treat that will wow everyone at your table.
Smoked Salmon & Goat Cheese Flagel
Goat cheese has bolder flavor than cream cheese. We love it schmeared on a flagel (aka flat bagel) for a healthy breakfast, brunch or lunch idea.
Tofu & Vegetable Scramble
Feel free to customize this speedy tofu and vegetable scramble with your favorite combination of vegetables and spice. Try to use veggies that will all cook at the same rate, like peppers, green beans and sugar snap peas.
Mexican-Style Ham and Egg Breakfast
Packed with protein and lower in carbs, these ham and egg breakfast sandwiches with guacamole will keep you full all day.
10-Minute Spinach Omelet
Pull together a nutritious breakfast in just 10 minutes with this delicious spinach omelet recipe. Eggs and cheese help pack it with protein, while fresh dill boosts its flavor.
Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Oatmeal
In this satisfying, on-the-go oatmeal recipe, protein-rich Greek yogurt, crunchy pecans and sweet berries make this the perfect healthy breakfast. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.
Smoked Sablefish & Radish Flagel
Top flagels, aka flat bagels, with smoked sablefish (black cod) for a healthy breakfast or lunch. Sablefish has a firmer texture than smoked salmon. Look for it with other smoked fish in the seafood department at your grocery store or substitute an equal amount of smoked salmon.
Breakfast Salad with Egg & Salsa Verde Vinaigrette
Salad for breakfast? Don't knock it until you've tried it. We love how this meal gives you 3 whole cups of vegetables to start your day.
Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Omelet
The key to this healthy omelet recipe is cooking the eggs over low heat so the curds set up nice and soft. A splash of milk in the eggs is added insurance to keep the omelet from turning rubbery.
Spanakopita Scrambled Egg Pitas
This meatless dinner comes together in only 15 minutes, thanks to the convenience of frozen chopped spinach and crumbled feta. We've added a flavorful burst of sun-dried tomato tapenade to spread over the whole-wheat pita before nestling the scrambled eggs inside. If you can't find it, basil pesto or sun-dried tomato pesto also work well.