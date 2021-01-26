21 Baked Strawberry Desserts That Everyone Will Love
Enjoy a fresh and fruity treat with these baked strawberry desserts. Whether it’s cake, cobbler or bars, these strawberry desserts are bright and delicious. Recipes like Baked Strawberry Custards and Strawberry-Rhubarb Slab Pie are healthy, colorful and the perfect sweet end to any meal.
Baked Strawberry Custards
Sour cream gives this healthy baked custard recipe richness and tang. It's delicious with in-season strawberries, but feel free to substitute whatever berries you can get your hands on.
Strawberry Cobbler
In-season strawberries shine in this simple strawberry cobbler recipe. The biscuits on top are light and fluffy, with crispy tops and hint of sweetness. This strawberry cobbler creates the perfect amount of sauce for serving with vanilla ice cream.
Strawberry Shortcake Cake
Sweet strawberries are nestled between layers of sponge cake and a cream filling in this easy cake. We add nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt to whipped cream to lighten up the filling and give it a little tang.
Strawberry-Oat Streusel Bars
The dough in this easy dessert recipe does double duty--it creates a sturdy crust to hold all the gooey strawberry filling and also makes a crisp crumb topping. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream to take this to the next level.
Strawberry Shortcake Cupcakes
Stuff each tender cupcake with a whole fresh strawberry for a fun surprise inside these healthier cupcakes--a perfectly portioned take on a classic strawberry shortcake.
Strawberry Tart
This simple strawberry tart shines with the natural sweetness of fresh strawberries. A lightly sweetened cream cheese filling holds the berries in place, while a light glaze of strawberry jam gives the tart an extra boost of strawberry flavor.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Slab Pie
Sweet strawberries and tangy rhubarb nestle into a flaky, buttery crust for a pie so beautiful, you almost won't want to cut into it. A slab pie is the ultimate dessert for time-crunched cooks: it's baked right in a jelly roll pan and makes enough to serve a crowd.
Muffin-Tin Strawberry Shortcakes
Skip rolling and cutting dough and use your muffin tin in this healthy strawberry shortcake recipe. Look for lemon curd in the store near jams and jellies or skip it and combine the berries with 2 tablespoons sugar in Step 4.
Strawberry Poke Cake
What makes this poke cake so special? After this lightened-up cake is baked and cooled, it's poked with holes (hence the name!) that are filled with fresh pureed strawberries thickened with gelatin to prevent the cake from getting soggy. The end result? Sweet strawberry flavor inside and out!
Rhubarb-Strawberry Galette
Strawberries and rhubarb are a classic springtime combo, but you could use cherries or apricots if you prefer. Baking this pretty galette on a heated surface like a baking stone creates a crisp, sturdy bottom.
Strawberry Pandowdy
A truly old-fashioned dessert, “pandowdy” is said to refer to the cutting up of the flaky crust, or “dowdy-ing,” toward the end of the baking time. Once the crust is cut, the bubbly fruit cooks up around the crust. This dessert is good with whichever berries are ripe at the moment. In early summer go for strawberries. Serve with ice cream or frozen yogurt.
Lemon Angel Food Cake with Strawberries & Coconut Cream
Be sure that your tube pan is free from any grease or flour--the batter for this homemade angel food cake needs to be able to climb the sides of the pan as it bakes to hold its structure.
Strawberry Lemonade Cupcakes
Strawberries and lemons make for a sweet and citrusy treat in this lightened-up cupcake recipe topped with a cream cheese frosting.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Fruit Bars
Strawberry and rhubarb are a classic combination--try them in these easy-to-make fruit bars.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Cobbler with Granola Streusel
Tart rhubarb and sweet strawberries turn tender in their own juices beneath a brown sugar and oat crumble topping. This spring-inspired dessert comes together quickly without pie crusts to unroll; the tender fruit cooks quickly to make this a great last-minute dessert option too. Serve warm for the most luscious texture.
Strawberry-Black Pepper Tart for Two
Black pepper gives sweet strawberries a kick in this free-form tart. Expect some of the strawberry juices to ooze over the top of the crust while baking.
Mini Angel Food Strawberry Shortcakes
These adorable strawberry shortcakes are made with mini angel food cakes. These single-serve desserts are perfect for a picnic or party on a warm summer day.
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Angel Food Cake
This chocolate angel food cake topped with strawberries and shaved chocolate is an unforgettable dessert. It's so beautiful, your guests won't believe you made it yourself.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Cobbler
Strawberries and rhubarb are one of the great flavor combinations of springtime. Here the duo stars in a traditional strawberry-rhubarb cobbler, redolent with the aromas of cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg. If you must, you can top it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream but quite honestly, it doesn't need it.
Strawberry Cupcakes with Chocolate Ganache Frosting
These whole-wheat yellow cupcakes have strawberries mixed throughout for a sweet surprise with every bite. Topped with a chocolate frosting, they're perfect for any celebration.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Bread Pudding
Gingersnaps add a sublime note to the classic spring combination of strawberries and rhubarb.