14 Cookies You Can Make Without a Stand Mixer
All you need is a bowl (or two) to make these healthy cookie recipes. Instead of a stand or electric mixer, these cookies use a spoon or whisk to create the cookie batter. They are perfect if you don’t have fancy equipment or simply want an easier cleanup. Whether it’s recipes like Brownie Cookies or Oatmeal-Coconut Cookies with Cranberries & White Chocolate, you’ll have a sweet and delicious treat.
Cinnamon-Raisin Oatmeal Cookies
This recipe takes oatmeal cookies up a notch with its cinnamony, buttery, delicious take on a much-loved classic dessert.
Brownie Cookies
Cocoa powder and brown sugar make this easy drop cookie recipe taste like rich brownies.
Vegan No-Bake Cookies
Almond butter and coconut oil melt together to bind these stovetop cookies without using any eggs. To take the flavor to the next level, try subbing in your favorite nut butter.
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Kids and adults alike will love this easy peanut butter chocolate chip cookie recipe, which--unlike most cookie recipes--doesn't call for flour. These gluten-free peanut butter chocolate chip cookies are soft and chewy and, with only five simple ingredients, they can easily be whipped up by young chefs and enjoyed as an after-school treat. They're also perfect for a holiday party or for a cookie swap.
No-Sugar-Added Oatmeal Cookies
Classic oatmeal cookies without all the sugar, these better-for-you gluten-free treats get their sweetness from ripe bananas and chopped dates.
Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies
You'd never know that these delicious gluten-free cookies are made without wheat flour. A blend of gluten-free flour and almond flour--plus butter and brown sugar--gives them a classic chocolate chip cookie flavor and the ideal balance of crispiness and chewiness. Make a batch as a treat for your family or to bring to parties, potlucks and picnics.
Oatmeal-Coconut Cookies with Cranberries & White Chocolate
Our classic oatmeal cookie recipe gets a flavor twist with coconut, white chocolate chips (which have a more delicate flavor than milk or dark chocolate) and tart dried cranberries. The result is a chewy, sweet treat that's sure to leave you coming back for more.
Blueberry & White Chocolate Chunk Ginger Cookies
These easy cookies are a real snap to make--just stir and bake.
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies
Almond butter and coconut oil replace dairy butter and eggs in these vegan treats, giving them the crisp but chewy texture that we all love. On its own, chocolate is a vegan ingredient but dairy products are often introduced during processing. Some chocolate chips may not be labeled vegan, but if they do not contain dairy products, such as whey, casein, milk, milk fat and milk solids, they are vegan. Check labels carefully.
Healthy Pumpkin-Oatmeal Cookies
These tender pumpkin-oatmeal cookies have the perfect amount of sweetness from brown sugar and raisins and a slightly nutty flavor from almond butter. Enjoy them as an after-school snack or a healthy dessert. Several testers also said they'd love to eat them with a cup of coffee in the morning.
Ginger Crinkle Cookies
Cynthia Farr-Weinfeld, a hypnotherapist and writer, started improving the nutritional profile of a friend's mother's ginger cookie recipe by substituting whole-wheat pastry flour for all-purpose flour and canola oil for shortening. “Experiment with these cookies,” she advises, “as they taste great either slightly underdone or crispy.” She calls them “the quickest cookies you'll ever bake.”
Venetian Spice Cookies (Bicciolani)
The intense blend of spices in these cookies is a tip of the hat to Venice's history as a conduit for the spice trade between Europe and the Far East.
Healthy Oatmeal-Chocolate Chip Cookies
Here's your new cookie jar staple. This recipe for classic oatmeal chocolate chip cookies gets a healthy boost with whole-wheat flour and uses less sugar and butter than traditional recipes. Don't hesitate to make a double batch--they're so satisfying they'll be gone fast.
Nut & Honey Biscotti
This crunchy Italian cookie recipe isn't traditionally very sweet, so just a touch of honey adds flavor along with mild sweetness. Dipping them in chocolate makes them extra special.