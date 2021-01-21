18 Vegetarian Stuffed Vegetables for a Healthy and Delicious Dinner
Try something different for dinner tonight with these stuffed vegetable recipes. We pack vegetables like portobello mushrooms, peppers and squash with whole grains, vegetables and healthy fats to create a satisfying meal. Recipes like Vegetarian Stuffed Cabbage and Pesto Spaghetti Squash Bake are filling, delicious and an easy way to meet your daily veggie count.
Caprese Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
We've taken the key ingredients of the popular caprese salad--tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil--and piled them into portobello mushroom caps to make a delicious and satisfying vegetarian main dish.
Roasted Red Peppers Stuffed with Kale & Rice
You can vary the filling by substituting robust mustard greens or collards, or milder greens, such as spinach, escarole or Swiss chard. (Cook the greens until just tender in Step 2.)
Vegetarian Stuffed Cabbage
Though traditional stuffed cabbage recipes are made with meat, here Savoy cabbage leaves are stuffed with a combination of rice, mushrooms, onions, garlic and herbs for a healthy vegetarian stuffed cabbage recipe. The stuffed cabbage leaves gently bake in a simple tomato sauce. This easy stuffed cabbage recipe can be made ahead of time and baked just before serving.
Cheesy Spinach-&-Artichoke Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
This spaghetti-squash-for-pasta swap slashes both carbs and calories by 75 percent for a delicious, creamy casserole you can feel good about eating. It's worth roasting the squash versus cooking it in the microwave if you have the time: the flavor gets sweeter and more intense.
Stuffed Eggplant
In this Italian stuffed eggplant recipe, fresh breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese and parsley make a simple, yet delicious filling for an “inside-out” eggplant Parmesan. Serve these stuffed eggplants as a light dinner along with a big salad.
Quinoa-Stuffed Delicata Squash
With its pretty striped skin and uniform shape, delicata squash is a beautiful vessel for serving up this healthy quinoa stuffing. Serve this recipe as a stunning side dish or a vegetarian main with a big leafy green salad alongside.
Cheese-&-Spinach-Stuffed Portobellos
Here we take the elements of a vegetarian lasagna filling--ricotta, spinach and Parmesan cheese--and nestle them into roasted portobello mushroom caps. The recipe works best with very large portobello caps; if you can only find smaller ones, buy one or two extra and divide the filling among all the caps. Serve with a tossed salad and a whole-wheat dinner roll or spaghetti tossed with marinara sauce.
Pesto Spaghetti Squash Bake
This delicious, cheesy, full-flavored pesto-stuffed spaghetti squash is hearty and filling, full of vegetables and topped with melted fresh mozzarella cheese. It's a perfect main dish for vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike!
Greek Orzo Stuffed Peppers
We steam brightly colored bell peppers in the microwave to save time and then stuff them with orzo, spinach and feta. This basic recipe will work with almost any filling--try substituting different types of cheese, herbs or beans. Serve with whole-wheat pita bread and cucumber salad.
Slow-Cooker Caprese Spaghetti Squash with White Beans
This recipe feels and looks indulgent without being high in calories. The "caprese" components--fresh mozzarella, basil leaves and tomatoes--beautifully shine through, while the white beans add protein and a creamy texture. If you can't find fresh small mozzarella balls, tear a large ball of fresh mozzarella into small pieces.
Mushroom & Cheddar Stuffed Onions
In this recipe for stuffed onions, mild onion layers are filled with a tasty mushroom and Cheddar cheese blend spiked with sage and a splash of dry sherry. Serve as a vegetarian main dish for 4 or as a vegetable side dish for 8.
Acorn Squash Stuffed with Chard & White Beans
Acorn squash's natural shape makes it just right for stuffing. This filling has Mediterranean flair: olives, tomato paste, white beans and Parmesan cheese. Serve with: Mixed green salad with radicchio and red onion and crisp white wine, such as Pinot Grigio.
Sun-Dried Tomato & Feta Stuffed Artichokes
Flavorful sun-dried tomatoes and tangy feta add depth to the stuffing for these artichokes.
Vegetarian Spaghetti Squash Lasagna
This low-carb riff on classic lasagna layers mushrooms and tomato sauce with spaghetti squash noodles instead of lasagna pasta. Make the layers right in the shell of the spaghetti squash and top with mozzarella cheese for a melty top and fun presentation. Serve with a green salad and a glass of Chianti for an easy, healthy dinner.
Curried Lentil Stuffed Squash
In this stuffed squash recipe, a spicy red lentil curry stew fills acorn squash. If you find them at your market use tasty jarred piquillo peppers in this.
Millet-Stuffed Peppers with Ginger & Tofu
The filling in this stuffed pepper recipe uses millet, which is naturally gluten-free and has a nutty corn flavor--plus it cooks quickly because of its small size. We like Asian-flavored baked tofu in this recipe, but you can choose your favorite flavor. Serve with roasted broccoli or asparagus drizzled with sesame oil.
Spaghetti Squash Lasagna with Broccolini
In this low-carb spaghetti squash lasagna recipe, garlicky broccolini, spaghetti squash and cheese are combined for a healthy take on a favorite casserole. This bakes right in the squash shells for a fun presentation. Serve with a big Caesar salad and some warm and crusty whole-grain bread.
Vegan Wild Rice Stuffed Squash for Two
Sourdough bread, a mix of earthy mushrooms and wild rice fill sweet acorn squash in this vegan Thanksgiving dish that's just the right size for two people. Sweet carnival squash, with its stripes and speckles, is a fun alternative to acorn squash if you can get your hands on one.