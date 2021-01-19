12 Creamy Italian-Inspired Soups
Enjoy a warm bowl of these creamy Italian-inspired soups. To achieve a creamy bite, these recipes use cream, mashed beans, egg yolks and more to create a delicious, smooth texture. Recipes like Instant Pot Lasagna Soup and Pork Zuppa are flavorful, hearty and perfect for making whenever you need a rich, yet healthy, meal.
Pork Zuppa
This rich Italian soup, made with ground pork and potatoes, is sure to satisfy everyone who tries it. Using a slow cooker makes this recipe easy to execute.
Instant Pot Lasagna Soup
This satisfying and hearty soup has all the flavors of lasagna, but without the fuss of layering ingredients in a baking dish and waiting for the lasagna to bake. Here, we take advantage of the multicooker to prepare a soup that is ready in 10 minutes. Just top the soup with ricotta and Parmesan and enjoy!
Ribollita Soup
Ribollita, a traditional hearty Tuscan soup, typically uses day-old bread to add body and thicken the broth. This ribollita recipe uses a bean mash, which keeps the soup gluten-free and adds fiber. Garnish with extra-virgin olive oil or pepper and grated Parmesan.
Zuppa Toscana
This creamy soup is packed with savory flavor from Italian sausage and bacon. But don't worry, we tucked in healthy ingredients too, like kale and white beans, for added nutrition and fiber to round out a healthy dinner or packable lunch.
Pasta & Chickpea Soup (Pasta e ceci)
This thick soup is full of chickpeas, tomatoes, fresh rosemary and pasta. Convenient pantry items makes it the perfect solution for harried weeknights. To make this soup vegetarian simply swap reduced-sodium vegetable broth for the beef broth.
Creamy Rye & Butternut Squash Soup
This creamy rye and butternut squash soup recipe is a healthier take on a traditional squash and rye bread soup from the Valle d'Aosta region of Italy, usually made rich with milk and cheese. This healthy butternut squash soup variation gets its richness from the creamy starches released by the bread and winter squash. If you like caraway, be sure to use rye bread with caraway seeds.
Lasagna Soup
This quick and healthy lasagna soup recipe has all the comforting flavors of classic lasagna with plenty of tomatoes, Italian turkey sausage and lasagna noodles broken into bite-size bits. A dollop of ricotta cheese mixed with mozzarella and Parmesan adds a creamy finishing touch. Serve the soup with a green salad and crusty bread to sop up what's left in the bowl for an easy healthy dinner that's ready in under 30 minutes.
Italian Peasant Soup with Cabbage, Beans & Cheese
A well-stocked pantry is a good starting point for making a hearty homemade soup like this one--just add some fresh vegetables, bread and cheese and you've got dinner (and tomorrow's lunch).
White Bean Soup with Tomato & Shrimp
With capers and olives, this heart-healthy soup draws inspiration from Italian puttanesca sauce. Serve with crusty whole-grain bread to soak up the broth.
Bread & Tomato Soup
This healthy tomato soup recipe is a blend of two Tuscan classics, pappa al pomodoro (a hearty bread-thickened tomato soup) and acquacotta (which translates as “cooked water,” and is a soup made with tomatoes, greens and a poached egg, served over bread). This easy vegetable soup is the perfect light supper for those first cool evenings of fall.
Pasta & Bean Soup
Using basic canned goods and a few other staples, you can make this comforting soup in just minutes. The trick to achieving a full-bodied homemade flavor from canned chicken broth is to freshen it up with a handful of herbs, some garlic cloves and crushed red pepper. For a meatier flavor, add a little crumbled cooked Italian turkey sausage to the soup.
Italian Egg-Drop Soup
Italian egg-drop soup, Stracciatella, is traditionally a light soup made with just chicken broth, eggs and herbs. We added pasta, chickpeas and arugula to turn it into a meal. Serve with: Garlic bread and Caesar salad.