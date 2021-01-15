19 Drop Cookie Recipes for an Easy Dessert
Bake one of these easy cookie recipes for a sweet treat. These cookies use the drop method, i.e. they're formed by dropping bits of dough onto a baking sheet. You can use a scoop or two spoons to help you form the cookie, or roll bits of dough into a ball. Whichever method you use will result in soft and delicious cookies, like Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies and Carrot Cake Sandwich Cookies.
Cinnamon-Raisin Oatmeal Cookies
This recipe takes oatmeal cookies up a notch with its cinnamony, buttery, delicious take on a much-loved classic dessert.
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
This makeover recipe was one of the favorites chosen for our 30th anniversary issue. Tahini gives this cookie a subtle sesame flavor.
One-Bowl Monster Cookies
If you thought it wasn't possible to make healthier monster cookies, think again. These peanut butter, oatmeal, chocolate chip and M&M cookies have less butter and sugar than traditional recipes, but they have just as much flavor and tenderness, thanks to more peanut butter. Even better, they're made in one bowl for easy cleanup.
Brownie Cookies
Cocoa powder and brown sugar make this easy drop cookie recipe taste like rich brownies.
Carrot Cake Sandwich Cookies
These chewy and moist carrot cake sandwich cookies are packed with carrots, crunchy pecan pieces and chewy raisins and filled with an orange-scented cream cheese frosting. They are rich and satisfying and would pair perfectly with a hot cup of coffee.
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Brown butter chocolate chip cookies take regular chocolate chip cookies to a whole new level. The browned butter add nuttiness to each cookie, while a sprinkle of sea salt takes these easy treats over the top.
Italian Lemon Cookies
These soft Italian lemon drop cookies feature both sweet and tangy flavors thanks to plenty of fresh lemon juice and a powdered sugar glaze. These easy cookies are perfect with tea and coffee and will make a great addition to your holiday cookie platter.
Chocolate Chunk Cherry Cookies
These diabetic-friendly cookies combine antioxidant-rich cherries with both dark and white chocolate.
Orange Spice Molasses Cookies
These spiced molasses cookies have added applesauce to help keep the cookies moist, and whole-wheat flour and oats to incorporate whole grains.
Almond-Chocolate-Cherry Cookies
These diabetic-friendly cookies, made with cherries and almonds, pack a chocolaty punch. With few ingredients, they are easy to make and are perfect for any occasion.
Jasmine Tea Cookies
Jasmine tea is a green tea that's been scented with jasmine flowers. It lends extraordinary flavor to these tender morsels.
Chocolate & Pecan Macaroons
We love the rich chocolate flavor in these chewy cookies that are like a cross between higher-fat coconut macaroons and low-fat, low-calorie, egg-white-based meringues.
Healthy Pumpkin-Oatmeal Cookies
These tender pumpkin-oatmeal cookies have the perfect amount of sweetness from brown sugar and raisins and a slightly nutty flavor from almond butter. Enjoy them as an after-school snack or a healthy dessert. Several testers also said they'd love to eat them with a cup of coffee in the morning.
Peanut Butter Cookies
These easy peanut butter cookies will satisfy your sweet and savory cravings. Make a batch the next time you want a healthy dessert the whole family will love.
Plum Pudding Cookies
These fruity cookies have the taste of sweet plums and almonds.
Soft Snickerdoodles
Adding dried currants, dried cranberries, and peanuts to these Snickerdoodle cookies adds a new twist to the classic recipe.
Bev's Chocolate Chip Cookies
EatingWell reader Beverley Sharpe of Santa Barbara, California, contributed this healthy chocolate chip cookie recipe. She gave chocolate chip cookies a healthy update by cutting back on sugar and incorporating whole grains. To increase protein, Sharpe replaces the rolled oats with 1 cup almond meal.
Carrot Raisin Cookies
This classic cookie recipe can be made with sugar substitute for a diabetes-friendly dessert option.
Pumpkin Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Classic chocolate chip cookies get a fall update by mixing in pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice. Not only are these pumpkin cookies even more flavorful than regular chocolate chip cookies, they're also oh-so-soft and cakelike. Use chocolate chunks for big gooey bites of chocolate or opt for mini chocolate chips to ensure a bit of chocolate in each bite.