15 Chicken and Asparagus Recipes for a Balanced and Delicious Meal
These chicken and asparagus recipes are perfect for lunch or dinner. Chicken is a filling source of protein while asparagus has numerous health benefits—including being packed with antioxidants, fiber and vitamins A, C, E and K. Try the delicious duo in recipes like Creamy Mushroom, Chicken & Asparagus Bake or Chicken Pesto Pasta with Asparagus for a satisfying meal.
Slow-Cooker Chicken & Wild Rice Soup with Asparagus & Peas
Use your crock pot all year with this healthy slow-cooker chicken soup recipe with fresh spring ingredients. Adding the asparagus and peas to the slow cooker for the last 20 minutes of cooking and leaving the lid off ensures that the vegetables stay bright green and are perfectly done without getting mushy.
Sheet-Pan Baked Parmesan Chicken with Asparagus & Potatoes
This one-pan dinner combines savory Parmesan cheese and panko-coated chicken breast with asparagus and potatoes tossed with spices to create an easy meal the whole family will love.
Creamy Mushroom, Chicken & Asparagus Bake
This comforting weeknight casserole recipe features plenty of mushrooms and asparagus combined with chicken and brown rice and a creamy Parmesan cheese sauce. Whip this up anytime you have leftover chicken or cooked brown rice to spare.
Honey-Mustard Chicken with Asparagus Farrotto
Risotto gets a whole-grain upgrade by swapping in farro (a type of wheat) for the white rice. The farrotto adds a chewy bite and nutty flavor, plus 4 extra grams of fiber per serving.
One-Pan Chicken & Asparagus Bake
In this chicken and asparagus recipe, we use one baking sheet to whip up dinner quickly, veggies included. Pounding the chicken thin helps it cook quickly alongside the carrots and potatoes, with asparagus rounding out the meal. This is one quick dinner recipe you'll be returning to again and again.
Greek Chicken with Roasted Spring Vegetables & Lemon Vinaigrette
This Greek-inspired chicken and vegetable sheet-pan meal is bursting with flavor. The chicken is coated in a mayonnaise and bread crumb mixture, roasted alongside asparagus, cremini mushrooms and grape tomatoes and then served with a lemon-feta vinaigrette.
Chicken Pesto Pasta with Asparagus
This healthy chicken pesto pasta is easy to make thanks to convenience ingredients like rotisserie chicken and store-bought pesto. The addition of fresh asparagus--which is cooked in the same pot as the pasta--brightens up the look and the flavors of this family-friendly and easy one-pot dinner. Fresh basil, if you have it on hand, is a nice finishing touch.
Smoked Chicken Strata
Smoked chicken, asparagus, mushrooms, and sweet peppers are layered with bread, egg, and Swiss cheese in this quick and easy strata recipe.
Spring Green Soup with Chicken
Sautéing chicken in a little oil first (rather than poaching in the broth) creates some browned bits in the pan (aka fond) that give this green soup a richer flavor.
Creamy Chicken & Asparagus Pasta
This creamy chicken and asparagus pasta is a quick, warming meal all cooked in one pot. The cream cheese adds a silky texture to the sauce, while fresh asparagus and lemon brighten the dish.
Chicken and Asparagus Rolls with Garlic Cream Sauce
Chicken and fresh asparagus spears pair nicely with the garlicky cream sauce in this recipe. Chicken tenderloins can be costly but you can save some money by using skinless, boneless chicken breast cut into strips.
Indian-Spiced Chicken & Asparagus
This easy chicken-and-asparagus sauté is boldly seasoned with aromatic cumin and fennel; the seeds are toasted in a skillet before grinding to bring out the most flavor. If you don't want to buy a whole jar of the spices, look for them in the bulk spice section in natural-foods stores and buy just what you need for this recipe. Serve over brown rice, millet or quinoa.
Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Asparagus & Chicken Sausage
Stock the fridge with a week's worth of lunches using a handful of ingredients from your local grocery store. To save on carbs, we're swapping in riced cauliflower for regular rice and adding pregrilled asparagus, which bulks up these bowls and adds fiber. At lunchtime, just reheat to steaming then top with a bit of pesto. Try Trader Joe's for fast shortcut ingredients like these--see Tip (below) for our product recommendations.
Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Tenders with Cucumber-Ranch Dressing
Asparagus and bacon are wrapped around spiced chicken tenders in this quick and healthy chicken dinner. Serve with a green salad tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette or make extra cucumber-ranch dressing and use it for your salad too.
Chicken & Asparagus with Melted Gruyere
For this elegant dish, boneless chicken breast and asparagus are smothered in a luxurious white-wine sauce with just the right amount of melted Gruyère cheese. Tarragon and lemon add a delicious light flavor that is perfect with asparagus.