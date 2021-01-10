21 Low-Calorie Baked Goods Perfect for Breakfast
Your kitchen will smell amazing when you make these baked goods in the morning. Whether it’s muffins, bread or rolls, these baked goods are all low in calories. You can make recipes like Morning Glory Muffins or Crusty Wheat Boule on the weekend and enjoy throughout the week for an easy and delicious breakfast.
Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups
Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. Feel free to swap out the pecans for any other nut--walnuts would be great--or omit them altogether. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
Blueberry-Lemon Crumb Muffins
Blueberries and lemon are a natural pairing in these light and airy muffins with a delicate brown sugar crumble. If you like an extra blast of lemon flavor, use lemon extract rather than vanilla. These muffins are best with fresh blueberries, but you can substitute with frozen. Don't thaw them before you stir them into the batter.
Strawberry-Orange Breakfast Cakes
Yes, you can pull off baked goods on busy mornings! With a make-ahead batter and filling, these breakfast muffins go from fridge to table in under 30 minutes.
Morning Glory Muffins
These Morning Glory muffins are full of everything you'd expect in the bakery favorite-carrots, apple and raisins, topped with nuts and toasted wheat germ. If raisins aren't your favorite, substitute an equal amount of the dried fruit of your choice.
Crusty Wheat Boule
The French word “boule” translates to ball, referring to this bread’s shape. Make this delicious boule with only 10 minutes of active time and enjoy a fresh loaf anytime.
Spicy Seeded Rolls
Savory seeds and red pepper flakes give these rolls a flavorful boost. And, with this refrigerator bread dough, they are ready in just 30 minutes.
Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins
Pulsing rolled oats with eggs, banana, brown sugar and oil creates the moist dough of these chocolaty muffins without a bit of all-purpose flour. These are two-bite muffins with a dense and gooey texture. They're delicately sweet and rich, too, so baking them as mini muffins makes them a perfect snack or quick morning bite.
Ham-&-Cheese Purses
With easy bread dough standing by in your fridge, you can bake up these savory muffins in just 20 minutes.
Blueberry Muffin Bars
With all the supersize muffins out there, portion control can be a challenge. These let you enjoy the flavors of a blueberry muffin, and easily keep track of what you eat.
Whole-Wheat Sourdough Bread
Re-create fresh artisan sourdough bread to rival your local bakery--at home! This simple blend of whole-wheat flour, sourdough starter, sea salt and water produces bread with a tart, melt-in-your-mouth taste perfect for sopping up sauces, eating as toast or making into a sandwich.
Irish Soda Bread Muffins
The sheer simplicity of Irish soda bread belies its goodness. We've made this easy whole-wheat quick bread even faster by baking the dough in muffin cups. Serve the muffins warm, with butter and honey.
Almond-Flour Zucchini Bread
Almond flour gives this tender gluten-free zucchini bread a boost of protein. Squeezing excess moisture from the zucchini prevents the bread from becoming too soggy. If you want to make it extra special, add some dark chocolate chips to the mix.
Savory Prosciutto Muffins
Chopped onion caramelized in butter gives these muffins a sweet and savory flavor. The prosciutto adds a hit of salt and richness. Serrano ham or other cured ham can be used in place of the prosciutto, if preferred.
Cinnamon-Ginger Spiced Pear Muffins
These perfectly spiced muffins are diabetic-friendly.
Cinnamon Streusel Rolls
You don't have to make a special trip to the bakery when you can whip up a batch of these heavenly cinnamon streusel rolls at home.
Corn Muffins
Call on these hearty cornmeal muffins to help boost a soup, stew, chili, or salad into a filling meal.
Fig Bread
Sweet, soft and figgy, this quick bread is reminiscent of a Fig Newton cookie. If you happen to have an abundance of figs, this fig bread recipe is a delicious, creative way to use them up. And just as too-ripe bananas make the best banana bread, very ripe figs are ideal here.
Banana-Fig Ginger Muffins
These muffins are the perfect start to any day.
Winter Squash Muffins with Cranberries
Grated winter squash, such as butternut or acorn, adds a bit of sweetness and keeps these tender muffins moist in this easy recipe. Shredded zucchini is a good substitute in summertime.
Date-Nut Bread
Dates are naturally sweet so no extra sugar is needed in this quick-bread recipe. Toasted almonds add a nice crunch and the optional coarse sugar topping--while it isn't needed for sweetness--certainly adds to the presentation.
Apple-Cheddar Quinoa Muffins
In this savory quinoa muffin recipe, grated apple adds moisture, quinoa adds protein and sharp Cheddar cheese makes these healthy muffins a perfect pairing for soups and stews. To make these quinoa muffins gluten-free, use a gluten-free flour blend in place of the whole-wheat flour.