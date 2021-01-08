26 Low-Calorie Snacks for Diabetes
Enjoy these low-calorie snack recipes when your next afternoon craving hits. Whether it’s energy balls, baked goods or a snack mix, these snacks are appropriate for a diabetes-friendly diet by being low in saturated fat and sodium. Munch on recipes like Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls and Air-Fryer Crispy Sweet Potato Chips for a healthy and satisfying bite.
Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins
Pulsing rolled oats with eggs, banana, brown sugar and oil creates the moist dough of these chocolaty muffins without a bit of all-purpose flour. These are two-bite muffins with a dense and gooey texture. They're delicately sweet and rich, too, so baking them as mini muffins makes them a perfect snack or quick morning bite.
Garlic Hummus
This classic hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) makes this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark
Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls
Sweet, sticky dates act as the glue for these no-bake energy balls. Perfect for hikes or during sports, this healthy snack travels well. For the best flavor and texture, use Medjool dates--the largest and most luscious date variety. Look for them in the produce department or near other dried fruits.
Savory Date & Pistachio Bites
A touch of sweetness from the dates and raisins paired with crunch and nuttiness from the pistachios make these bites perfect for an on-the-go snack or as an accompaniment on a cheese board.
Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast
This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.
Air-Fryer Crispy Chickpeas
Air-fried chickpea snacks are intensely flavored and incredibly crunchy. Drying the chickpeas is essential to a good crunch, so don't skip this step. If you have time, leave them out on the counter to dry for an hour or two before frying.
Cranberry-Almond Granola Bars
There are plenty of granola bar options at the grocery store, but they're also easy (and often healthier) to make at home. Feel free to vary the add-ins to your taste, swapping 2 cups of any combination of small (or chopped) dried fruit, nuts, seeds and/or chocolate chips for the dried cranberries and nuts in this version. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Chips
Thinly sliced sweet potatoes fry to a crispy crunch in the air fryer. These homemade chips also use much less oil, which cuts down on calories and fat. They're a naturally sweet side for sandwiches, burgers, wraps and more.
Crispy Peanut Butter Balls
All you need are four simple ingredients to make healthier crispy peanut butter balls that kids and grownups will love. Make this easy recipe for a bite-size treat, on-the-go snack or easy homemade gift. You can swap the peanut butter for almond butter or even sunflower seed butter if you need a nut-free snack for school.
Lemon-Parm Popcorn
Perk up your popcorn with a bit of lemon pepper and Parmesan cheese.
Morning Glory Muffins
These Morning Glory muffins are full of everything you'd expect in the bakery favorite-carrots, apple and raisins, topped with nuts and toasted wheat germ. If raisins aren't your favorite, substitute an equal amount of the dried fruit of your choice.
Avocado & Salsa Cracker
Avocado and salsa team up for a zesty Southwest-inspired topping on a whole grain crispbread. This snack is packed with fiber, veggies, and healthy fats, and it takes just minutes to put together.
Chile-Lime Peanuts
These spicy nuts were inspired by ones sold by street vendors across Mexico. If you can only find salted peanuts, omit the added salt. Add the maximum amount of cayenne pepper if you want an extra hit of spice.
Super-Seed Snack Bars
Thanks to a mix of pumpkin, sunflower, hemp and chia seeds, these healthy snack bars are packed with protein, fiber, minerals and healthy fats. Because these bars pack well, they're great for taking along on all-day adventures.
Cranberry White Chocolate Popcorn
Popcorn and chopped sweetened dried cranberries are tossed together and drizzled with white chocolate.
Cherry-Cocoa-Pistachio Energy Balls
Minced dried cherries and pistachios make these energy balls a salty-sweet snack to satisfy all your cravings. Almond butter and cocoa add substance and chocolaty appeal. Serve any time of day as a snack or dessert, or pack them for a hike.
Hard-Boiled Egg & Almonds
This small snack packs a nutrient punch--it's loaded with protein, heart-healthy fats, vitamins and minerals to make eating healthy easy and yummy.
Curried Cashews
These curried cashews are impossibly addictive--every time we made them in the Test Kitchen they disappeared in a flash. If you use salted cashews, omit the added salt.
Popcorn Crunch Mix
This sweet and savory popcorn mix is ready in just 10 minutes and is a bit of a magic trick--it's so good it disappears right before your eyes! Honey-nut cereal squares, lightly-salted popcorn, and chocolaty peanuts are drizzled with melted chocolate and provide amazing taste in each bite.
Blueberry-Cashew Granola Bars
Coconut extract gives these homemade granola bars tropical-inspired flavor. Feel free to swap the blueberries, cashews and flaxseeds for any combination of your favorite dried fruit, nuts or seeds. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
Fiery Snack Mix
Serve your guests a crunchy snack mix seasoned with sweet-and-spicy flavors. It mixes up fast and adds a festive note to any gathering.
Cream Cheese Dip and Crackers
Sneaking green peppers into this quick fresh dip supplies added vitamin C.
Yogurt with Blueberries
Blueberries add all the sweetness you need, naturally, to protein-rich Greek yogurt in this satisfying snack.
Hard-Boiled Egg with Hot Sauce
Add a little spice to your day by topping a protein-rich egg with hot sauce. It's a simple snack to help power you through your day.
Honey-Mustard Snack Mix
Crunchy and spicy, this snack mix has it all. Customize the mix by substituting your favorite type of nut for the almonds and peanuts specified in the recipe.