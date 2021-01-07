19 Diabetes-Friendly Lunches Packed with Protein

January 07, 2021

Try one of these diabetes-friendly lunch recipes for a filling meal. Each of these lunches has at least 15 grams of protein to keep you satisfied throughout the afternoon. Recipes like Curried Chicken Apple Wraps and Salmon Pita Sandwich are low in calories, saturated fat and sodium to make following a diabetes-friendly eating pattern easy and delicious.

1 of 19

Mediterranean Lettuce Wraps

View Recipe

A tangy, nutty tahini dressing brings together no-cook ingredients like canned chickpeas and roasted red peppers for these easy meal-prep lettuce wraps. Make these wraps ahead of time for a grab-and-go lunch or dinner. A few wedges of warm pita finish off the meal perfectly.

2 of 19

Chicken Avocado BLT Wrap

View Recipe

Who doesn't love a BLT? In this Mexican-inspired version, we've added chicken and avocado and wrapped it in a tortilla, making it easy to eat.

3 of 19

Chipotle Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowl

View Recipe

This chipotle-flavored burrito bowl recipe is even better than takeout and just as fast. Loading it with vegetables and using quinoa in place of rice adds nutrition for a healthy dinner.

4 of 19

Salmon-Stuffed Avocados

View Recipe

Canned salmon is a valuable pantry staple and a practical way to include heart-healthy omega-3-rich fish in your diet. Here, we combine it with avocados in an easy no-cook meal.

5 of 19

Rainbow Buddha Bowl with Cashew Tahini Sauce

View Recipe

This vibrant bowl is packed with nutrients to keep you full for hours. Look for precooked lentils in the refrigerated section of the produce department.

6 of 19

Avocado, Tomato & Chicken Sandwich

View Recipe

In this healthy chicken sandwich recipe, the avocado is mashed to create a healthy creamy spread.

7 of 19

Curried Chicken Apple Wraps

View Recipe

Shredded chicken and chopped green apples are a delightful combination in this quick and easy curried sandwich wrap.

8 of 19

Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls

View Recipe

This nutrient-packed vegan Buddha bowl recipe comes together in 15 minutes with the help of a few convenience-food shortcuts like prewashed baby kale, microwavable quinoa and precooked beets. Pack these ahead to keep on hand for easy meal-prep lunches or dinners on busy nights.

9 of 19

Salmon Pita Sandwich

View Recipe

This quick lunch recipe is loaded with heart-healthy omega-3s thanks to the canned sockeye salmon. If you're bringing this sandwich for lunch, keep the salmon salad separate and stuff the pita just before eating.

10 of 19

Hearty Chickpea & Spinach Stew

View Recipe

This satisfying stew comes together in a snap. Mashed chickpeas add body to the broth, and tomato paste adds a savory note without piling on the sodium. To simplify the prep, look for chopped fresh onion and shredded carrot or a soup starter mix in the produce section.

11 of 19

Sweet Potato, Kale & Chicken Salad with Peanut Dressing

View Recipe

These hearty kale salads hold up well for 4 days, making them perfect for meal-prep lunches. To keep the ingredients from getting soggy, dress this salad and top it with peanuts just before serving. For a delicious vegan option, swap in roasted tofu for the chicken breast (see Associated Recipes).

12 of 19

Spicy Slaw Bowls with Shrimp & Edamame

View Recipe

The quick 10-minute Spicy Cabbage Slaw serves as the low-carb base in this veggie-packed lunch recipe. Topped with high-protein edamame and shrimp, this satisfying lunch will help you power through the afternoon.

13 of 19

Chipotle Turkey & Swiss Sandwich

View Recipe

This better-for-you sandwich is made with whole wheat bread and reduced-fat mayonnaise and cheese, so you can feel great about your lunch choice.

14 of 19

Superfood Chopped Salad with Salmon & Creamy Garlic Dressing

View Recipe

Curly kale forms the base of this salad, but you could use chard or spinach. To the greens, add a multitude of chopped veggies, such as broccoli, cabbage and carrots. Finish with rich salmon for protein and a drizzle of creamy yogurt dressing to bring it all together.

15 of 19

Curry Chicken-Salad Sandwich

View Recipe

Greek yogurt takes the place of mayonnaise in this healthy chicken-salad sandwich.

16 of 19

Black Bean-Queso Wraps

View Recipe

These easy wraps are filled with black beans, corn, red pepper and creamy queso. They cook up quickly in a panini press.

17 of 19

Tuna, White Bean & Dill Salad

View Recipe

Take canned tuna to new heights by adding cannellini beans, red onion and dill, tossing it in a lemon-pepper-Dijon dressing and serving it over a spinach salad with canned beets.

18 of 19

Chicken Satay Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce

View Recipe

Chicken satay moves from classic Thai restaurant appetizer to delicious homemade dinner with this easy meal-prep recipe. A crunchy Asian-inspired slaw serves as the satisfying low-carb base, and the bold, creamy peanut sauce brings a hint of heat to every bite.

19 of 19

Turkey-Apple-Brie Sandwiches

View Recipe

Hollowed-out baguettes hold a satisfying combo of tart apples, creamy Brie and protein-rich, shredded turkey.

