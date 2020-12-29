25 Healthy Lunch Ideas for Kids at Home

December 29, 2020

When you're home with the kids, you want something for lunch that's more satisfying than a PB&J, but just as quick and convenient. Get inspired with these easy, healthy lunch ideas for kids the whole family can enjoy at home together.

Start Slideshow

1 of 25

Fresh Tomato Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This tomato soup recipe is full of flavor and perfect to warm you up on a cold day. Pair it with Grilled Cheese Croutons and be reminded of your childhood lunches!

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 25

Build-Your-Own Chicken Tacos

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This kid-friendly recipe keeps every element of tacos separate so your child can decide to eat them separately or have fun building their own mini tacos with their favorite toppings. 

3 of 25

Loaded Sheet-Pan Nachos

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This quick and easy recipe has been referred to as "the best nachos people have ever had." With easy-to-find ingredients, an optional pop of tang and spice from the pickled jalapeños, and the salsa verde and sour cream for serving, we think it's earned its title!

Advertisement

4 of 25

Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Blend almond milk, strawberry and pineapple for a smoothie that's so easy you can make it on busy mornings. A bit of almond butter adds richness and filling protein. Freeze some of the almond milk for an extra-icy texture.

5 of 25

Kid-Friendly Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make salad something your kids will actually want to eat with this kid-friendly crudité. Put it out for lunch and watch them eat all their veggies without a fuss!

6 of 25

Alphabet Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Recite your ABC's while you enjoy this kid-friendly soup that you can feel good about serving--it's packed with healthy vegetables. If you can't find alphabet noodles, any small pasta (like orzo) will work.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 25

Apple & Peanut Butter Toast

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A pinch of ground cardamom punches up the flavor in this classic combo of apples and peanut butter on toast.

8 of 25

Garlic Hummus

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This classic hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) makes this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.

9 of 25

Black Bean Quesadillas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In a hurry? These satisfying quesadillas take just 15 minutes to make. We like them with black beans, but pinto beans work well too. If you like a little heat, be sure to use pepper Jack cheese in the filling. Serve with: A little sour cream and a mixed green salad.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 25

Bunny Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You'll hop for joy when you see how easy it is to make a bunny-shaped pizza. To make this faster for lunch, skip the homemade dough and use store-bought pizza dough.

11 of 25

Tortilla Pepperoni Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This easy pizza takes only 15 minutes from start to finish and uses simple ingredients you could find in your pantry. Tomato paste adds flavor without sogging out the crust. Skip the pepperoni for a vegetarian-friendly version, or add your own favorite toppings.

12 of 25

Strawberry-Blueberry Banana Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 25

Silly-Face Veggie Sandwich

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Get your kids excited to eat their veggies with this fun veggie-face sandwich. Let them create the face themselves, and they may be even more inclined to eat it.

14 of 25

Ham Pinwheels

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Ready in just 5 minutes, this cute ham-and-cheese appetizer or snack is as much fun to make as it is to eat. Top with your favorite fresh herb, such as dill or basil, for a pretty presentation.

15 of 25

Cream Cheese & Veggie Roll-Up

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

With sliced vegetables, a whole-wheat tortilla and baby spinach, these roll-ups make the perfect healthy lunch for kids.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 25

Strawberry-Mango Banana Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Making fruit smoothies at home saves time and money. For this easy smoothie, combine strawberries, mango and banana with a bit of cashew butter and ground chia seeds for body and richness.

17 of 25

Turkey Apple Cheddar Sandwich

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

It only takes 5 minutes to make this healthy sandwich with whole-wheat bread and the classic combination of Cheddar cheese and apples that your kids will love.

18 of 25

Chipotle Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowl

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you have leftover cooked chicken and quinoa on hand, these burrito bowls are quick to pull together. Use whatever toppings you have on hand and let your kids build their own for an easy lunch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 25

Cheese Quesadillas with Peppers & Onions

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These 15-minute quesadillas are a notch above basic with the addition of sautéed peppers and onions. Let the kiddos load them up with the toppings at the table.

20 of 25

Pizza Roll-Up

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This easy pizza-inspired roll-up is a kid-pleaser. 

21 of 25

Toaster-Oven Quesadillas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We love finding new ways to use our kitchen tools and appliances. These toaster-oven quesadillas with peppers and avocado are the perfect example of an unexpected toaster-oven hack we had to share.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 25

Carrot-Apple Smoothie

Credit: Fred Hardy
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This carrot and apple smoothie is creamy and has a light tropical flavor thanks to coconut milk. It's naturally sweetened from the carrots and apple, and the combination of ginger and lemon juice adds just a bit of spice and helps balance the flavor. The turmeric, fresh or dried, gives the smoothie a vibrant bright orange color.

23 of 25

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Toss leftover cooked chicken with barbecue sauce and crunchy carrots for a quick and healthy lunch.

24 of 25

Mini Pepperoni Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make a snack-sized pizza fast and easy with corn tortillas instead of a traditional dough or crust. This snack recipe is so easy, the kids will like helping make it as much as they'll love to eat it.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 25

Zesty Bean Dip & Chips

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Stirring salsa into versatile canned refried beans makes a quick and healthy bean dip. It also works well as a sandwich spread with your favorite vegetables and a sprinkle of cheese.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next