22 Easy Winter Dinners for When You’re Sick of Cooking

Tired of cooking? You’re not alone. That’s why we’ve pulled together these easy dinner recipes, so you can have a healthy and delicious meal with minimal effort. These winter dinners are hearty, take just 25 minutes from start to finish and have three steps or fewer. Recipes like Chicken & White Bean Soup and Honey-Chipotle Salmon with Cauliflower Rice Pilaf are tasty and so fast that dinner will be on the table before you know it.