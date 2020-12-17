12 Days of Christmas Cocktails

Alex Loh Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD December 17, 2020
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Credit: Jamie Vespa, M.S., R.D.

The countdown to Christmas is on! Get in the holiday spirit with our boozy take on the 12 days of Christmas by trying a new cocktail each night. We include warming drinks like Baileys & Chambord Spiked Hot Cocoa and Spiked Vanilla Latte as well as festive beverages like Jack Frost Cocktail and Christmas-Tree Jello Shots. These delicious and fun cocktails are sure to put anyone in a jolly mood.

Start Slideshow

1 of 12

Baileys & Chambord Spiked Hot Cocoa

Credit: Jamie Vespa, M.S., R.D.
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Who doesn't love a good boozy hot chocolate? Here we amped up hot chocolate with Baileys Irish Cream and Chambord, which is a raspberry liqueur. While it's certainly delicious as is, garnish with whipped cream, marshmallows or another favorite topping to take this festive drink to the next level.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Blood Orange, Gin & Prosecco Cocktail

Credit: Jamie Vespa, M.S., R.D.
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

With its deep-red color, freshly squeezed blood orange juice adds a beautiful hue to this festive cocktail. Mix in some gin and prosecco and you have yourself a simple but fancy 3-ingredient sipper. Before you juice your orange, save a nice slice of it for garnish. Garnish with a thyme sprig and enjoy!

3 of 12

Jack Frost Cocktail

Credit: Amy Traynor
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This frozen cocktail is made blue with a natural infusion of butterfly pea flowers in vodka. A blend of mint liqueur and vanilla ice cream makes this cocktail the perfect frosty holiday dessert drink.

Advertisement

4 of 12

Christmas-Tree Jello Shots

Credit: Dan Magro
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These jiggly Christmas trees get their greenish color and a hit of flavor from matcha tea bags and also contain gin, honey, lime and prosecco (or prosec-ho-ho-ho, as we've taken to calling it). They're sure to put you and all of Santa's helpers in the holiday spirit.

5 of 12

Spiked Vanilla Latte

Credit: Casey Barber
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Turn your usual coffee pick-me-up into a real warm-me-up with a touch of vanilla and a splash of booze. The recipe is highly adaptable to what you have on hand, though you can find vanilla sugar at many specialty grocery stores or online. If you don't have an espresso machine at home, just brew coffee at double strength as a substitute.

6 of 12

Espresso Martini

Credit: Amy Traynor
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This espresso martini is the perfect pick-me-up cocktail, combining vodka with coffee liqueur and a shot of espresso. Use freshly brewed espresso and shake vigorously to give this cocktail a rich foam. If you don't have an espresso maker, you can make this drink with strong brewed coffee.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 12

Celebration Champagne Sparkler

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sure, the lemon/maple/cayenne combo may evoke the Master Cleanse detox, but they just taste great together, especially in a glass of bubbles.

8 of 12

Honey Buzz Cocktail

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

While gin lets the grapefruit shine through, this punch recipe also works with bourbon. Using the Angostura bitters is optional, but the cinnamon-clove flavor gives this drink a bit of holiday-appropriate spice.

9 of 12

Champagne Float

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

An adult spin on an ice cream float--what could be better? Sorbet adds a festive touch and pop of flavor to your celebratory glass of Champagne.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 12

Spiked Vegan Eggnog

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This vegan take on classic holiday eggnog (nicknamed "vegnog") uses premade nog as a shortcut. Mix in a splash of liquor and add-ins of your choice for a festive holiday drink. Try cinnamon sticks, freshly grated nutmeg, orange zest or a dollop of vegan whipped cream.

11 of 12

Prosecco Kombucha Cocktail

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This easy and refreshing big-batch drink is perfect for celebrations year round!

12 of 12

Bourbon Hot Cocoa

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Chocolate and bourbon? Say no more. Make this delicious hot chocolate recipe from scratch on a cold winter day.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Alex Loh