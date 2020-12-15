22 Make-Ahead Breakfast Baked Goods
Make your morning routine easier with these make-ahead breakfast recipes. You can easily bake these recipes ahead of time, so you can just grab a slice and enjoy in the morning. Recipes like Banana Protein Muffins and Baked Oatmeal with Pears are healthy and will make any morning a delicious one.
Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins
Just because you're watching carbs doesn't mean you can't have the classic breakfast pastry. In place of all-purpose flour, nutty almond and coconut flours make these muffins fluffy while slashing carbs. A bit of brown sugar blunts the tartness of fresh blueberries. Make these ahead for a grab-and-go breakfast for the week.
Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups
Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. Feel free to swap out the pecans for any other nut--walnuts would be great--or omit them altogether. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
Apple-Pie Bread
This easy everyday apple-pie bread makes a great breakfast-on-the-go with a cup of coffee. The fragrant spices typical of apple pie and the tender bits of baked apple inside also make it worthy as a healthy after-dinner dessert. Enjoy it warm from the oven with a pat of butter or cream cheese or keep it on your counter for a tasty treat during the week.
Banana, Raisin & Walnut Baked Oatmeal
How do you make oatmeal even easier? Bake it! Here we combine oats with milk and yogurt and flavor them with spices. Banana and raisins add natural sweetness. Once combined, the oatmeal is baked in the oven for a no-fuss breakfast the whole family will love.
Two-Ingredient-Dough Bagels
Traditional bagels are made with a yeast dough and boiled before they are baked. This much faster version uses a two-ingredient dough made from self-rising flour and Greek yogurt, which eliminates the need for a rise time. Sprinkle the bagels with your favorite toppings--like everything bagel seasoning--before baking.
Mango-Coconut Overnight French Toast
Mango, nutmeg and coconut give this healthy breakfast casserole recipe tropical flair. If you can't find a ripe mango, pineapple is a good substitute.
Seeded Whole-Grain Quick Bread
Bake this healthy, seedy loaf on Sunday and you can enjoy it all week--if it doesn't disappear first. This quick bread recipe is the perfect vehicle for both sweet and savory toppings, so try it as avocado toast one day and with honey the next. Store it tightly wrapped, as all the seeds make it a little more apt to dry out than typical whole-wheat breads.
Banana Protein Muffins
These healthy banana muffins are packed with protein thanks to ingredients like peanut butter and Greek yogurt, while white whole-wheat flour gives them a fiber boost. Serve them for breakfast or for a grab-and-go snack.
Breakfast Blueberry-Oatmeal Cakes
This oatmeal-meets-muffin-tin cake recipe is perfect for having a healthy breakfast available on busy weekdays. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your freezer. For a grab-and-go breakfast, reheat the oatmeal cakes in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
Baked Oatmeal with Pears
This comforting baked oatmeal is perfect for cozy weekend mornings and doubles as a make-ahead breakfast that you can meal-prep for healthy grab-and-go meals all week.
Apple-Cinnamon Muffins
These healthy apple-cinnamon muffins will put you in an autumnal state of mind no matter the time of year. Sprinkling the muffins with sugar before baking gives them a crispy top, just like a coffee-shop muffin--but these are a whole lot more nutritious than your average coffee-shop muffin, thanks to wholesome ingredients like white whole-wheat flour. Serve them for breakfast or a grab-and-go snack.
Raisin-Cardamom Overnight French Toast
This healthy breakfast casserole recipe has a good dose of cardamom, so if it's not your favorite spice, reduce it to 1 teaspoon and add 2 teaspoons cinnamon.
Easy Pumpkin Spice Bagels
Give easy two-ingredient dough bagels a fall-flavor makeover with this genius hack. We've replaced half the Greek yogurt in our traditional two-ingredient dough with pumpkin puree and added in a little pumpkin spice. Five ingredients are all you need for this special, yet healthy, breakfast treat.
Fig Bread
Sweet, soft and figgy, this quick bread is reminiscent of a Fig Newton cookie. If you happen to have an abundance of figs, this fig bread recipe is a delicious, creative way to use them up. And just as too-ripe bananas make the best banana bread, very ripe figs are ideal here.
Morning Glory Muffins
These Morning Glory muffins are full of everything you'd expect in the bakery favorite-carrots, apple and raisins, topped with nuts and toasted wheat germ. If raisins aren't your favorite, substitute an equal amount of the dried fruit of your choice.
Fruitcake Overnight French Toast
A combination of candied orange peel, dried cherries and pumpkin pie spice gives this healthy breakfast casserole recipe fruitcake-like flavor. To make it more authentic, add 2 tablespoons brandy along with the milk. Serve with pure maple syrup.
Honey Oat Quick Bread
This honey-oat bread has a pleasant flavor and divinely moist, tender crumb. It requires minimal mixing and cleanup, calls for ingredients usually stocked in the pantry, and is tasty yet healthful. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
Pumpkin Pie English Muffin Bake
This festive brunch dish is perfect for when you have to feed a crowd and want to get some of the preparation out of the way the night before. It will fill your kitchen with the smell of spices and pumpkin while it's baking, bringing people to the table without you even having to ask.
Pumpkin-Oatmeal Muffins
These healthy pumpkin-oatmeal muffins will get you in the mood for fall. Sprinkling the muffins with pecans adds a nutty crunch to every bite. Serve them for breakfast or as a grab-and-go snack.
Vegan Banana Bread
Mashed bananas, flaxseed meal and almond milk make this healthy vegan banana bread deliciously moist and tender. While this quick and easy bread might be eggless and dairy-free, it's just as delicious as traditional versions. Add bittersweet chocolate chips for a decadent treat.
Blueberry-Almond Overnight French Toast
Pick your favorite table-worthy baking dish for this healthy French toast recipe--the breakfast casserole goes straight from the oven to the table. Serve with pure maple syrup.
Blueberry-Lemon Crumb Muffins
Blueberries and lemon are a natural pairing in these light and airy muffins with a delicate brown sugar crumble. If you like an extra blast of lemon flavor, use lemon extract rather than vanilla. These muffins are best with fresh blueberries, but you can substitute with frozen. Don't thaw them before you stir them into the batter.