23 Creamy Pasta Recipes with Seafood
Make a rich, yet healthy, dinner with these creamy pasta recipes with seafood. These dinners feature plenty of fresh vegetables with proteins like shrimp, salmon and tuna. Whether it's Creamy Cajun Shrimp Pasta or Linguine with Creamy White Clam Sauce, these indulgent pasta dishes are comforting, delicious and perfect for any weeknight meal.
Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp
Yogurt makes a fine substitute for cream in the sauce for this easy pasta recipe. Just warm the yogurt (do not boil) and add some pasta-cooking water to thin it out. Lemon and fresh basil brighten up the whole-wheat pasta and complement the shrimp in this quick dinner recipe.
Linguine with Creamy White Clam Sauce
Ripe tomato and fresh basil give this quick recipe tons of flavor. Serve this healthy pasta dinner with crusty garlic bread and steamed green beans.
Creamy Salmon & Sugar Snap Cauliflower Gnocchi
Tender cauliflower gnocchi combine with a quick cream sauce, tender peas and flaky salmon for an unforgettable weeknight dinner. This one is so good you might make it for special occasions. If you don't like smoked salmon, use fresh.
Lobster Ravioli
Who says a quick, easy dinner can't feel luxurious? This lobster ravioli recipe takes less than 30 minutes to make. It's quick enough for everyday, but worthy of a special occasion. Whip up this easy dinner on Valentine's Day or double it and serve it on a busy weeknight for the whole family to enjoy.
Creamy Cajun Shrimp Pasta
This creamy Cajun shrimp pasta dish packs plenty of veggies to lighten up the creamy sauce. The Cajun spice gives this dish a little kick, and the sour cream adds a nice tang to the cream sauce that coats the shrimp.
Creamy Pasta with Scallops & Brussels Sprouts
Pan-frying Brussels sprouts brings out their nuttiness, a flavor that pairs well with the rich bacon and creamy sauce here.
Pasta, Tuna & Roasted Pepper Salad
The secret to this delicious pasta salad is a creamy low-fat dressing made with bottled roasted red peppers. If you have cooked chicken on hand, you can substitute it for the tuna.
Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp
Cut some carbs and use spiralized zucchini in place of noodles in this zesty pesto pasta dish recipe. Top with Cajun-seasoned shrimp to complete this quick and easy dinner.
Smoked Salmon Pasta Salad
This easy pasta salad with smoked salmon and peas and a creamy buttermilk-herb dressing takes just 20 minutes to make. Frozen peas are cooked right in the same pot as the pasta, and the dressing is whipped up in the serving bowl, saving you time and dishes! It's the perfect fresh and healthy dinner to add to your weeknight rotation and would also be lovely for a luncheon or brunch. But given how easy it is, it could also be an elegant take-to-work lunch.
Seafood Lasagna (Lasagna di Pesce)
Shrimp, sole and salmon come together in a beautiful lasagna dish. Serve with an arugula salad and crusty whole-grain baguette.
Shrimp Alfredo
Healthify classic fettuccine Alfredo by adding protein-rich shrimp and using whole-wheat noodles instead of white for extra fiber. We love the full flavor of Asiago cheese in this quick and comforting dinner, but any hard Italian cheese, like Parmigiano Reggiano or Romano, will work well too.
Creamy Scallop & Pea Fettuccine
This rich pasta dish is full of sweet seared scallops and plump peas. Low-fat milk and flour thicken the sauce, giving it creamy texture without the extra calories and fat found in traditional cream sauces. Serve with a small Caesar salad on the side.
Spinach & Tuna Noodle Casserole
Homemade mushroom sauce kicks the can of soup out of the picture in this veggie-centric, healthy riff on a classic tuna-noodle casserole recipe. Serve with steamed green beans.
Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo
This easy pasta with creamy homemade Alfredo sauce, chicken and shrimp is your classic fettuccine Alfredo done one better--and it takes less than 30 minutes to make! Add a simple green salad and you have a family-friendly weeknight dinner that you'd be happy to serve to company.
Shrimp and Avocado-Cream Pasta
This recipe has a tasty secret: the creamy sauce is made with nutritious avocado! Mix it together with multigrain pasta for a healthy dinner option.
Summer Corn & Scallop Pasta
The naturally sweet taste of scallops partners beautifully with summer corn at its peak in this corn and scallop pasta recipe. To get the most corn flavor into the creamy pasta sauce for this summer pasta recipe, we use the dull side of a knife to remove the extra bit of the corn kernels and the sweet corn "milk" from the ear after cutting off the fresh kernels. Try this technique anytime you are adding fresh corn to sauces or soups.
Linguine with Lemon Alfredo Shrimp
This bright and lemony shrimp pasta dish was inspired by traditional Alfredo but comes in at only a fraction of the fat and calories. Reduced-fat cream cheese adds body to the sauce, while Parmesan cheese adds its signature robust flavor. This recipe calls for brown rice pasta, which is gluten-free, but if gluten is not a concern for you feel free to serve this sauce over regular linguine or fettuccine--or any pasta you like!
Easy Tuna Noodle Casserole
Use reduced fat soup and fat-free milk to make this favorite casserole lower in fat and calories. Adding a variety of vegetables makes it more nutritious than the traditional recipe.
Creamy Garlic Pasta with Shrimp & Vegetables
Toss a garlicky, Middle Eastern-inspired yogurt sauce with pasta, shrimp, asparagus, peas and red bell pepper for a fresh, satisfying summer meal. Serve with: Slices of cucumber and tomato tossed with lemon juice and olive oil.
Salmon Alfredo
A low-fat white sauce, made with fat-free milk, coats the salmon, pasta, and broccoli in this complete 30-minute meal.
Scallops and Pasta with Lemon-Caper Cream Sauce
Crispy, seared scallops combine with whole-grain pasta and greens to make this flavorful complete meal.
Skillet Tuna Noodle Casserole
Known as Tuna-Pea Wiggle to some, this family-friendly tuna noodle casserole tends to be made with canned soup and whole milk, which means high fat and sodium. We remedy this by making our own creamy mushroom sauce with nonfat milk thickened with a bit of flour. Look for whole-wheat egg noodles--they have more fiber than regular egg noodles (but this dish will work well and taste great with either).
Shrimp-Stuffed Pasta Shells
When choosing dry white wine for enhancing this deluxe dish, pick a Sauvignon Blanc or Chardonnay in the $8 to $10 range.