25 Valentine's Day Drinks That Are Festive and Flavorful
Celebrate Valentine's Day with these tasty drink recipes. These alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are perfect for celebrating, thanks to their pink and red hues. Plus, these drinks also feature classic Valentine's Day ingredients like chocolate, strawberry and Champagne. Whether it's Red-Wine Hot Chocolate or Strawberry-Chocolate Smoothie, you'll fall in love with these drinks after the first sip.
Red-Wine Hot Chocolate
If you love red wine and you love chocolate, you'll love this rich, full-flavored red-wine hot chocolate. It's two of your favorite things together in one warm, cozy mug.
Ginger-Beet Juice
In this healthy ginger-beet juice recipe, we pack in vegetables by adding kale and a carrot, and sweeten with an orange and apple. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this beet juice recipe in the blender.
Strawberry-Chocolate Smoothie
This creamy, rich strawberry-chocolate smoothie will satisfy any chocolate cravings. It's so decadent you might want it as a dessert, too.
Classic Negroni
This brilliant red bittersweet cocktail was first created in Italy about a hundred years ago and remains a widely popular aperitif. Made with staple home bar bottles, the Negroni is a great cocktail to brighten up your happy hour. Don't have gin? Substitute bourbon or rye whiskey to make a classic boulevardier!
Pomegranate Gimlets
Cookbook author and TV show host Ina Garten gives the classic gimlet recipe a modern twist. She says, "I like to serve these Pomegranate Gimlets with Fig & Cheese Toasts, which is simply toasted bread, spread with fig preserves and goat cheese; they take no time to make and they're sweet and savory with the cocktail. But even something simple like salted cashews is good in a pinch."
Hibiscus & Goji Tea
Goji berries and hibiscus flowers are steeped in boiling water with agave and cinnamon sticks. This flavorful tea is refreshing and can be enjoyed hot, but we suggest drinking it ice-cold.
Champagne Float
An adult spin on an ice cream float--what could be better? Sorbet adds a festive touch and pop of flavor to your celebratory glass of Champagne.
Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie
This easy fruit smoothie with yogurt recipe calls for just three ingredients--yogurt, fruit juice and whatever frozen fruit you have on hand. Mix up your combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack you'll never get bored with.
Prickly Pear Margaritas
This fun and vibrant prickly pear margarita is perfect for a hot summer day--and for when you can get your hands on fresh prickly pears to make your own syrup. If prickly pears are hard to come by, you can substitute store-bought prickly pear syrup, which can be found at some liquor stores, specialty stores or online.
Beet-Infused Gin & Tonic
Roasted beets add earthy sweetness to this riff on a summer classic from Lake Avenue Restaurant & Bar in Duluth, Minnesota. You'll end up with a big batch of infused gin for easy gin and tonics down the road. Experiment as you will--its earthy flavor plays nicely with bitters and amaros in other cocktails.
Cinnamon-Spiced Hot Chocolate
The warm, spicy notes of cinnamon add interest to this made-from-scratch hot chocolate.
Rose Mojito
A homemade simple syrup fragrant with delicate rose petals is an easy way to elevate cocktail hour. Find dried rose petals online, or in the bulk herb section of well-stocked supermarkets and natural-foods stores.
Strawberry, Basil & Lime Infused Water
Meet your daily hydration goals with a refreshing fruity spa water. Adding sliced fruit and torn herbs is a simple way to boost the flavor of still or sparkling water without adding calories. It's also a beautiful beverage option for showers or parties.
Tequila, Citrus & Raspberry Spritz
This spiked seltzer cocktail is a marriage between a Tequila Sunrise and a Sex on the Beach cocktail. The clementine-hibiscus seltzer really makes this sweet, but not syrupy, cocktail stand out! Serve this chilled or over ice.
Cranberry-Mango Green Tea
Not loving your green tea? This recipe may change your mind. We start by boiling cranberries and mango slices with a bit of fresh ginger, and use that hot liquid to steep the tea bags. The fruity infusion and zing of ginger will definitely have you singing this tea's praises.
Berry-Kefir Smoothie
Get a probiotic boost at breakfast when you add kefir to your smoothie. Feel free to use any berries and nut butter you have on hand in this healthy smoothie recipe.
Pomegranate Champagne Punch
For a nonalcoholic version, combine 2 1/2 cups seltzer and 2 cups pomegranate juice.
Bourbon Hot Cocoa
Chocolate and bourbon? Say no more. Make this delicious hot chocolate recipe from scratch on a cold winter day.
Cranberry-Prosecco Cocktail
A splash of cranberry juice in sparkling wine and a garnish of cranberries and rosemary sprigs makes an exceptionally festive party-ready cocktail that's easy to make, too.
Cherry-Mocha Smoothie
For a fast-paced breakfast on the go, give your blender a whirl. Heart disease doesn't stand a chance thanks to the healthy fats from the almond butter and health-boosting phytonutrients in the cocoa powder and cherries in this tasty breakfast smoothie.
Tart Cherry Superfood Shots
Give your mind and body a boost with this tart cherry superfood shot. Tart cherry juice is rich in heart-healthy polyphenols and anthocyanins, which can help fight free radicals and thwart inflammation. And some researchers have found that regularly consuming tart cherry juice may improve one's cognitive abilities. You can find 100% tart cherry juice in the juice aisle at most large grocery stores.
Mimosas with Juice Ice Cubes
Take your mimosas to the next level with this fun hack! Make freeze juice in ice cube trays for a pretty and frosty way to add a splash of juice to your Champagne while keeping it cold.
Sparkling Pomegranate Tea
Perfectly refreshing, this fizzy pomegranate drink is sure to quench your thirst!
Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie
Blend almond milk, strawberry and pineapple for a smoothie that's so easy you can make it on busy mornings. A bit of almond butter adds richness and filling protein. Freeze some of the almond milk for an extra-icy texture.
Cranberry-Orange Punch
This gorgeous fruity punch is perfect for any party--serve it on its own for a fun mocktail that will please kids and adults alike. Or, set out optional alcoholic mix-ins, like tequila and/or vodka, for a mix-your-own cocktail station.