30 Veggie-Packed Sunday Dinners
Round out your weekend with these veggie-packed dinner recipes. You'll easily meet the recommended daily servings of vegetables with fresh ingredients like broccoli, mushrooms and kale. Recipes like Vegetable Lasagna with White Sauce and Sheet-Pan Baked Parmesan Chicken with Asparagus & Potatoes are healthy, filling and perfect for Sunday dinner (or any other night!).
Roasted Pistachio-Crusted Salmon with Broccoli
This easy one-pan roasted salmon with broccoli is quick enough for weeknight dinners but elegant enough for company. The lemony pistachio crust would also be lovely on other types of fish or on chicken breasts.
Pesto Ravioli with Spinach & Tomatoes
Looking for a new way to turn a bag of frozen cheese ravioli into a satisfying and healthy dinner? This easy pasta recipe calls for just five ingredients but is loaded with fresh flavors. By using grape tomatoes, prewashed spinach and prepared pesto, we eliminate all prep work, making this 15-minute Caprese-inspired ravioli the ideal weeknight meal.
Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp
Cut some carbs and use spiralized zucchini in place of noodles in this zesty pesto pasta dish recipe. Top with Cajun-seasoned shrimp to complete this quick and easy dinner.
Sesame-Garlic Beef & Broccoli with Whole-Wheat Noodles
A savory marinade with garlic, ginger, soy sauce and sesame oil infuses flavor into sirloin steak pieces in this healthy beef and broccoli stir-fry recipe. Tip: Partially freeze the beef for easier slicing.
Vegetable Lasagna with White Sauce
This vegetable lasagna with white sauce has a velvety sauce with lots of veggies and plenty of cheesy goodness. The layers of butternut squash give the dish a sweet and creamy flavor and texture. This vegetarian lasagna packs comfort in every bite.
Low-Carb Vegetable Soup
This Thai-inspired low-carb vegetable soup is chock-full of veggies swimming in a creamy coconut broth flavored with Thai red curry paste. It's hearty enough to eat on its own, but feel free to add chicken or tofu to boost the protein.
Sheet-Pan Baked Parmesan Chicken with Asparagus & Potatoes
This one-pan dinner combines savory Parmesan cheese and panko-coated chicken breast with asparagus and potatoes tossed with spices to create an easy meal the whole family will love.
Vegetarian Mushroom Paprikash
Meaning "with paprika" in Hungarian, paprikash is a creamy spiced stew traditionally made with meat. We've chosen mushrooms to give this vegetarian paprikash a hearty bite. Using a mix of varieties gives you a good spectrum of textures and flavors.
Creamy Broccoli Pasta
If you're looking for a simple weeknight pasta dish, look no further. This vegetarian dinner is done in only 20 minutes and packs plenty of broccoli along with creamy goodness thanks to mascarpone cheese and low-fat Greek yogurt.
Coconut Curry Shrimp
This easy Thai-inspired coconut curry shrimp is loaded with vegetables and gets tons of flavor from prepared green curry paste and coconut milk. The sweet and spicy sauce gets sopped up by a bed of hot brown rice. Serve with a crunchy Asian slaw to round out the meal.
Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos
The avocado and ranch help soften the spiciness of the roasted Buffalo cauliflower, which is perfectly tender and flavorful in these vegetarian tacos. The roasted corn adds some sweetness and the romaine some fresh, crisp, crunch.
Cheesy Tex-Mex Taco Stuffed Peppers
Tender, juicy bell peppers hold a Tex-Mex inspired filling of ground beef, taco seasoning and veggies finished with melted cheese on top in this easy stuffed peppers recipe. Garnish with fresh cilantro and serve with your favorite taco fixings.
Sheet-Pan Salmon with Sweet Potatoes & Broccoli
The vibrant combo of cheese, cilantro, chili, and lime--inspired by Mexican street corn--makes this salmon sheet-pan dinner burst with flavor.
Wonton Soup with Shrimp, Mushrooms & Brussels Sprouts
Wontons for a weeknight dinner? They're faster to make than you might think--no frozen wontons required! We used wonton wrappers from the grocery store to cut down on prep time. For the filling, we added fall veggies--Brussels sprouts and umami-rich mushrooms--for a flavor and texture boost.
Sheet-Pan Balsamic-Parmesan Chicken & Vegetables
This flavorful dish--with the combination of balsamic vinegar and Parmesan cheese--makes a great weeknight meal since it requires little legwork (and only one pan!). The marjoram adds a distinct earthy aroma. If you don't have marjoram in your spice arsenal, you can use dried oregano instead. Both have a woodsy flavor that complements the dish beautifully.
Red Beans & Rice with Vegetables
This dish is inspired by the traditional New Orleans dish of red beans and rice, but adds plenty of roasted vegetables.
Egg Roll-Inspired Cabbage Rolls
Think of these cabbage rolls as a healthier riff on classic Chinese egg rolls! Cabbage leaves stand in for the traditional fried wonton wrappers, but we promise they won't be missed. It's worth it to make this better-than-takeout Chinese recipe at home. Feel free to substitute ground turkey or tofu crumbles for the pork in this recipe.
Sausage, Potato & Kale Soup
Mild Italian sausage and potatoes are the foundation for this simple sausage, potato and kale soup. Serve it with slices of whole-wheat bread or a side salad for a complete and satisfying lunch or dinner.
Roasted Chickpea Curry Bowl
You'll get a serious dose of plant-based protein with this meal! The curry-infused cauliflower and chickpeas taste hearty and satisfying, while quinoa adds an extra boost of protein.
Honey-Sesame Turkey Meatloaves with Broccolini
Adding cooked veggies to these mini meatloaves helps the lean turkey stay juicy.
Southwestern Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Shrimp & Avocado Crema
These healthy Southwestern cauliflower rice bowls, topped with black beans, corn and smoky chipotle shrimp, get a cool-down from homemade avocado crema and take just 30 minutes to make.
Braised Chicken with Mushrooms & Leeks
The leeks get silky when they cook down in this luscious, tangy mustard sauce. Serve over mashed potatoes.
Kale & Lentil Stew with Mashed Potatoes
Fire-roasted tomatoes add slightly smoky flavor to red lentils. The addition of mashed potatoes gives this an upside-down shepherd's pie feel.
Vegetable Barley Soup
This warming vegetable barley soup uses easy-to-find produce and frozen veggies, making prep simple and easy. It makes plenty to feed a hungry family, plus it freezes beautifully so leftovers can be enjoyed again and again.
Balsamic Mushroom Pasta
This vegan pasta dish is chock-full of earthy mushrooms. A mix of wild mushrooms can elevate the flavors of this easy dish, but simple cremini or button mushrooms work well too. To save on prep time, look for packages of mushrooms that have already been sliced.
Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus
This spring-produce-packed one-pan meal makes a healthy and satisfying weeknight dinner. Melted garlic butter coats the salmon and vegetables, adding depth of flavor and richness to the dish.
Roasted Eggplant Pasta
This easy roasted eggplant pasta dish is dressed with eggplant, fresh cherry tomatoes and plenty of fresh herbs. Feta cheese adds a savory note while the balsamic dressing brightens the flavor. It's the perfect summer vegetarian dinner.
Greek Vegetarian Stuffed Zucchini
These vegetarian stuffed zucchinis are perfectly tender and fresh with the flavors of the Mediterranean. Olives and feta cheese deliver a nice salty bite, while quinoa adds a nutty flavor, along with protein and fiber.
Chicken & Zucchini Casserole
This baked chicken and zucchini casserole is creamy, hearty and low-carb! The whole family will love this easy casserole, plus it's a great way to get the kids to eat their veggies (concealed in a delicious cheese sauce!).
Herby Mediterranean Fish with Wilted Greens & Mushrooms
This Mediterranean fish recipe makes a tasty and healthful weeknight meal. Serve with wild rice or roasted potatoes.