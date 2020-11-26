18 Sweet Breakfast Recipes in 10 Minutes or Less
When you need a quick and delicious start to your morning, make one of these breakfast recipes. These sweet breakfast recipes take just 10 minutes or less to make, which is perfect if you're in a rush or don't want to spend a lot of time cooking. Recipes like Muesli with Raspberries and Fig & Ricotta Toast are fast, filling and tasty.
Fig & Ricotta Toast
This easy Mediterranean-inspired toast makes a quick breakfast for any day of the week.
Greek Yogurt with Strawberries
Protein-rich Greek yogurt and sweet strawberries make for a super-simple and satisfying snack.
Strawberry-Kiwi Cheesecake Toast
In a hurry? It takes just 5 minutes to toss together this cheerful strawberry-kiwi toast.
Muesli with Raspberries
Unlike granola, muesli isn't baked with sweeteners or oil. Make your own or find your favorite brand in most supermarkets--we like Bob's Red Mill.
Cherry Smoothie
The combination of oat milk, vanilla extract and sweet cherries makes this recipe taste like a cherry pie smoothie. Adding a bit of brown sugar boosts that nostalgia even more.
Waffle with Nut Butter, Banana & Chocolate Chips
Top a whole-grain freezer waffle with nut butter, banana slices and chocolate chips for a decadent-tasting and healthy breakfast or snack you can whip up when you're short on time. This high-protein, high-fiber breakfast may be ready before your coffee is finished brewing.
Peanut Butter & Cereal Banana Skewers
Sure, cereal with milk is great and all, but why stop there? Skewer banana halves on popsicle sticks and roll in your favorite cereal for a fun on-the-go breakfast, or freeze for a couple of hours to enjoy as a chilled treat.
Ricotta & Chocolate Toast
This ricotta, honey and chocolate toast is perfect for when you want something sweet but still healthy for breakfast. Plus, it takes only a few minutes to assemble.
Sweet Beet-Raspberry Yogurt
Make a quick healthy breakfast that's bursting with color and flavor by mixing beets and raspberry jam into plain yogurt. Almonds add crunch, healthy fats and protein.
Strawberry Peach Smoothie
Cauliflower in a smoothie might sound like a deal breaker, but trust us, it's worth it. Not only does it boost your veggie servings for the day, it also makes this peach smoothie even creamier.
Waffle with Cream Cheese, Plums & Granola
Top a toasted frozen waffle with cream cheese, plums and granola for a healthy breakfast in a pinch. Loaded with protein, fiber and whole grains, this recipe will keep you full and satisfied all morning.
Apple & Peanut Butter Toast
A pinch of ground cardamom punches up the flavor in this classic combo of apples and peanut butter on toast.
Ricotta & Yogurt Parfait
Reminiscent of a lemon cheesecake, this healthy breakfast recipe is easy to throw together in the morning. Or stir together the filling in a jar the night before and top with the fruit, nuts and seeds when you get to work.
Blueberry-Peach Pie Smoothie
Who says you can't have pie for breakfast? Oats, vanilla, peaches and blueberries come together for a healthy and easy fruit smoothie recipe reminiscent of a favorite summer dessert.
Orange & Manchego Toast
Top whole-grain toast with Manchego cheese, orange marmalade and almonds for an easy healthy breakfast that'll break you out of your morning cereal routine.
Peanut Butter & Fig Crispbreads
Eating fiber-rich rye crisps (or rye bread), such as Danish open-face smørrebrøds, at breakfast (instead of white bread) may help you feel satisfied longer and help keep blood sugar levels steady. This version is our take on a healthier PB&J.
Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl
For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.
Peanut Butter & Chocolate Banana Smoothie
Whir up frozen bananas with peanut butter and cocoa in this sweet, creamy drink recipe to get all the delicious flavors of a milkshake with the health benefits of a smoothie.