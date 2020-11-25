11 Soothing Tea Recipes for a Relaxing Night
Grab your favorite mug and a cozy blanket to enjoy these hot tea recipes. These tea recipes are perfect for staying warm on a cool day. Whether it's Sage Tea or Lavender Chamomile Herbal Tea, one sip of these healthy drinks will feel like a big hug.
Sage Tea
Fresh sage is an aromatic herb perfect for making flavorful caffeine-free tea. Herbalists say sage tea may even settle upset stomachs and soothe sore throats. Plus, the honey in this tea recipe can also help calm a cough.
Herbal Chamomile Health Tonic
Immunity-boosting ingredients--ginger, lemon and rosemary--are steeped with soothing chamomile tea and honey for a homemade health tonic. While the drink may help when you're sick, it's not a quick fix. Drinking wellness tonics, like this one, regularly over time may help boost your immune system. Serve hot, room temperature or cold.
Spiced Fruit Tea
This fruity beverage is brewed in a slow cooker. Black tea and fruit juice are infused with loads of spicy flavor from a cinnamon- and ginger-filled spice sachet. Serve it to take the chill out of the winter air.
Warm Honey Green Tea
Green tea is loaded with antioxidants and has been shown to keep your blood sugar stable. We like it flavored with orange, lemon, and honey in this easy recipe.
Lavender-Chamomile Herbal Tea
The scent alone of this stress-relieving tea will lead you to relaxation. Mint is a wonderful stomach soother and aids in digestion. Chamomile and lavender help prevent insomnia and serve as a great combination to sip before bed.
Spiced Pear Tea
You'll enjoy the rich fruity pear and orange flavors in every sip of this warm tea. If you can afford the carbohydrates, stir in a little honey to take away any bitterness from the orange.
Cranberry-Mango Green Tea
Not loving your green tea? This recipe may change your mind. We start by boiling cranberries and mango slices with a bit of fresh ginger, and use that hot liquid to steep the tea bags. The fruity infusion and zing of ginger will definitely have you singing this tea's praises.
Lemon Herbal Tea
A great way to add some extra energy into your morning routine, this tea is composed of three different types of lemon-scented herbs. With extra vitamin C and a healthy dose of antioxidants, this tea blend will awaken the senses.
Peppermint Herbal Tea
A perfect blend to sip on after meals, this healthy digestion tea contains peppermint, which helps soothe the stomach and helps combat IBS.
Orange-Ginger Tea
Green tea is loaded with antioxidants and nutrients, and is a great beverage choice when you need a little pick-me-up. In this recipe it's steeped with ginger and flavored with orange juice.
Soothing Ginger-Lemon Tea
Take a moment out of your day to savor this soothing tea made with lemon peel, ginger, and green tea.