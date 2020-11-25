11 Soothing Tea Recipes for a Relaxing Night

Alex Loh Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD November 25, 2020
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Grab your favorite mug and a cozy blanket to enjoy these hot tea recipes. These tea recipes are perfect for staying warm on a cool day. Whether it's Sage Tea or Lavender Chamomile Herbal Tea, one sip of these healthy drinks will feel like a big hug.

Start Slideshow

1 of 11

Sage Tea

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fresh sage is an aromatic herb perfect for making flavorful caffeine-free tea. Herbalists say sage tea may even settle upset stomachs and soothe sore throats. Plus, the honey in this tea recipe can also help calm a cough.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Herbal Chamomile Health Tonic

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Immunity-boosting ingredients--ginger, lemon and rosemary--are steeped with soothing chamomile tea and honey for a homemade health tonic. While the drink may help when you're sick, it's not a quick fix. Drinking wellness tonics, like this one, regularly over time may help boost your immune system. Serve hot, room temperature or cold.

3 of 11

Spiced Fruit Tea

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This fruity beverage is brewed in a slow cooker. Black tea and fruit juice are infused with loads of spicy flavor from a cinnamon- and ginger-filled spice sachet. Serve it to take the chill out of the winter air.

Advertisement

4 of 11

Warm Honey Green Tea

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Green tea is loaded with antioxidants and has been shown to keep your blood sugar stable. We like it flavored with orange, lemon, and honey in this easy recipe.

5 of 11

Lavender-Chamomile Herbal Tea

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The scent alone of this stress-relieving tea will lead you to relaxation. Mint is a wonderful stomach soother and aids in digestion. Chamomile and lavender help prevent insomnia and serve as a great combination to sip before bed.

6 of 11

Spiced Pear Tea

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You'll enjoy the rich fruity pear and orange flavors in every sip of this warm tea. If you can afford the carbohydrates, stir in a little honey to take away any bitterness from the orange.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 11

Cranberry-Mango Green Tea

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Not loving your green tea? This recipe may change your mind. We start by boiling cranberries and mango slices with a bit of fresh ginger, and use that hot liquid to steep the tea bags. The fruity infusion and zing of ginger will definitely have you singing this tea's praises.

8 of 11

Lemon Herbal Tea

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A great way to add some extra energy into your morning routine, this tea is composed of three different types of lemon-scented herbs. With extra vitamin C and a healthy dose of antioxidants, this tea blend will awaken the senses.

9 of 11

Peppermint Herbal Tea

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A perfect blend to sip on after meals, this healthy digestion tea contains peppermint, which helps soothe the stomach and helps combat IBS.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 11

Orange-Ginger Tea

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Green tea is loaded with antioxidants and nutrients, and is a great beverage choice when you need a little pick-me-up. In this recipe it's steeped with ginger and flavored with orange juice.

11 of 11

Soothing Ginger-Lemon Tea

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Take a moment out of your day to savor this soothing tea made with lemon peel, ginger, and green tea.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Alex Loh