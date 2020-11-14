15 Healthy Breakfast Recipes That Use Tortillas
Make a healthy and filling breakfast with these recipes that use tortillas. Depending on your preference, you could use corn or flour tortillas, or white or whole-wheat ones. To make your breakfast even more delicious, warm up the tortillas before adding your filling. Recipes like Bacon & Egg Breakfast Tacos and Salsa Scrambled Eggs are hearty, delicious and the perfect start to any morning.
Salsa Scrambled Eggs
Breakfast tacos are a great gluten-free alternative to the classic eggs and toast. Serve this easy scrambled egg recipe with a banana for a boost of potassium.
Bacon and Egg Breakfast Wraps
This Mexican-inspired bacon and egg breakfast is rolled in a tortilla and eaten with your hands.
Salsa-Tofu Breakfast Burrito
Even though this healthy breakfast burrito comes together in just 5 minutes, you can make this burrito even faster by skipping the skillet and combining the tofu, salsa, salt and pepper in a bowl and microwaving until hot, about 1 minute. Use soy cheese to make it a vegan burrito.
High-Protein Breakfast Tacos
In this high-protein breakfast taco recipe, black beans, eggs and cheese are folded into corn tortillas and topped with your favorite salsa.
Black Bean & Chipotle Tostadas with Creme Fraiche
If you love breakfast burritos or huevos rancheros, you'll love this tostada with seasoned black beans on crispy tortillas with scrambled eggs on top. Pass salsa or hot sauce to go with it.
Bacon & Egg Breakfast Tacos
Breakfast tacos are quintessential morning eats in Austin, but with this breakfast taco recipe you can enjoy them wherever you are. The smoky, earthy ancho chile salsa is what makes these extra-special, though for a quicker weekday breakfast, feel free to swap in your favorite store-bought salsa.
Smoked Salmon Breakfast Wraps
This take on lox and cream cheese uses whole wheat tortillas instead of the traditional bagels.
Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos
Having a stash of flavorful bean burritos in your freezer means you'll always have a satisfying plant-based meal ready for a grab-and-go breakfast on a busy morning or to take to the campsite for an easy campfire meal. Our vegan breakfast filling--made with tofu and prepared to mimic scrambled eggs--is tossed with beans, veggies and salsa for a delicious and ultra-satisfying meal.
Southwest Breakfast Quesadilla
Pico de gallo and cheesy eggs make this quick breakfast flavorful and satisfying.
Tomatillo Breakfast Tacos
Loaded with 20 grams of protein, this breakfast taco recipe is a satisfying way to start the day. Queso blanco, also known as queso fresco, is a soft, slightly salty fresh Mexican cheese. Look for it in Latin markets and large supermarkets.
Super Breakfast Burritos
Burritos for breakfast? Loaded with beans, corn, salsa and cheese, this hearty meal will definitely get you up and going.
Breakfast Tortilla Wrap
This bacon and egg omelet is loaded with turkey bacon, crunchy bell pepper, and fresh tomato. Rolled up in a warm tortilla, this quick-and-easy breakfast will keep you satisfied for hours.
Mexican Breakfast Pizza
Salsa, black beans, avocado, and lime complete this tasty breakfast pizza.
Ham & Egg Breakfast Burrito
This breakfast burrito is quick to make and easy to eat. Ham, egg and a dash of hot sauce cook up into an omelet and get rolled up in a delicious high-fiber tortilla for some fun fork-free eating.
Southwestern Breakfast Tostadas
Mashed black beans, crumbled queso freso, fresh cilantro and chopped tomato give this easy breakast tostada a Soutwestern flair.