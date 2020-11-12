13 Healthy Thanksgiving Sides for High Blood Pressure
Celebrate Thanksgiving in a healthy and delicious way with these side dishes. These recipes provide at least 20% of the daily recommended value of potassium, which is helpful if you're looking to maintain a healthy blood pressure. Plus, these sides are also lower in saturated fat and sodium to help you meet your heart-healthy goals. Recipes like Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes and Broccoli with Caramelized Shallots are tasty and make eating healthy a breeze.
Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes
Garlic cloves, cooked along with the potatoes, give this puree extra body and lots of flavor.
Moroccan Chickpea-Stuffed Acorn Squash
Think of this healthy vegetarian side dish recipe as a meatless tagine served in a squash bowl. Kabocha, sweet dumpling or carnival squash make good alternatives to acorn squash. To make this side a hearty vegetarian meal, serve 2 halves each.
Broccoli with Caramelized Shallots
Despite the scorn of former presidents and children, broccoli is America's second most popular green vegetable. Not only does it belong to the cancer-fighting cruciferous family, it is an excellent source of vitamins.
Persian-Style Butternut Squash Soup
Swap out your basic butternut squash soup for this fragrant version that includes sweet potato and a medley of spices like cinnamon, cumin, coriander and saffron. A drizzle of maple syrup and a few drops of orange water brighten the flavors, while a sprinkle of sumac adds a pop of color and a tangy edge. This healthy butternut squash soup would be a wonderful starter for your Thanksgiving meal.
Winter Kale & Quinoa Salad with Avocado
Precooked quinoa helps keep this healthy salad recipe quick and simple. Loaded with black beans, kale, and avocado, this recipe is as filling as it is nutritious. You can also make the sweet potatoes and dressing ahead.
Madeira-Roasted Mushrooms & Shallots
Madeira, a fortified wine from the Portuguese island of the same name, has a sweet, mellow flavor somewhat like sherry (which can be used as a substitute here). Serve this healthy vegetable side dish with steak or chicken or add it to a salad or grain bowl.
No-Cook Black Bean Salad
A classic black bean salad is a must for picnics and potlucks. This vegan version gets its creaminess from blended avocado. Any mix of salad greens will work well, but try arugula if you want to give this hearty salad a peppery kick.
Mashed Potatoes
These healthy and easy mashed potatoes get a savory touch from chicken broth and richness from a bit of sour cream.
Grilled Vegetable Platter
This veggie platter is a perfect side dish for any gathering. Vegetables like asparagus, mushrooms, Japanese eggplant and fennel are marinated and then grilled to perfection.
Roasted Acorn Squash with Cider Drizzle
Roasting squash in the oven caramelizes its natural sugars. Here we serve acorn squash with a cider reduction that's spiced with cinnamon and cloves. A touch of butter gives it a luxurious finish.
Mixed Greens with Lentils & Sliced Apple
This salad with lentils, feta and apple is a satisfying vegetarian entree to whip together for lunch. To save time, swap in drained canned lentils--just make sure to look for low-sodium and give them a rinse before adding them to the salad.
Stuffed Delicata Squash
In this Tex-Mex-seasoned stuffed delicata squash recipe we swap out half of the ground beef you'd normally use for bulgur to reduce saturated fat without skimping on the amount of stuffing. Serve with a mixed green salad with cilantro vinaigrette.
Sauteed Spinach with Toasted Sesame Oil
A delicious and quick spinach saute is a nice addition to any meal.