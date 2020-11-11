30 Recipes to Help You Feel Like You're on a Tropical Vacation
It's easy to picture yourself on a warm, sunny beach when you're enjoying one of these tropical recipes. These recipes feature ingredients like mango, coconut and pineapple to transport you to another place. So make a pitcher of Frozen Mango Margaritas and pair it with dishes like Grilled Red Snapper or Chili-Rubbed Chicken with Coconut Rice & Mango Salsa for a delicious, tropical feast.
Salmon & Avocado Poke Bowl
Poke (pronounced poh-kay), the bite-size marinated fish salad famous in Hawaii, is so popular that it's sold by the pound in supermarkets. Now it has crossed the Pacific to become the meal-in-a-bowl du jour, served in eateries from Los Angeles to New York. But it's easy to make at home with this quick recipe. Sriracha and Chinese-style mustard add a touch of heat to the classic poke seasoning of soy sauce and sesame oil. Serving it over a brown rice salad makes it a meal.
Chicken, Shrimp & Mango Salad
Shrimp, chicken and spinach are tossed with a lively mango dressing in this refreshing tropical dinner salad.
Skinny Pineapple Margaritas
Pineapple juice adds plenty of sweetness to this no-sugar-added margarita recipe.
Sautéed Shrimp with Mango Salsa & Coconut Cauliflower Rice
Shrimp and rice get a tropical makeover in this healthy 400-calorie dinner. Instead of rice, we've combined riced cauliflower and coconut milk for light coconut rice topped with spicy shrimp and a juicy mango-avocado salsa to cool it all down. Squeeze on some fresh lime juice before digging in to take this easy meal to the next level.
Classic Mai Tai
A traditional mai tai is an easy-to-make cocktail made up of two kinds of rum, orange liqueur, lime juice and almond syrup. If you don't happen to have all those goodies just hanging out in your kitchen cupboards, we'll show you how to make a slight variation that is just as delicious.
Chili-Rubbed Chicken with Coconut Rice & Mango Salsa
This recipe is great for meal prep. Divide the salsa, rice and chicken among 4 food-storage containers and you've got 4 days of ready-made meals in your fridge.
Frozen Mango Margaritas
Frozen mango chunks aren't just for smoothies anymore. Whir them up in your blender with all the other classic margarita ingredients to make a skinny frozen cocktail at home that's just as good as (if not better than, and definitely healthier than!) restaurant versions.
Grilled Red Snapper
This simple grilled snapper has clean flavors and a nice char flavor from the grill. It's well seasoned but not overly spicy. Serve along with grilled veggies or a fresh green salad to make it a meal.
Pork & Pineapple Tacos
Plan ahead so you can use your slow cooker to prepare the pulled pork for these tacos. This recipe is a better-for-you twist on the classic tacos al pastor. Pork loin is a lean cut that's a healthier option than traditional pork shoulder, which has more fat.
Coconut Shrimp with Creamy Dipping Sauce
Our creamy, slightly spicy sauce pairs perfectly with this crispy coconut shrimp. The unsweetened coconut flakes get crunchy in the oven for the fried taste you love without the oily mess, plus they're better for you, too.
Seared Chicken with Mango Salsa & Spaghetti Squash
A quick mango salsa gives this easy chicken dinner recipe a tropical flavor boost. A generous serving of spaghetti squash rounds out the healthy meal.
Salmon with Mango Salsa
Pack a dietary punch with this combination of salmon and mango salsa. The omega-3-rich fish increases immunity, fights heart disease, boosts energy levels, and lifts moods, while the fiber-intensive mango contains generous amounts of vitamins A, C, and E.
Piña Colada in a Pineapple
This classic piña colada is served in a fun and festive pineapple bowl! For the pineapple juice called for in this recipe, you can use store-bought unsweetened pineapple juice or, better yet, extract juice by mashing the pineapple flesh that you remove from the inside of the pineapple. For a thicker drink, you can also add some of the pineapple flesh to the blender when you're mixing up the drink.
Tofu Poke
This fast vegan version of poke (the traditional Hawaiian salad of diced raw fish tossed in a soy-sesame sauce) swaps in extra-firm tofu for fish while loading your bowl with vegetables and crunchy toppers like pea shoots and peanuts. Serve over brown rice instead of the zucchini noodles to add a hearty boost of fiber.
Easy Fish Tacos with Kiwi Salsa
These healthy fish tacos can be made with cod or any other firm white fish. A lively kiwi salsa and red cabbage brighten up the colors and flavors of the crispy tacos and complete this easy dinner recipe. The key to perfectly golden, crunchy fish is patience--let your oil get nice and hot before you add in the battered pieces. Dip an instant-read thermometer into the oil to make sure it's up to temp before you get cooking.
Crock-Pot Pineapple Chicken
This slow-cooker chicken with pineapple has a hint of ginger and sesame and is made with simple ingredients you may already have in your pantry! Look for fresh pineapple that's been peeled and cored already to make assembly even easier. Serve with brown rice to sop up the sweet and savory sauce.
Coconut Black Rice Bowls with Tofu & Purple Asparagus
Black beans, black rice and black sesame seeds all contain anthocyanins, potent antioxidant compounds that have been shown to reduce inflammation. So "forbidden" rice isn't just striking, it's also a serious nutrition upgrade. Simmering it in coconut milk adds rich aroma and flavor.
Classic Daiquiri
If you're at home and looking for a quick tropical happy hour escape, this strikingly simple daiquiri is just what the doctor ordered. All you need is rum, fresh lime juice and sugar to feel those beachy vibes in the comfort of your own home.
Grilled Fish with Peperonata
This healthy grilled fish dish is made for easy summertime entertaining. The peperonata can be made in advance and reheated while you grill the fish.
Mango-Ginger BBQ Chicken
Here, we blend classic barbecue sauce ingredients--ketchup and vinegar--with mango, ginger, Chinese five-spice and turmeric, for a sweet and fragrant glaze for grilled BBQ chicken.
Coconut-Crusted Ahi with Tropical Salsa & Peanut Sauce
A fragrant peanut sauce sends this tropical tuna recipe over the top in terms of flavor power per bite. To make the sauce quickly and easily in a blender, we've bumped up the volume of ingredients, so you'll have some leftovers. The sauce works great for making peanut noodles or as a dipping sauce for just about anything. Recipe adapted from Chef Greg Harrison, Pacific'O Restaurant.
3-Ingredient Piña Colada
This boozy piña colada transports you to a tropical island with each and every sip. The frozen pineapple gives this juicy drink just the right amount of sweetness, and the canned coconut milk provides creaminess and that signature coconut flavor we love in a piña colada. Mix in some dark rum and you have yourself a tropical 3-ingredient cocktail!
Grilled Pork Chops with Chile & Pineapple
Never grilled pineapple? Get ready to be wowed. It caramelizes beautifully for a deeper flavor. Plus it's a totally tasty match with a grilled pork chop, cilantro and a little heat from serranos.
Grilled Fish Tacos with Pineapple Salsa
This easy fish taco recipe is ready in just 35 minutes. Rather than making the salsa from scratch, we save time by mixing store-bought salsa with juicy pineapple, crisp bell pepper, and fragrant cilantro. It all comes together quickly while the fish is grilling.
Frozen Pineapple Margaritas
These frosty pineapple margaritas taste just like restaurant-style frozen margaritas, but without all the sugar, for a skinny cocktail you can easily whip up at home.
Chicken with Caribbean Salsa
This Chicken with Caribbean Salsa dinner recipe combines kiwifruit, mango, avocado, lime juice, vegetables and jalapenos to make a dish that is packed with flavor.
Tuna Poke
Poke (pronounced poke-ay), a Hawaiian word meaning "to chop" or "to cut," refers to a traditional Hawaiian salad of diced raw fish in a simple, soy-based sauce with punchy seasonings like toasted sesame and chopped scallion greens. Serve with seasoned brown rice for a healthy, satisfying meal packed with veggies, protein and fiber.
Peach-Mango Madras
A madras is a cocktail mix of vodka and fruit juice. This version blends three different fruit juices with peach vodka, and is served over homemade ice cubes which are filled with finely chopped fresh mango. When buying mangos, give them a light squeeze. Look for fruits that give a little without being too squishy!
Fish with Coconut-Shallot Sauce
This easy fish recipe with a flavorful garlic, thyme and coconut sauce is perfect for a healthy weeknight dinner. Serve with brown rice, to soak up the creamy sauce, and a green salad with vinaigrette.
Tropical Chicken Salad Wraps
Pineapple, coconut, and jerk seasoning add tropical flair to this chicken salad recipe. Served in lettuce wraps, this healthy meal is ready in under 30 minutes.