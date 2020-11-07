32 Italian-Inspired Dinner Recipes That Aren't Pasta
These Italian-inspired recipes are a delicious option for dinner tonight. Whether it's a hearty soup, a stuffed vegetable or a filling sandwich, these recipes will keep you full and satisfied. Dinners like Meatballs with Roasted Green Beans & Potatoes and Chicken Cacciatore Hoagies are healthy, mouth-watering and packed with plenty of vegetables for a nutritious meal.
Easy Italian Wedding Soup
Forget the marble-size meatballs you find in many versions of this soup. In this easy recipe, they're full-size, full-flavored and plenty filling.
Sicilian-Style Chicken Thighs
Bright-green Castelvetrano olives hail from Sicily and have a buttery flavor and meaty texture that pair perfectly with the Italian seasoning and salty capers in this one-skillet chicken dinner. Look for them on your supermarket olive bar or in jars with Italian ingredients.
Caprese Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
We've taken the key ingredients of the popular caprese salad--tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil--and piled them into portobello mushroom caps to make a delicious and satisfying vegetarian main dish.
Instant Pot Butternut Squash Risotto
Making risotto has never been easier, thanks to an electric pressure cooker, like the Instant Pot. In this easy recipe, you don't have to stand over the stove constantly stirring. Just add everything into the multicooker and cook on high pressure for 10 minutes and this delicious dinner side dish is ready.
Beefy Italian Vegetable Soup
This one-pot, easy-to-make soup is so full of beef and vegetables that it could almost be called a stew. Beans, mushrooms, kale, chunks of tomatoes and beef sirloin will fight for space on each spoonful.
Caprese Turkey Burgers
If you're a fan of caprese salads, you'll love this healthy turkey burger recipe. The patties are seasoned with Italian spices, then topped with juicy tomatoes drizzled with balsamic, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella. We've doubled down on the basil in this recipe by mixing it into the mayo and using whole leaves to top the burger, but if you prefer less basil flavor, you can swap out the basil leaves for spinach or arugula. Serve this summery burger with a simple side salad for a healthy dinner that's full of fresh flavors.
Meatballs with Roasted Green Beans & Potatoes
Meatballs, green beans and potatoes happily coexist while roasting together on a large sheet pan. Seasoned with fresh rosemary and Italian seasoning and served with pasta sauce and Parmesan, this one-dish meal is one you'll want to make again and again.
Two-Ingredient-Dough Margherita Pizza
You won't believe how quick and easy it is to make this healthy pizza. Thanks to a two-ingredient dough that combines self-rising flour and Greek yogurt, there is no need for a rise time. Just roll, top and bake, and you'll have a delicious dinner on the table in under half an hour.
Chicken Cacciatore Hoagies
This easy chicken cacciatore, the Italian braised hunter's dish, gets a touch of Philly when you turn it into a sandwich and call it a hoagie. This is a chicken sandwich recipe to remember.
Slow-Cooker Caprese Spaghetti Squash with White Beans
This recipe feels and looks indulgent without being high in calories. The "caprese" components--fresh mozzarella, basil leaves and tomatoes--beautifully shine through, while the white beans add protein and a creamy texture. If you can't find fresh small mozzarella balls, tear a large ball of fresh mozzarella into small pieces.
Brodetto di Pesce (Adriatic-Style Seafood Stew)
You will find versions of this hearty fish stew all along Italy's Adriatic coast. In Abruzzo, the stew is spiked with hot pepper and served with grilled or toasted bread to sop up the sauce. Be sure to find the freshest fish possible and serve with your favorite Italian wine.
Sausage & Pepper Medley
Low in carbs and rich in Vitamin C, bell peppers add flavor as well as volume to this slightly spicy dish. For more heat, use hot turkey Italian sausage links rather than mild. Make it a sandwich by serving it inside a toasted bulky roll.
Slow-Cooker Italian Vegetable & Farro Soup
The farroan ancient whole grain rich in iron and fiber--and butternut squash make this slow-cooker soup hearty and filling. If you're looking for an easy way to work whole grains into your diet, this is it.
Zucchini Parmesan
Nothing goes to waste in this twist on eggplant Parmesan, as the scooped-out zucchini flesh gets mixed into the meat sauce. Use long, straight zucchini for this dish, which are easier to hollow out for stuffing.
Skillet Chicken Parmesan
If you can't find cutlets for this easy chicken Parmesan recipe at your supermarket, place a boneless, skinless breast flat on a cutting board, hold it steady with your palm and, using a sharp knife, slice the breast horizontally into two thin pieces.
Chicken Italiano Pizza
Fans of white pizza will love this version featuring chicken, veggies, fresh basil and Alfredo sauce.
Steak with Tuscan Tomato Sauce
After searing the steak on the stovetop, you can sit back, relax and let your slow cooker do the rest of the work. Make it a meal and serve this Italian-inspired steak recipe over hot chard or rice, if you'd like.
Italian-Style Stuffed Eggplant
Two favorite Italian dishes--lasagna and eggplant Parm--are rolled into one in this stuffed vegetable recipe.
White Bean-Sausage Soup
Make this heart-healthy main-dish white bean and sausage soup with fresh onions. If you're really pressed for time, look for frozen chopped onions, which can be added to soups and stews in seconds.
Chicken-&-Mushroom Marsala
For the best flavor in this classic one-pan chicken dinner recipe use real Marsala wine, not the cooking-wine kind. Serve with mashed potatoes.
Pesto Shrimp Pizza
This enticing seafood pizza boasts a crispy whole-wheat and cornmeal crust that's sweetened with just a touch of honey.
Slow-Cooker Chicken & White Bean Stew
This load-and-go slow-cooker chicken recipe is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner. Serve this Tuscan-inspired dish with crusty bread, a glass of Chianti and a salad.
Italian Pork with Mashed Sweet Potatoes
This simple Italian-inspired recipe combines pork shoulder with aromatic fennel. As the pork cooks, its juices drip down to flavor the sweet potatoes that are nestled in the bottom of the slow cooker. Serve with steamed green beans for a complete meal.
Chicken Florentine
Classic chicken Florentine--creamy spinach served atop sautéed chicken cutlets--is a fast and easy meal. To keep calories lower, this recipe uses cornstarch to thicken the cream instead of cheese. This chicken recipe is simple enough for weekdays but also elegant enough for a dinner party.
Tuscan Tuna with Tomato Salad
A fresh marinated tomato and fennel salad serves as the perfect base for these grilled tuna steaks. This is a 20-minute meal that you'll be proud to serve to family and guests.
Slow-Cooker Italian Beef Sandwiches
Oregano, roasted red pepper, and garlic bring flavor to the forefront in this recipe. Let it marinate and cook in the slow cooker for a few hours, and then place on a bun with provolone cheese for an incredibly delicious meal.
Italian Bean Stew
Sweet turkey sausage and cannellini beans are featured in this delicious stew.
Broccoli & Chicken Alfredo Spaghetti Squash
This low-carb, gluten-free take on fettucine Alfredo is lower in calories than classic versions, and it provides protein and extra vegetables thanks to a spaghetti-squash base.
Hot Italian Beef Salad
Steak slices and sweet pepper strips are quickly stir-fried and tossed with fat-free Italian salad dressing in this satisfying 20-minute dinner. It's a quick-and-easy option for any weeknight!
Chicken Parmesan with Broccolini
This delicious Chicken Parmesan dinner for two is ready in just 30 minutes!
No-Noodle Eggplant Lasagna
Satisfy your craving for cheesy, indulgent lasagna with this noodle-less version. Roasted eggplant slices stand in for noodles in this low-carb, gluten-free lasagna.
Chicken Piccata
Tenderized chicken breasts are cooked with lemon slices and served in a mouthwatering sauce of garlic, wine and lemon juice in this chicken piccata dinner.