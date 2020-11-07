11 Diabetes-Friendly Vegetarian Casserole Recipes
Casseroles are a warm and hearty option for any meal and these diabetes-friendly, vegetarian recipes are no exception. These casseroles are low in calories, saturated fat and sodium, so they are perfect for someone following a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Pair with a side salad and whole grain bread to round out the meal. Recipes like Eggplant Tortilla Casserole and Mediterranean Baked Penne are packed with vegetables and grains to create a balanced and nutritious dish.
Eggplant Tortilla Casserole
This layered casserole is inspired by classic cheese enchiladas, minus the fuss of rolling and stuffing individual tortillas. You'd never guess that within this comforting Tex-Mex casserole hides a layer of thinly sliced eggplant. The thin slices become tender when roasted and add a subtle savory note.
Roasted Herb and Garlic Smashed Potato Casserole
Roasting garlic gives it a more mild and nutty flavor. In this potato casserole, the roasted garlic enhances the flavor of the herb-roasted potatoes.
Meringue-Topped Sweet Potato Casserole
This lightened-up take on the classic Thanksgiving sweet potato casserole is spiked with crushed pineapple and toasted pecans. We top it with an airy, slightly sweet meringue. You can pipe the meringue to make it look fancy or simply spread it neatly with a rubber spatula.
Mediterranean Baked Penne
This Italian-inspired take on an American casserole is about as tasty as a one-dish meal can get.
Fresh Green Bean Casserole
A slimmed-down white sauce makes this creamy green bean casserole side dish recipe low fat.
Baked Spinach-Feta Shells
Jumbo pasta shells are filled with a heavenly mixture of feta, ricotta and spinach in this dinner recipe. Using mint adds a refreshing flavor to the sauce and eliminates the need for salt.
Cheesy Vegetable Bake
This Cheesy Vegetable Bake casserole has 7 grams of protein and only 4 grams of fat per serving, making it an ideal side dish for any dinner. Using reduced-fat cheeses lowers the fat content of this recipe but does not compromise flavor.
Florentine Lasagna Roll-Ups
Think portion control with these individual lasagna roll-ups. Leftovers are great for lunch the next day.
Classy Green Bean Casserole
Green bean casserole doesn't have to be just a Thanksgiving treat; in under 30-minutes you can enjoy this dish any time of year.
Cheesy Squash Bake
Here's a terrific way to dress up the last of the season's summer squash. Reduced-fat cheddar cheese gives this side dish recipe plenty of flavor.
Baked Stuffed Shells
These jumbo shells are stuffed with a blend of tofu, egg and Parmesan cheese and are topped with a low-sodium homemade tomato sauce.