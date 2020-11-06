22 Easy Cookie Recipes You Can Bake Anytime
These easy cookie recipes are perfect when you're craving something sweet, but don't want the hassle of a long baking project. Each recipe requires 25 minutes or less of active cooking time and features common pantry ingredients like oats, peanut butter and chocolate chips. Recipes like Cinnamon-Raisin Oatmeal Cookies and Pumpkin Chocolate Chunk Cookies are flavorful, healthy and easy to whip up on any given night.
One-Bowl Monster Cookies
If you thought it wasn't possible to make healthier monster cookies, think again. These peanut butter, oatmeal, chocolate chip and M&M cookies have less butter and sugar than traditional recipes, but they have just as much flavor and tenderness, thanks to more peanut butter. Even better, they're made in one bowl for easy cleanup.
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Kids and adults alike will love this easy peanut butter chocolate chip cookie recipe, which--unlike most cookie recipes--doesn't call for flour. These gluten-free peanut butter chocolate chip cookies are soft and chewy and, with only five simple ingredients, they can easily be whipped up by young chefs and enjoyed as an after-school treat. They're also perfect for a holiday party or for a cookie swap.
Pumpkin Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Classic chocolate chip cookies get a fall update by mixing in pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice. Not only are these pumpkin cookies even more flavorful than regular chocolate chip cookies, they're also oh-so-soft and cakelike. Use chocolate chunks for big gooey bites of chocolate or opt for mini chocolate chips to ensure a bit of chocolate in each bite.
Cinnamon-Raisin Oatmeal Cookies
This recipe takes oatmeal cookies up a notch with its cinnamony, buttery, delicious take on a much-loved classic dessert.
Soft Sugar Cookies
These easy and classic cookies incorporate mild-tasting white whole-wheat flour for extra fiber and nutrients.
Vegan Meringue Cookies
Magical aquafaba--the liquid from canned chickpeas that often gets poured down the drain--mimics egg whites in these airy vegan meringue cookies. The other magical thing? These cookies require just three ingredients! Save the chickpeas themselves for hummus, stew or any one of our other recipes that call for canned chickpeas.
Brownie Cookies
Cocoa powder and brown sugar make this easy drop cookie recipe taste like rich brownies.
No-Bake Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookies
Creamy natural peanut butter and chocolate team up in these easy cookies--no baking required! Whip up a batch for after-school snacks, dessert or anytime your sweet tooth comes calling.
Gluten-Free Pumpkin Cookies
These healthy, gluten-free cookies are so deliciously soft that they almost melt in your mouth! Notes of honey add a nice touch to both the cookie and icing--and pair deliciously with the pumpkin and spices. This pumpkin cookie celebrates fall and tastes indulgent, but is filled with good-for-you ingredients. Be sure to let the dough stand and hydrate for easier handling. Almond flour (aka almond meal) can be found in the gluten-free section of large supermarkets and natural-food stores.
Oatmeal-Coconut Cookies with Cranberries & White Chocolate
Our classic oatmeal cookie recipe gets a flavor twist with coconut, white chocolate chips (which have a more delicate flavor than milk or dark chocolate) and tart dried cranberries. The result is a chewy, sweet treat that's sure to leave you coming back for more.
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies
Almond butter and coconut oil replace dairy butter and eggs in these vegan treats, giving them the crisp but chewy texture that we all love. On its own, chocolate is a vegan ingredient but dairy products are often introduced during processing. Some chocolate chips may not be labeled vegan, but if they do not contain dairy products, such as whey, casein, milk, milk fat and milk solids, they are vegan. Check labels carefully.
Spiced Pumpkin Walnut Cookies
These spiced cookies are a wonderful treat in the fall or winter. Each bite offers delicious pumpkin flavor with chewy raisins and crunchy walnuts. Make and freeze an extra batch to keep on hand for up to a month.
Soft Snickerdoodles
Adding dried currants, dried cranberries, and peanuts to these Snickerdoodle cookies adds a new twist to the classic recipe.
Flourless Chocolate Cookies
These flourless cookies get their volume from whipped egg whites (like a meringue) instead of grains, making them gluten-free and melt-in-your-mouth delicious. A chocolate chip in each bite adds to the rich chocolate flavor.
Carrot Cake Oatmeal Cookies
A quick stir-in of grated carrots not only makes these easy drop cookies reminiscent of spicy carrot cake, it also adds sweetness and keeps these cakey cookies moist. A drizzle of cream cheese frosting on top finishes off these better-for-you goodies perfectly.
Chocolate Polvorones (Mexican Wedding Cookies)
These melt-in-your-mouth polvorones (Mexican wedding cookies) get a chocolate makeover by replacing all the nuts in the traditional version with ground chocolate. Addictive just as they are, you can also grate a little cinnamon stick over them before serving.
Fruited Oatmeal Cookies
Add dried apricots, currants, and chopped walnuts to oatmeal cookies for a delicious treat.
Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies
You'd never know that these delicious gluten-free cookies are made without wheat flour. A blend of gluten-free flour and almond flour--plus butter and brown sugar--gives them a classic chocolate chip cookie flavor and the ideal balance of crispiness and chewiness. Make a batch as a treat for your family or to bring to parties, potlucks and picnics.
Rosemary-Orange Shortbread
Looking for a unique, diabetes-friendly desert? This shortbread, flavored with rosemary and topped with a white chocolate drizzle, is ready in just 40 minutes.
Butter Rum Oatmeal Cookies
These soft, egg-free cookies make a delightful snack or dessert-especially with a glass of cold milk.
Vegan No-Bake Cookies
Almond butter and coconut oil melt together to bind these stovetop cookies without using any eggs. To take the flavor to the next level, try subbing in your favorite nut butter.
No-Sugar-Added Oatmeal Cookies
Classic oatmeal cookies without all the sugar, these better-for-you gluten-free treats get their sweetness from ripe bananas and chopped dates.