26 Easy Diabetes-Friendly Breakfast Recipes to Make for Busy Mornings
Your morning routine just got quicker with these diabetes-friendly breakfast recipes. These recipes require just 15 minutes or less of your time, so you can easily eat a healthy and nutritious breakfast on hectic days. Each breakfast meets the requirements for low sodium, saturated fat and calories, which is great if you're following a diabetes-friendly diet. Recipes like Bean & Bacon Breakfast Tacos and Pistachio & Peach Toast are delicious and easy to make.
Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes
These delicious and unbelievably simple pancakes are best enjoyed right after cooking. With just eggs and a banana, you can have healthy grain-free pancakes with no added sugar. Serve with maple syrup and yogurt or ricotta cheese to add in some protein.
Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries
This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines weight-loss power foods, eggs and raspberries, with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-packed spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and the whole meal clocks in at just under 300 calories.
Pineapple-Grapefruit Detox Smoothie
Pineapple, grapefruit and spinach are packed with water and minerals, which can help hydrate you and supply your body with a bounty of fiber too. Electrolyte-rich coconut water is a refreshing dairy-free substitute for yogurt or milk. If you have time, freeze the coconut water into cubes for an extra-frosty smoothie.
Pistachio & Peach Toast
This breakfast is great when you have leftover ricotta cheese--plus it comes together in just 5 minutes.
Pear-Spiced Oatmeal
This healthy breakfast combines hearty oatmeal with fresh pears, ginger, and cinnamon. It's ready in just 15 minutes and will keep your hunger at bay through lunch.
Mango Raspberry Smoothie
A squeeze of lemon juice adds bright flavor to this frozen fruit smoothie. Mango provides plenty of sweetness without having to add juice, but if it's too tart for you, a touch of agave will do the trick.
Bean & Bacon Breakfast Tacos
Get a serving of vegetables from kale, and protein and fiber from beans, in this healthy breakfast taco recipe. Other types of beans (pinto, black, kidney) or chickpeas also work well.
Savory Oatmeal with Tomato & Sausage
Oats get a new life in this savory dish, serving as the backbone for a satisfying combo of sausage, greens, tomatoes, and herbs.
Waffle with Nut Butter, Banana & Chocolate Chips
Top a whole-grain freezer waffle with nut butter, banana slices and chocolate chips for a decadent-tasting and healthy breakfast or snack you can whip up when you're short on time. This high-protein, high-fiber breakfast may be ready before your coffee is finished brewing.
Really Green Smoothie
The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend this creamy smoothie a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.
Breakfast Salad with Egg & Salsa Verde Vinaigrette
Salad for breakfast? Don't knock it until you've tried it. We love how this meal gives you 3 whole cups of vegetables to start your day.
Peanut Butter & Fig Crispbreads
Eating fiber-rich rye crisps (or rye bread), such as Danish open-face smørrebrøds, at breakfast (instead of white bread) may help you feel satisfied longer and help keep blood sugar levels steady. This version is our take on a healthier PB&J.
Breakfast Beans with Microwave-Poached Egg
In Costa Rica, this popular breakfast bean dish is called gallo pinto, which means spotted rooster, referring to the dark beans amid the pale rice. We call for cooked barley here, but you can use whatever leftover cooked grain you may have on hand.
Quark & Cucumber Toast
Give your healthy breakfast a savory spin with this quark and cucumber toast.
Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie
Blend almond milk, strawberry and pineapple for a smoothie that's so easy you can make it on busy mornings. A bit of almond butter adds richness and filling protein. Freeze some of the almond milk for an extra-icy texture.
Southwest Breakfast Quesadilla
Pico de gallo and cheesy eggs make this quick breakfast flavorful and satisfying.
PB & J Oats
Creamy peanut butter and sliced strawberries with oatmeal is sure to brighten any morning.
Quick Breakfast Pizza
This quick and easy Breakfast Pizza with egg, turkey pepperoni, sweet pepper and mushrooms is ready in just 10 minutes.
Trail Mix Hot Cereal
Adding trail mix to hot breakfast cereal is a great way to incorporate more fiber, protein and healthy fat into your diet.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Topped Waffles
Bored with plain waffles and syrup? Don't settle for the ordinary any longer--with just a few extra ingredients your breakfast waffles can taste like a delectable dessert! Just a tablespoon of canned pumpkin mixed with reduced-fat cream cheese will have you asking for seconds.
Avocado-Egg Toast
Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.
Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin
Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.
Cantaloupe Smoothie Bowl
Water-packed frozen cantaloupe acts like ice cubes in your blender; the smaller the dice, the easier it will be on the blades. Make this a traditional, pourable smoothie by adding a touch more carrot juice or water before whizzing everything together.
Scrambled Eggs with Sausage
Start your day off right with these scrambled eggs. This recipe includes eggs, turkey sausage, and cheese; packing 14 grams of protein per serving. Quick and easy to make, this is the perfect breakfast solution.
Rainbow Yogurt Bowl
Arrange vibrant, colorful fruit in the shape of a rainbow on top of yogurt for a fun and delicious healthy breakfast or snack kids will actually want to eat.
Cherry Smoothie
The combination of oat milk, vanilla extract and sweet cherries makes this recipe taste like a cherry pie smoothie. Adding a bit of brown sugar boosts that nostalgia even more.