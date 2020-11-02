18 Thanksgiving Desserts for Two
End your turkey day with these Thanksgiving dessert recipes. Each dessert yields enough for two people, which is perfect for smaller celebrations. Whether it's Pumpkin Cheesecake for Two, Apple Crème Brûlėes or a Rustic Pear Tart, these desserts are a healthy and sweet way to finish your holiday meal.
Pumpkin Cheesecake for Two
Single-serving pumpkin cheesecakes are the perfect way to finish off a Thanksgiving meal for two (or any other meal, given that they take just 15 minutes of active prep time!). You can make them a day or two ahead of time and keep them tucked away in the fridge in their sturdy ramekins until you're ready to enjoy them.
Caramel Apple Crisp for Two
Caramel adds a sweet and salty note to this classic apple crisp designed just for two. Store-bought caramel sauce works well here, but it's easy to make your own if you prefer. Drizzle it over the warm apple crisp right before serving if you want to make this easy dessert an extra-special treat.
2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream
Whir up frozen bananas into an "ice cream" without the cream! Peanut butter adds a natural swirl of flavor for a sweet and satisfying dessert with no added sugar.
Lemon Meringue Tart for Two
A mile-high meringue is possible only if the egg white, bowl and beaters are at room temperature.
Apple Crème Brûlées
Impress your guests with this fruity version of crème brûlée, made with low-fat Greek yogurt instead of heavy cream, and baked over apples flavored with cinnamon and cardamom.
Chocolate Meringues with Chocolate Topper and Raspberries
Allow this delicious meringue dessert to chill for 2 hours before topping with the chocolate topper and raspberries.
Fresh Figs with Yogurt & Honey
This simple, low-calorie dessert recipe pairs a homemade yogurt cheese with fresh figs, a touch of sweet honey and a sprinkling of crunchy walnuts. The best time to find fresh figs is during the summer through early fall.
Apple-Cranberry Cobbler
Topped with a crunchy, low-fat granola, this warm, fruity cobbler recipe is loaded with apples, cranberries and spices. It serves 2 and can be on the table in just 40 minutes.
Rustic Pear Tart
Who says you can't have your tart and eat it, too? This deceptively simple fall dessert is made for special celebrations. Look for a fragrant pear that's nonetheless firm to the touch.
Rhubarb Crisp
Nothing says spring like rhubarb. Quick-to-prepare, single-serving fruit crisps like this one are an easy way to get dessert on the table anytime. When buying or picking rhubarb, select stalks that are firm and red--avoid ones that are soft and waggly. And if you slice it very thinly, there's no need to peel off any outer strings.
Baked Apples
The aroma of baked apples filled with dried fruit and toasted nuts will brighten up any cold winter's day.
Chocolate Souffle
Soufflés may look like a restaurant-only dessert, but they are actually easy to make. Whip them up right after dinner and enjoy while they're still warm from the oven.
Granola Cream-Stuffed Apple
For a satisfying snack, try this apple with creamy granola filling.
Strawberry-Black Pepper Tart for Two
Black pepper gives sweet strawberries a kick in this free-form tart. Expect some of the strawberry juices to ooze over the top of the crust while baking.
Bananas in Brown Sugar-Rum Sauce
Bananas cooked in a delectable brown-sugar-rum sauce make for a quick yet impressive dessert.
Old-Fashioned Fruit Crumble For Two
A fruit crumble is a sure way to satisfy the sweet tooth and add another serving of fruit to your diet. We've used blueberries here, but any fresh or frozen fruit can stand in to meet your family's taste preference. Leave small berries whole, but peel, pit and chop larger fruits, such as peaches or plums.
Chocolate Fondue
The chocolate will stiffen if it gets cold, so enjoy it while it's still warm. Skewer and dip anything you like--pear slices, dried apricots, even marshmallows.
Cherry-Wine Poached Apples
The vibrant red cherry-wine sauce serves as a scrumptious low-calorie, fat-free flavor accent to the tart-sweet baked apples in this recipe.