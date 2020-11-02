18 Thanksgiving Desserts for Two

Alex Loh Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD November 02, 2020
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

End your turkey day with these Thanksgiving dessert recipes. Each dessert yields enough for two people, which is perfect for smaller celebrations. Whether it's Pumpkin Cheesecake for Two, Apple Crème Brûlėes or a Rustic Pear Tart, these desserts are a healthy and sweet way to finish your holiday meal.

Start Slideshow

1 of 18

Pumpkin Cheesecake for Two

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Single-serving pumpkin cheesecakes are the perfect way to finish off a Thanksgiving meal for two (or any other meal, given that they take just 15 minutes of active prep time!). You can make them a day or two ahead of time and keep them tucked away in the fridge in their sturdy ramekins until you're ready to enjoy them.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 18

Caramel Apple Crisp for Two

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Caramel adds a sweet and salty note to this classic apple crisp designed just for two. Store-bought caramel sauce works well here, but it's easy to make your own if you prefer. Drizzle it over the warm apple crisp right before serving if you want to make this easy dessert an extra-special treat.

3 of 18

2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Whir up frozen bananas into an "ice cream" without the cream! Peanut butter adds a natural swirl of flavor for a sweet and satisfying dessert with no added sugar.

Advertisement

4 of 18

Lemon Meringue Tart for Two

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A mile-high meringue is possible only if the egg white, bowl and beaters are at room temperature.

 

5 of 18

Apple Crème Brûlées

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Impress your guests with this fruity version of crème brûlée, made with low-fat Greek yogurt instead of heavy cream, and baked over apples flavored with cinnamon and cardamom.

6 of 18

Chocolate Meringues with Chocolate Topper and Raspberries

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Allow this delicious meringue dessert to chill for 2 hours before topping with the chocolate topper and raspberries.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 18

Fresh Figs with Yogurt & Honey

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This simple, low-calorie dessert recipe pairs a homemade yogurt cheese with fresh figs, a touch of sweet honey and a sprinkling of crunchy walnuts. The best time to find fresh figs is during the summer through early fall.

8 of 18

Apple-Cranberry Cobbler

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Topped with a crunchy, low-fat granola, this warm, fruity cobbler recipe is loaded with apples, cranberries and spices. It serves 2 and can be on the table in just 40 minutes.

9 of 18

Rustic Pear Tart

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Who says you can't have your tart and eat it, too? This deceptively simple fall dessert is made for special celebrations. Look for a fragrant pear that's nonetheless firm to the touch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 18

Rhubarb Crisp

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Nothing says spring like rhubarb. Quick-to-prepare, single-serving fruit crisps like this one are an easy way to get dessert on the table anytime. When buying or picking rhubarb, select stalks that are firm and red--avoid ones that are soft and waggly. And if you slice it very thinly, there's no need to peel off any outer strings.

11 of 18

Baked Apples

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The aroma of baked apples filled with dried fruit and toasted nuts will brighten up any cold winter's day.

12 of 18

Chocolate Souffle

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Soufflés may look like a restaurant-only dessert, but they are actually easy to make. Whip them up right after dinner and enjoy while they're still warm from the oven.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 18

Granola Cream-Stuffed Apple

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For a satisfying snack, try this apple with creamy granola filling.

14 of 18

Strawberry-Black Pepper Tart for Two

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Black pepper gives sweet strawberries a kick in this free-form tart. Expect some of the strawberry juices to ooze over the top of the crust while baking.

15 of 18

Bananas in Brown Sugar-Rum Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Bananas cooked in a delectable brown-sugar-rum sauce make for a quick yet impressive dessert.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 18

Old-Fashioned Fruit Crumble For Two

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A fruit crumble is a sure way to satisfy the sweet tooth and add another serving of fruit to your diet. We've used blueberries here, but any fresh or frozen fruit can stand in to meet your family's taste preference. Leave small berries whole, but peel, pit and chop larger fruits, such as peaches or plums.

17 of 18

Chocolate Fondue

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The chocolate will stiffen if it gets cold, so enjoy it while it's still warm. Skewer and dip anything you like--pear slices, dried apricots, even marshmallows.

18 of 18

Cherry-Wine Poached Apples

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The vibrant red cherry-wine sauce serves as a scrumptious low-calorie, fat-free flavor accent to the tart-sweet baked apples in this recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Alex Loh