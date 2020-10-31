21 Thanksgiving Sides for Two
These Thanksgiving side dish recipes will steal the attention from any turkey. Each recipe yields just the right amount for two people, so it's easy to celebrate without worrying about endless leftovers. Whether it's Stuffed Sweet Potato Casserole for Two or Skillet Green Bean Casserole for Two, these side dishes are classic, healthy and delicious.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Onions for Two
Hearty Brussels sprouts pair nicely with salty bacon and onions in this quick Thanksgiving side dish for two. A sweet balsamic glaze makes a nice complement drizzled over the top, but it's not necessary to enjoy this classic combo. For a twist on this recipe, try swapping pancetta for the bacon. If you want to have leftovers, this recipe is easily doubled.
Sausage, Apple & Herb Stuffing for Two
This easy make-ahead stuffing for two comes in its own single-serving dish. Turkey sausage and hearty whole-wheat bread combined with apples make this sweet and savory stuffing one you'll want to turn to again and again. Serve it with turkey for a small Thanksgiving celebration or make it any night to go with a chicken dinner.
Skillet Green Bean Casserole for Two
Green bean casserole is usually built for a crowd, but not this one! It's perfectly portioned for a smaller Thanksgiving and done on the stovetop to free up oven space. Fresh breadcrumbs combined with caramelized onions deliver a savory alternative to the classic fried onions.
Stuffed Sweet Potato Casserole for Two
If you love sweet potato casserole, but don't have a crowd to enjoy it with, try this stuffed sweet potato "casserole" for two. One sweet potato yields the perfect amount for two people while keeping true to the classic flavors you'd expect for Thanksgiving and other holidays.
Vegan Wild Rice Stuffed Squash for Two
Sourdough bread, a mix of earthy mushrooms and wild rice fill sweet acorn squash in this vegan Thanksgiving dish that's just the right size for two people. Sweet carnival squash, with its stripes and speckles, is a fun alternative to acorn squash if you can get your hands on one.
Mini Cornbread Loaf
Cornbread tastes great with chili, but think outside the box and serve it with roasted chicken or turkey, or alongside soup and a salad. This recipe makes one mini loaf (2 servings) but it's so good you may want to consider doubling or tripling the batch.
Sauteed Spinach with Pine Nuts & Golden Raisins
Pine nuts and sweet golden raisins brighten up sauteed spinach.
Orange-Asparagus Salad
A tart-sweet citrus-and-mustard dressing brings out the best in this fresh and tasty low-calorie fruit and vegetable side dish.
Roasted Veggie-Stuffed Potatoes
These slow-cooker roasted potatoes are bursting with colorful vegetables, mild pine nuts, and tangy feta cheese. Serve as a side with steak, or add some beans and make it a vegetarian main dish.
Sauteed Spinach with Toasted Sesame Oil
A delicious and quick spinach saute is a nice addition to any meal.
Acorn Squash Stuffed with Chard & White Beans for Two
Acorn squash's natural shape makes it just right for stuffing, and one squash is perfect for serving two people. This filling has Mediterranean flair: olives, tomato paste, white beans and Parmesan cheese. Serve with: Mixed green salad with radicchio and red onion and crisp white wine, such as Pinot Grigio.
Lemony Carrot Salad
Tangy lemon and fresh dill make a bright dressing for shredded carrots.
Green Beans with Cilantro
When shopping for green beans, select ones that are bright green with no bruises, bulges or brown spots.
Couscous with Orange
Because this couscous recipe takes just 15 minutes to prepare, you can rely on it any time you need a sensational side dish. Mild tasting couscous is cooked in chicken broth and flavored with mild green onions and a chopped orange--it's versatile enough to go with just about any entree.
Grilled Breadsticks
Grilling tonight? Turn leftover bread slices into a deliciously seasoned accompaniment for any meal.
Creamed Spinach
EatingWell's updated version of creamed spinach has a low-in-fat cream sauce that's rich with Parmesan cheese and nutmeg.
Roasted Beets & Shallots
Beets are packed full of vitamins and minerals, and they're delicious, too. Roasting beets brings out their natural sweetness. This healthy and full-of-flavor side dish combines beets with mild shallots.
Grilled Sweet Potato Wedges
Boiling the sweet potatoes ahead of time speeds up the grilling process, meaning this crispy and delicious side dish will be on the table in under 30 minutes!
Quick French Onion Soup
Bring the allium family--onions, leeks, garlic--together in this simpler and heartier version of French onion soup. If you've always found the traditional melted cheese topping too intimidating to try at home, you'll find this version user-friendly; just top toasted bread with cheese and pour the soup over to melt it. Including chickpeas makes it filling enough for a main course.
Sauteed Spinach with Red Onion, Bacon & Blue Cheese
Bacon and blue cheese transform spinach into a stellar side. Popeye would be jealous.
Mashed Maple Squash
Acorn squash makes a sweet substitute for potatoes in this easy mash. Use a serrated grapefruit spoon to get all the seeds and stringy fibers out of the inside of the squash.