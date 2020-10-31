26 Gluten-Free Cocktails for When You Need a Fun, Delicious Drink
Enjoy a gluten-free cocktail for tonight's happy hour. Whether you have tequila, bourbon, gin or vodka on hand, you'll be able to make a delicious cocktail. These drinks are free from wheat, barley and rye, so you can imbibe without worry if you're gluten-intolerant. Cocktails like Honeybee Gin & Tea and Tequila Sunrise are healthy and fun.
Jalapeño Margaritas
This reduced-sugar jalapeño margarita is a drink with a kick! We sweeten this zippy cocktail with fresh orange juice and just a touch of simple syrup steeped with slices of jalapeño. If you like the heat, add more chile slices to the sugar mixture.
The Bee's Knees Cocktail
The Bee's Knees is a classic Prohibition cocktail that blends the crisp, botanical flavor of gin with bright citrus and the soft floral notes of honey. This cheery spring cocktail is made with simple ingredients you likely have in your pantry, making it a great happy hour option when you don't want to make a special trip to the store.
Bourbon & Honey Gold Rush Cocktail
The Gold Rush is a modern classic whiskey cocktail that was invented by New York City bartender T.J. Siegal. This easy mix of bourbon, lemon and honey is made with ingredients you likely have in your pantry and makes a tasty addition to happy hour, no matter the season.
Sagey Gin Gimlet
Bright and refreshing, this gin gimlet is made with sage-infused simple syrup and muddled fresh sage. This light and festive cocktail is perfect for fall gatherings, such as Thanksgiving. This recipe makes enough simple syrup for about 8 cocktails and can easily be doubled for a crowd.
Tequila Sunrise
This easy-to-make and easy-to-drink staple cocktail gets its stunning color from grenadine. If you don't have grenadine on hand, you can make your own or use simple syrup. While you won't get the color, it will still taste great and that's what's important! You can use freshly squeezed or store-bought orange juice to make this drink; freshly squeezed will make for a sweeter cocktail.
Pomegranate Gimlets
Cookbook author and TV show host Ina Garten gives the classic gimlet recipe a modern twist. She says, "I like to serve these Pomegranate Gimlets with Fig & Cheese Toasts, which is simply toasted bread, spread with fig preserves and goat cheese; they take no time to make and they're sweet and savory with the cocktail. But even something simple like salted cashews is good in a pinch."
Honeybee Gin & Tea Cocktail
This easy yet sophisticated drink combines tea, honey and gin for an herbaceous cocktail that gin lovers will, well, love. For this "G & Tea" we use Earl Grey tea, which adds an extra floral kick to this tasty cocktail, but really any type of tea would work nicely here.
Prickly Pear Margaritas
This fun and vibrant prickly pear margarita is perfect for a hot summer day--and for when you can get your hands on fresh prickly pears to make your own syrup. If prickly pears are hard to come by, you can substitute store-bought prickly pear syrup, which can be found at some liquor stores, specialty stores or online.
Cassis Spritz
A spritz is a perfect apéro cocktail, refreshing and low-alcohol. It opens the palate instead of overwhelming it, making it an ideal pairing with whatever delicious snacks you are serving.
Classic Negroni
This brilliant red bittersweet cocktail was first created in Italy about a hundred years ago and remains a widely popular aperitif. Made with staple home bar bottles, the Negroni is a great cocktail to brighten up your happy hour. Don't have gin? Substitute bourbon or rye whiskey to make a classic boulevardier!
Spicy Tomato Vodka Soda
Kate E. Richards, author of Drinking with Chickens, gave EatingWell a spicy cocktail recipe for you to mix up that she says is equally good for happy hour or brunch--fowl or no fowl.
Frozen Mojito
This frozen blender cocktail pays homage to the classic Cuban mojito cocktail, a refreshing blend of mint, limes, sugar and rum. This easy-breezy sipper is easy to make for 2 people in minutes.
Festive Brunch Mezcal Cocktail
Carrot juice adds a sweet and earthy counterpoint to the smoky mezcal.
Classic White Russian
This creamy, coffee-spiked cocktail is a classic 3-ingredient drink that you really can't go wrong with. If you don't have heavy cream, milk (or a dairy alternative) will work! Mix it up for your next virtual happy hour with friends or enjoy it at your next brunch in place of a mimosa.
3-Ingredient Piña Colada
This boozy piña colada transports you to a tropical island with each and every sip. The frozen pineapple gives this juicy drink just the right amount of sweetness, and the canned coconut milk provides creaminess and that signature coconut flavor we love in a piña colada. Mix in some dark rum and you have yourself a tropical 3-ingredient cocktail!
Maple Whiskey Sour
If you're looking for an easy happy hour recipe, but feeling a little limited on ingredients, we've got a bit of good news: you don't have to have a fully stocked bar to turn out a delicious whiskey sour. Hopefully, you've got a little whiskey or bourbon lying around, a bit of maple syrup and fresh citrus. And if you're really looking to elevate your beverage, add some aquafaba to the mix. While not necessary, it stands in for the traditional egg white to create a lovely layer of foam at the top.
Prosecco Kombucha Cocktail
This easy and refreshing big-batch drink is perfect for celebrations year round!
Berry Bubbly Vodka Soda
This bright and bubbly sipper combines berries with vodka and seltzer to make a colorful 3-ingredient cocktail you can enjoy year-round, thanks to frozen berries. Amp up the flavor even more by using a flavored seltzer rather than plain!
Super-Simple Salty Dog
This classic cocktail is as easy to make. It's tart and salty and you probably already have all the ingredients in your pantry. If you like your citrus cocktails a bit more on the sweet side, add a quick honey syrup, or if you like things spicy, you can even muddle a few slices of jalapeño in the bottom of your shaker first!
Classic Daiquiri
If you're at home and looking for a quick tropical happy hour escape, this strikingly simple daiquiri is just what the doctor ordered. All you need is rum, fresh lime juice and sugar to feel those beachy vibes in the comfort of your own home.
Solstice Holiday Sangria
Kombucha gives a nice fizz to this holiday sangria. Bonus: It's full of probiotic bacteria that may help maintain a healthy gut.
Beet-Infused Gin & Tonic
Roasted beets add earthy sweetness to this riff on a summer classic from Lake Avenue Restaurant & Bar in Duluth, Minnesota. You'll end up with a big batch of infused gin for easy gin and tonics down the road. Experiment as you will--its earthy flavor plays nicely with bitters and amaros in other cocktails.
Classic Mai Tai
A traditional mai tai is an easy-to-make cocktail made up of two kinds of rum, orange liqueur, lime juice and almond syrup. If you don't happen to have all those goodies just hanging out in your kitchen cupboards, we'll show you how to make a slight variation that is just as delicious.
Whipped White Russian
If you're craving an on-trend whipped coffee that you can enjoy during happy hour, this not-too-sweet whipped White Russian is for you! This lighter recipe uses less sugar and substitutes milk for cream without sacrificing creaminess, thanks to the fluffy coffee whip on top.
Smoky Tajín Margarita
This easy margarita recipe is like vacation in a glass. A bit of the chile-lime seasoning Tajín on the rim of your glass contrasts with the sweet orange and agave.
Winter Honey Whiskey Cocktail
Stay a little warmer this winter with this riff on a classic hot toddy. Ginger gives this healthy cocktail a pinch of spice.