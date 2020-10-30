21 Italian-Inspired Soups That Take 30 Minutes or Less to Prep
Grab a bowl of these hearty, Italian-inspired soups for a comforting meal. These soups take just 30 minutes of active cooking time and are full of vegetables, protein and grains for a balanced meal. Whether it's a classic like Easy Italian Wedding Soup or a fun twist like Minestrone with Endive & Pepperoni, these soups are flavorful and warming.
Ravioli & Vegetable Soup
Fresh or frozen ravioli cook in minutes and turn this light vegetable soup into a main course. Look for whole-wheat or whole-grain ravioli in the refrigerated or frozen section of the supermarket. Tortellini can be used instead of ravioli as well. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
Chicken & White Bean Soup
Once again, rotisserie chickens can really relieve the dinner-rush pressure-especially in this Italian-inspired soup that cries out for a piece of crusty bread and a glass of red wine.
Lasagna Soup
This quick and healthy lasagna soup recipe has all the comforting flavors of classic lasagna with plenty of tomatoes, Italian turkey sausage and lasagna noodles broken into bite-size bits. A dollop of ricotta cheese mixed with mozzarella and Parmesan adds a creamy finishing touch. Serve the soup with a green salad and crusty bread to sop up what's left in the bowl for an easy healthy dinner that's ready in under 30 minutes.
Easy Italian Wedding Soup
Forget the marble-size meatballs you find in many versions of this soup. In this easy recipe, they're full-size, full-flavored and plenty filling.
Pasta & Chickpea Soup (Pasta e ceci)
This thick soup is full of chickpeas, tomatoes, fresh rosemary and pasta. Convenient pantry items makes it the perfect solution for harried weeknights. To make this soup vegetarian simply swap reduced-sodium vegetable broth for the beef broth.
White Bean-Sausage Soup
Make this heart-healthy main-dish white bean and sausage soup with fresh onions. If you're really pressed for time, look for frozen chopped onions, which can be added to soups and stews in seconds.
Minestrone with Italian Sausage & Pesto
With two convenience foods--precooked chicken sausage and refrigerated basil pesto--you can turn ordinary canned minestrone soup into a lunch or dinner that's satisfying and unique. While scanning the canned soup aisle, look for healthy soups that contain less than 450 mg sodium and more than 3 g fiber per 1-cup serving.
Slow-Cooker Pasta e Fagioli Soup Freezer Pack
Your favorite restaurant soup just got easier and healthier with this freezer-to-crock-pot recipe. If you keep a special bottle of olive oil on hand for stand-out dishes, this is the recipe to pull it out for. The headiness of the fruity olive oil truly elevates the flavors in this Italian meal-prep slow-cooker soup.
White Bean Soup with Tomato & Shrimp
With capers and olives, this heart-healthy soup draws inspiration from Italian puttanesca sauce. Serve with crusty whole-grain bread to soak up the broth.
Minestrone with Endive & Pepperoni
Considering that this minestrone soup incorporates mostly frozen vegetables, it is remarkably savory and aromatic. Look for frozen soup or stew vegetables with potatoes, carrots, celery and onion in the mix to give the soup the best flavor. Although pepperoni isn't traditionally part of minestrone soup, you'll find it's a great shortcut to add spicy, complex flavor. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
Beefy Italian Vegetable Soup
This one-pot, easy-to-make soup is so full of beef and vegetables that it could almost be called a stew. Beans, mushrooms, kale, chunks of tomatoes and beef sirloin will fight for space on each spoonful.
Italian-Style Lentil Soup
Having company and lacking dinner inspiration? This Italian-inspired lentil soup may be the answer. It uses ingredients you'd commonly have on hand (including frozen vegetables) and can be on the table in about an hour.
Instant Pot Lasagna Soup
This satisfying and hearty soup has all the flavors of lasagna, but without the fuss of layering ingredients in a baking dish and waiting for the lasagna to bake. Here, we take advantage of the multicooker to prepare a soup that is ready in 10 minutes. Just top the soup with ricotta and Parmesan and enjoy!
Italian Wild Rice Soup
Using a slow cooker to prepare this diabetic-friendly, Italian Wild Rice Soup makes this scrumptious recipe easy and low maintenance.
Spaghetti Lover's Soup
This easy slow-cooker soup has all the great flavors of your favorite dish of spaghetti with beef sauce, without a lot of fussy preparation.
Italian Egg-Drop Soup
Italian egg-drop soup, Stracciatella, is traditionally a light soup made with just chicken broth, eggs and herbs. We added pasta, chickpeas and arugula to turn it into a meal. Serve with: Garlic bread and Caesar salad.
Slow-Cooker Italian Vegetable & Farro Soup
The farroan ancient whole grain rich in iron and fiber--and butternut squash make this slow-cooker soup hearty and filling. If you're looking for an easy way to work whole grains into your diet, this is it.
Italian Bread & Tomato Soup
Inspired by Tuscany's legendary pappa al pomodoro, this soup is a great way to use stale bread. The traditional version doesn't contain kale or a topping of squash and grape tomatoes, but why not?
Green Garden Minestrone
Make this low-calorie side-dish soup using vegetables you have on hand. This recipe gives you lots of options.
Spicy Cioppino
San Francisco's Italian immigrants developed this stew to use the abundant local seafood. We've opted for farm-raised tilapia and scallops, but feel free to experiment with whatever is fresh.
Turkey Meatball Minestrone
Compared to beef, turkey is lower in calories and saturated fat, which is why the Turkey Meatball is the star of our mouth-watering Turkey Meatball Minestrone soup recipe.