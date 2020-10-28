15 Balsamic Chicken Recipes That Prove It's the Ultimate Marinade
These balsamic chicken recipes will have you rethinking your go-to marinade process. Balsamic vinegar adds a tangy, slightly sweet flavor to any dish. There are different grades, or kinds, of balsamic vinegar so make sure you look for the appropriate one. Recipes like Balsamic-Dijon Chicken and Sheet-Pan Balsamic-Parmesan Chicken & Vegetables are healthy, delicious and prove that chicken is infinitely better with balsamic vinegar.
Cranberry-Balsamic Chicken Thighs
To round out this healthy chicken dinner recipe, put some farro on to cook before you start cooking the chicken. Add some steamed broccoli and serve with a glass of pinot noir.
Chicken with Tomato-Balsamic Pan Sauce
Fennel seeds give this tomato and balsamic sauce an extra kick, but if you don't have them on hand, try using cumin or coriander seeds, or 1 teaspoon of a ground herb or spice. Serve this easy chicken breast recipe with whole-wheat spaghetti or crusty bread to sop up the sauce. Save the unused chicken tenders in an airtight container in your freezer for up to 3 months. Once you have enough, thaw them out for another use.
Balsamic-Dijon Chicken
Experiment with various flavored mustards to add a different spin to this simple marinade recipe. It's low in fat and carbs because it's oil- and sugar-free.
Bacon-Wrapped Chicken with Roasted Zucchini
We wrap tender chicken with strips of bacon that crisp up when placed under the broiler. It's a fast recipe for a satisfying, healthy meal.
Sheet-Pan Balsamic-Parmesan Chicken & Vegetables
This flavorful dish--with the combination of balsamic vinegar and Parmesan cheese--makes a great weeknight meal since it requires little legwork (and only one pan!). The marjoram adds a distinct earthy aroma. If you don't have marjoram in your spice arsenal, you can use dried oregano instead. Both have a woodsy flavor that complements the dish beautifully.
Balsamic Marinated Chicken
Sweet-tart balsamic vinegar spiked with garlic and Italian seasoning makes a fast and flavorful marinade for chicken. Serve with sliced tomatoes and grilled eggplant slices.
Balsamic Chicken Pasta Bake with Zucchini Noodles
Packed with plenty of vegetables and tons of flavor, this chicken pasta bake is inspired by the ingredients in a caprese salad.
Balsamic Chicken
A rub seasoned with paprika, rosemary, and garlic gives this low calorie chicken recipe lively flavor while a balsamic-vinegar drizzle adds subtle sweetness.
Strawberry-Balsamic Spinach Salad with Chicken
A quick blender vinaigrette does double duty as dressing for this strawberry spinach salad and, with the addition of ketchup and strawberry preserves, as a barbecue sauce for the tenders.
Herbed Balsamic Chicken
This easy slow-cooker dish features chicken, green beans and sweet pepper strips cooked with herbs and balsamic vinegar. Adding a touch of tapioca to the pot results in a slightly thicker sauce that is served with the finished meal.
Balsamic Roasted Chicken and Vegetables
Oil and balsamic vinegar are the simple flavors that merge roasted chicken and vegetables together in this healthy recipe.
Sautéed Chicken with Balsamic Vinegar
This chicken is first sautéed in olive oil, then baked and served with a tasty balsamic-thyme sauce.
Chipotle-&-Orange Grilled Chicken
Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce contribute a rich smokiness to this quick orange-infused barbecue sauce.
Instant Pot Garlic-Scented Chicken & Farro with White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Pair earthy, toothsome barley with tender chicken dressed in a tangy white balsamic vinaigrette for a hearty main dish. This Instant Pot chicken recipe comes together in just 40 minutes, making it perfect for easy weeknight dinners.
Raspberry-Balsamic Chicken with Shallots
Tasty and flexible--what more could you want in a recipe? You could easily vary the flavors by making the dish with black cherry jam and red-wine vinegar, apricot jam and apple cider vinegar or orange marmalade and sherry vinegar.