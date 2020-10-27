21 Salmon Dinner Recipes in 20 Minutes or Less
Make one of these delicious salmon dinner recipes tonight. You can get dinner on the table in just 20 minutes or less, which is perfect for busy weekdays. These salmon dinners can be paired with a side salad or sautéed vegetables to create a balanced meal. Recipes like Easy Spicy Salmon Cakes and Creamy Salmon & Sugar Snap Cauliflower Gnocchi are healthy, flavorful and easy to make.
Salmon with Curried Yogurt & Cucumber Salad
Three ingredients you probably already have on hand--curry powder, yogurt and lemon juice--meld into a mouthwatering sauce that transforms simple grilled salmon. This healthy and easy dinner recipe comes together in just 20 minutes.
Easy Spicy Salmon Cakes
Looking to add some interest to an easy dinner recipe? Five-spice may be your new best friend. What is five-spice powder? A mixture of these five spices: cinnamon, clove, fennel, star anise and Szechuan peppercorns. (There are regional recipes in China that include more spices, including white pepper, nutmeg and orange peel.) It adds a distinct warm flavor to these healthy salmon cakes.
Salmon with Roasted Red Pepper Quinoa Salad
This zesty quinoa salad is delicious all on its own, with some serious Mediterranean flair. Make a double batch for lunches later in the week.
Salmon Tacos with Pineapple Salsa
An easy-to-make slaw served on the side of these salmon tacos makes for a filling and fast weeknight dinner. If you prefer more heat in these fish tacos, simply add a pinch or two of chipotle chile powder or cayenne with the chili powder.
Walnut-Rosemary Crusted Salmon
Salmon and walnuts are both great sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Pair this easy salmon recipe with a simple salad and a side of roasted potatoes or quinoa.
Creamy Salmon & Sugar Snap Cauliflower Gnocchi
Tender cauliflower gnocchi combine with a quick cream sauce, tender peas and flaky salmon for an unforgettable weeknight dinner. This one is so good you might make it for special occasions. If you don't like smoked salmon, use fresh.
Smoked Salmon Quesadilla
Smoked salmon, peas, and red onion are mixed with cream cheese and spread between layers of a soft tortilla wrap--resulting in an easy-to-make quesadilla with a mouthwatering and melty filling.
Quick-as-a-Flash Wild Rice-Salmon Bisque
Hungry right now? This deliciously creamy soup--chock full of salmon, wild rice and vegetables--can be on the table in just 15 minutes.
Salmon with Broccoli Couscous
Go fishing at your grocery store and you won't find a meal that is much easier, or healthier, than this one. Salmon is one of a few foods that contain omega-3 fatty acids, which can help prevent disease.
Salmon Salad Tartine & Mixed Greens
Swap mayo for Greek yogurt to make this easy salmon salad. Canned tuna works well too.
Smoky Maple-Mustard Salmon
It doesn't get much easier--or more delicious--than this speedy recipe for roast salmon topped with a smoky maple-mustard sauce. The sweetness of the maple balances the tangy mustard; smoked paprika or ground chipotle adds another layer of flavor. Ask at the fish counter to have the salmon cut into four 4-ounce fillets with the skin removed. Serve with roasted green beans and whole-wheat couscous tossed with pecans and chives.
Salmon Sushi Buddha Bowl
Get all the delicious flavors of sushi without the time-consuming rolling with this quick grain bowl recipe. All you need is 15 minutes to get this healthy dinner on the table or to pack it up for lunch at work.
Seared Salmon with Pesto Fettuccine
The brightness of basil pesto is a nice match for the buttery flavor of salmon in this quick and healthy dinner recipe. Refrigerated pesto, found near fresh sauces and salsas at most stores, is prettier and has a better taste than jarred.
Seared Salmon with Green Peppercorn Sauce
A simple sauce of piquant green peppercorns, lemon juice and butter tops this seared salmon recipe. Green peppercorns come from the same plant as black ones, but are harvested before they mature. Typically packed in vinegar, they have a refreshingly sharp flavor. Look for them near the capers in most supermarkets. Serve with smashed red potatoes and sautéed kale.
Salmon & Spring Vegetables with Dill
This 20-minute salmon, asparagus, and new potato dinner for two is cooked in the microwave to save time.
Roasted Salmon Tacos
If healthy fish tacos are new to you, this crunchy, creamy version is a great way to try them.
Poached Salmon with Creamy Piccata Sauce
Easy poached salmon is sophisticated with a creamy caper-and-lemon sauce. Make it a meal: Serve with snow peas or roasted asparagus and a whole grain like quinoa or brown rice.
Salmon with Pepita-Lime Butter
Lime juice, chili powder and pepitas give this salmon Mexican flair. Serve with wild rice and steamed vegetables.
Salmon Caesar Salad
This easy Caesar salad subs creamy Greek yogurt and buttermilk for the traditional egg yolks and olive oil and mixes in mildly bitter radicchio in addition to classic romaine. Using just a small amount of flavorful Parmigiano-Reggiano shaves calories and sodium too.
Black Bean-Salmon Stir-Fry
We use a generous amount of fiber- and vitamin C-rich bean sprouts in this quick stir-fry that combines tender cubes of salmon and a rich black bean-garlic sauce. Make it a Meal: Serve with store-bought crepes and plum sauce.
Mustard-Crusted Salmon
This updated French bistro dish makes a simple dinner any night of the week. You might want to consider doubling the batch and using the remaining salmon in a tossed salad the next day.