14 Strata Recipes for a Delicious Brunch at Home
Make a restaurant-worthy brunch from your own kitchen with these strata recipes. Stratas, aka breakfast casseroles, can be prepped the previous night before getting baked the next morning. We pack these stratas with plenty of vegetables, protein and cheese to create a delicious breakfast. Recipes like Sweet Potato & Sausage Strata and Prosciutto & Asparagus Strata are healthy, mouthwatering and perfect for the weekend.
Sweet Potato & Sausage Strata
A strata, especially this one that can be prepared the day before, is a brilliant idea for feeding a house full of guests. Hot Italian sausage balances the sweetness of the sweet potatoes and gives this healthy breakfast casserole a kick.
Vegetarian Spring Egg Casserole
This easy egg casserole is filled with spring green vegetables and rustic whole-grain bread. It's perfect for a healthy vegetarian dinner or a springtime brunch. You can assemble it the night before and bake it in the morning when you're ready.
Slow-Cooker Kale & Gruyère Strata with Sun-Dried Tomatoes
For a lazy-morning breakfast or when hosting a brunch, make this easy vegetarian recipe your game plan. Be sure to use crusty, freshly baked bread from the bakery section of your supermarket instead of a premade loaf from the bread aisle. Serve with seasonal fruit and juice to balance the richness of the egg and cheese.
Prosciutto & Asparagus Strata
This breakfast strata recipe, loaded with onions, leeks and asparagus, is a great way to serve eggs to a crowd for brunch. This healthy breakfast casserole is lightened up by using less bread, low-fat milk and more vegetables. The egg mixture and vegetables can be made ahead, but plan to put the strata in the oven to bake about 1 hour before you want to serve it.
Herbed Turkey Strata
This breakfast strata is the perfect dish for your next breakfast gathering. Full of vegetables, turkey and fragrant herbs--each serving has 26 grams of protein to leave everyone feeling full and satisfied.
Ham and Broccoli Breakfast Casserole
Prepare this easy ham and broccoli casserole the evening before, and in the morning just pop it in the oven for a delicious breakfast.
Smoked Chicken Strata
Smoked chicken, asparagus, mushrooms, and sweet peppers are layered with bread, egg, and Swiss cheese in this quick and easy strata recipe.
Tomato, Spinach, and Feta Strata
A colorful, delicious bake of eggs and whole wheat bread layered with asparagus, spinach, tomatoes, and feta cheese makes a special breakfast or brunch entree. Best of all, you make it ahead of time.
Festive Holiday Strata
This breakfast strata recipe is easy to prepare and a great dish to make when you have family staying with you for the holidays. After a quick assembly of the dish, it rests overnight in the refrigerator, allowing the pieces of whole-grain English muffin to fully absorb the cheesy egg mixture. Just wake up a little earlier than your houseguests and pop it into the oven--the delicious aroma as it bakes will be their alarm clock!
Apple-Cheddar Ham and Egg Casserole
This casserole featuring eggs, cheese, ham, and fennel would also make a perfect breakfast for a special day.
Sunday Sausage Strata
The "strata" in this classic casserole are layers of bread, cheese and sausage baked in an egg-rich pudding.
Ham-Broccoli Strata
Strata is a layered casserole that's made with a mixture of eggs, bread and cheese--it's the ultimate brunch dish! In this version, chunks of French bread soak up the milk and egg mixture and are baked to perfection alongside ham, cheddar and broccoli florets. It's a meal your entire family will love.
Sausage-Mushroom Breakfast Casserole
Have a houseful of guests? Let them sleep in while you prepare this hearty breakfast strata. Cubes of a whole-grain baguette soak up the egg and milk mixture and are combined with smoked turkey sausage, sweet peppers, onions and mushrooms in this crowd-pleasing dish.
Tomato & Spinach Dinner Strata
This yummy lasagna-inspired casserole has cheese, vegetables, eggs and marinara sauce but uses sturdy whole-grain bread instead of noodles, which makes it even easier to make. Its hearty look hides the fact that it's made with all low-fat, healthful ingredients. Of course, it makes a great brunch entree as well--don't let the name fool you.