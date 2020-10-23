24 Easy High-Fiber Breakfast Recipes to Make for Busy Mornings

Alex Loh Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD October 23, 2020
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Start your morning with an easy, high-fiber breakfast recipe. Each breakfast is packed with at least 6 grams of fiber, which has been associated with health benefits like keeping you regular and lowering risk of heart disease. And as a bonus, these recipes take just 15 minutes or less to make, so eating healthy is easy and doable. Recipes like Cocoa Almond French Toast and Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl are filling and healthy.

Start Slideshow

1 of 24

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 24

White Bean & Avocado Toast

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.

3 of 24

Muesli with Raspberries

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Unlike granola, muesli isn't baked with sweeteners or oil. Make your own or find your favorite brand in most supermarkets--we like Bob's Red Mill.

Advertisement

4 of 24

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.

5 of 24

Avocado Toast with Burrata

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Burrata (cream-filled fresh mozzarella cheese) takes this avocado toast recipe to the next level for a decadent, yet weekday-friendly breakfast.

6 of 24

Cocoa Almond French Toast

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Your day will be off to a sweet start with this chocolate almond-coated French toast, topped with chocolate syrup and fresh raspberries. This quick, delicious breakfast for two is ready in just 10 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 24

Cherry Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The combination of oat milk, vanilla extract and sweet cherries makes this recipe taste like a cherry pie smoothie. Adding a bit of brown sugar boosts that nostalgia even more.

8 of 24

Ham & Egg Breakfast Burrito

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This breakfast burrito is quick to make and easy to eat. Ham, egg and a dash of hot sauce cook up into an omelet and get rolled up in a delicious high-fiber tortillafor some fun fork-free eating.

9 of 24

PB & J Oats

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Creamy peanut butter and sliced strawberries with oatmeal is sure to brighten any morning.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 24

Artichoke & Egg Tartine

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For a Mediterranean-inspired breakfast, serve up fried or poached eggs on top of sautéed artichokes and toast. If you can't find frozen, be sure to rinse canned artichoke hearts well--they're saltier than frozen. Serve with hot sauce on the side, if desired.

11 of 24

Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Blend almond milk, strawberry and pineapple for a smoothie that's so easy you can make it on busy mornings. A bit of almond butter adds richness and filling protein. Freeze some of the almond milk for an extra-icy texture.

12 of 24

Peach-Blueberry Parfaits

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Layers of flavored yogurt, crunchy cereal, peach, and blueberries in a parfait glass make a quick but satisfying breakfast or snack.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 24

Southwest Breakfast Quesadilla

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Pico de gallo and cheesy eggs make this quick breakfast flavorful and satisfying.

14 of 24

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.

 

15 of 24

Bean & Bacon Breakfast Tacos

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Get a serving of vegetables from kale, and protein and fiber from beans, in this healthy breakfast taco recipe. Other types of beans (pinto, black, kidney) or chickpeas also work well.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 24

Peanut Butter & Fig Crispbreads

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Eating fiber-rich rye crisps (or rye bread), such as Danish open-face smørrebrøds, at breakfast (instead of white bread) may help you feel satisfied longer and help keep blood sugar levels steady. This version is our take on a healthier PB&J.

17 of 24

Avocado & Caper Flagel

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Flagels, aka flat bagels, give you more surface area for healthy toppings, like heart-healthy avocados, for a satisfying breakfast or snack.

18 of 24

Strawberry-Ricotta Waffle Sandwich

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here's a sweet spin on a healthy breakfast-sandwich recipe. Other seasonal fruit, such as blueberries or sliced peaches, would be tasty toppers too.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 24

Make-&-Take Breakfast Sausage Sandwich

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Skip the fast-food take-out sandwich and pack your own the next time you're in a hurry! This scrumptious cheesy breakfast sandwich mixes savory turkey sausage with sweet chutney and takes just minutes to make.

20 of 24

Loaded Pita Pockets

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Stuffing a whole wheat pita pocket with delicious, healthy ingredients is great way to make an on-the-go breakfast. Plus, these loaded pita pockets are sweet and savory with a tasty crunch!

21 of 24

West Coast Avocado Toast

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Hummus, sprouts and avocado top sprouted whole-wheat bread in this healthy vegan lunch idea. Look for sprouted bread in the freezer section of your grocery store.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 24

Mango Raspberry Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A squeeze of lemon juice adds bright flavor to this frozen fruit smoothie. Mango provides plenty of sweetness without having to add juice, but if it's too tart for you, a touch of agave will do the trick.

23 of 24

Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The addition of chia seeds in the quick "jam" topping adds heart-healthy omega-3s to this healthy breakfast recipe.

24 of 24

Green Eggs & Ham Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This healthy bagel breakfast-sandwich recipe, with layers of ham, Swiss cheese, egg and spinach, is ready in just 5 minutes and can be wrapped up to eat on the go.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Alex Loh