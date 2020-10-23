24 Easy High-Fiber Breakfast Recipes to Make for Busy Mornings
Start your morning with an easy, high-fiber breakfast recipe. Each breakfast is packed with at least 6 grams of fiber, which has been associated with health benefits like keeping you regular and lowering risk of heart disease. And as a bonus, these recipes take just 15 minutes or less to make, so eating healthy is easy and doable. Recipes like Cocoa Almond French Toast and Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl are filling and healthy.
Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin
Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.
White Bean & Avocado Toast
Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.
Muesli with Raspberries
Unlike granola, muesli isn't baked with sweeteners or oil. Make your own or find your favorite brand in most supermarkets--we like Bob's Red Mill.
Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl
A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.
Avocado Toast with Burrata
Burrata (cream-filled fresh mozzarella cheese) takes this avocado toast recipe to the next level for a decadent, yet weekday-friendly breakfast.
Cocoa Almond French Toast
Your day will be off to a sweet start with this chocolate almond-coated French toast, topped with chocolate syrup and fresh raspberries. This quick, delicious breakfast for two is ready in just 10 minutes.
Cherry Smoothie
The combination of oat milk, vanilla extract and sweet cherries makes this recipe taste like a cherry pie smoothie. Adding a bit of brown sugar boosts that nostalgia even more.
Ham & Egg Breakfast Burrito
This breakfast burrito is quick to make and easy to eat. Ham, egg and a dash of hot sauce cook up into an omelet and get rolled up in a delicious high-fiber tortillafor some fun fork-free eating.
PB & J Oats
Creamy peanut butter and sliced strawberries with oatmeal is sure to brighten any morning.
Artichoke & Egg Tartine
For a Mediterranean-inspired breakfast, serve up fried or poached eggs on top of sautéed artichokes and toast. If you can't find frozen, be sure to rinse canned artichoke hearts well--they're saltier than frozen. Serve with hot sauce on the side, if desired.
Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie
Blend almond milk, strawberry and pineapple for a smoothie that's so easy you can make it on busy mornings. A bit of almond butter adds richness and filling protein. Freeze some of the almond milk for an extra-icy texture.
Peach-Blueberry Parfaits
Layers of flavored yogurt, crunchy cereal, peach, and blueberries in a parfait glass make a quick but satisfying breakfast or snack.
Southwest Breakfast Quesadilla
Pico de gallo and cheesy eggs make this quick breakfast flavorful and satisfying.
Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl
For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.
Bean & Bacon Breakfast Tacos
Get a serving of vegetables from kale, and protein and fiber from beans, in this healthy breakfast taco recipe. Other types of beans (pinto, black, kidney) or chickpeas also work well.
Peanut Butter & Fig Crispbreads
Eating fiber-rich rye crisps (or rye bread), such as Danish open-face smørrebrøds, at breakfast (instead of white bread) may help you feel satisfied longer and help keep blood sugar levels steady. This version is our take on a healthier PB&J.
Avocado & Caper Flagel
Flagels, aka flat bagels, give you more surface area for healthy toppings, like heart-healthy avocados, for a satisfying breakfast or snack.
Strawberry-Ricotta Waffle Sandwich
Here's a sweet spin on a healthy breakfast-sandwich recipe. Other seasonal fruit, such as blueberries or sliced peaches, would be tasty toppers too.
Make-&-Take Breakfast Sausage Sandwich
Skip the fast-food take-out sandwich and pack your own the next time you're in a hurry! This scrumptious cheesy breakfast sandwich mixes savory turkey sausage with sweet chutney and takes just minutes to make.
Loaded Pita Pockets
Stuffing a whole wheat pita pocket with delicious, healthy ingredients is great way to make an on-the-go breakfast. Plus, these loaded pita pockets are sweet and savory with a tasty crunch!
West Coast Avocado Toast
Hummus, sprouts and avocado top sprouted whole-wheat bread in this healthy vegan lunch idea. Look for sprouted bread in the freezer section of your grocery store.
Mango Raspberry Smoothie
A squeeze of lemon juice adds bright flavor to this frozen fruit smoothie. Mango provides plenty of sweetness without having to add juice, but if it's too tart for you, a touch of agave will do the trick.
Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin
The addition of chia seeds in the quick "jam" topping adds heart-healthy omega-3s to this healthy breakfast recipe.
Green Eggs & Ham Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
This healthy bagel breakfast-sandwich recipe, with layers of ham, Swiss cheese, egg and spinach, is ready in just 5 minutes and can be wrapped up to eat on the go.