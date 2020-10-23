22 Baked Goods Using Canned Pumpkin
Whether it's breakfast or dessert, these baked goods all use a classic fall ingredient: canned pumpkin! Canned pumpkin adds flavor without the hassle of dealing with the actual gourd. Look for unseasoned pumpkin puree so you can control the spices and sodium. Recipes like Pumpkin Spice Bread and Pumpkin-Oatmeal Muffins are seasonal, healthy and the perfect sweet treat.
Chocolate Pumpkin Swirl Bread
Layers of pumpkin and chocolate batter swirl together to make this equally beautiful and delicious quick bread. A big bonus: you'll use a whole can of pumpkin, so no leftover bits to worry about when making this healthy pumpkin bread.
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins
What could possibly make pumpkin muffins even better? Mini chocolate chips! Our healthy pumpkin chocolate chip muffins are made with white whole-wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour and are sweetened with just the right amount of brown sugar to make them sweet without being cloying.
Cream Cheese Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel
This riff on the Thanksgiving favorite combines a traditional pumpkin pie filling with swirls of sweetened cream cheese. And since it's only Thanksgiving once a year, we've topped it all off with a buttery spiced-pecan topping. This easy pie recipe will please anyone at your table this holiday.
Vegan Pumpkin Cookies
The pumpkin puree in these delicious vegan pumpkin cookies gives them a great orange color and fall flavor and also acts as the "egg" to help bind everything together. Coconut oil takes the place of butter in these cookies and should be solid when you use it--if it's not, stick it in the fridge for a few hours until it firms up. When we were developing this recipe, tasters said they wouldn't have known the cookies were vegan if they hadn't been told. We call that a win!
Pumpkin Spice Bread
This pumpkin spice bread recipe is a snap to pull together. Pumpkin puree and maple syrup add sweetness to help cut down the amount of added sugar while ensuring this healthy loaf stays moist and tender. This easy quick bread is finished off with a sweetened cream cheese spread over the top to complement the spices.
Pumpkin-Oatmeal Muffins
These healthy pumpkin-oatmeal muffins will get you in the mood for fall. Sprinkling the muffins with pecans adds a nutty crunch to every bite. Serve them for breakfast or as a grab-and-go snack.
Pumpkin-Walnut Baked French Toast with Maple-Coffee Syrup
This overnight French toast recipe is especially tasty with the addition of canned pumpkin and spices. Topped with a coffee-flavored maple syrup and optional fruit, it's sure to be a fall or winter favorite with everyone at your table.
Healthy Pumpkin-Oatmeal Cookies
These tender pumpkin-oatmeal cookies have the perfect amount of sweetness from brown sugar and raisins and a slightly nutty flavor from almond butter. Enjoy them as an after-school snack or a healthy dessert. Several testers also said they'd love to eat them with a cup of coffee in the morning.
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread
Plenty of bittersweet chocolate chips and pumpkin pie spices make this pumpkin bread recipe extra special. But this moist bread requires just 15 minutes of active prep time, so it doesn't have to be just a special-occasion treat. Serve it warm with a cup of coffee or a glass of milk.
Easy Pumpkin Spice Bagels
Give easy two-ingredient dough bagels a fall-flavor makeover with this genius hack. We've replaced half the Greek yogurt in our traditional two-ingredient dough with pumpkin puree and added in a little pumpkin spice. Five ingredients are all you need for this special, yet healthy, breakfast treat.
Easy Pumpkin Dump Cake with Streusel Topping
A dump cake recipe is exactly what it sounds like--you simply dump all of the ingredients into a pan and bake. There isn't a step where you stir the dry ingredients into the wet mixture; instead, it goes into the baking pan in three stages and the result is a pudding-like cake with a streusel-like topping. The two parts together are delicious (and you'd be hard-pressed to find an easier fall dessert)!
Apple-Pumpkin Muffins
Applesauce and pumpkin make these muffins moist, low-fat, healthful and delicious. Serve them for Thanksgiving or Christmas breakfast or brunch, or for a lunchbox treat.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirl Brownies
For bigger hits of chocolate goodness, use chopped bittersweet chocolate in place of the chips. Hold on to the leftover pumpkin puree--it's yummy stirred into your morning oatmeal or yogurt.
Spiced Pumpkin Walnut Cookies
These spiced cookies are a wonderful treat in the fall or winter. Each bite offers delicious pumpkin flavor with chewy raisins and crunchy walnuts. Make and freeze an extra batch to keep on hand for up to a month.
Easy Vegan Pumpkin Spice Bagels
Our popular two-ingredient dough bagels are easy to make vegan with a simple swap. Here, we use pureed pumpkin (instead of Greek yogurt) combined with self-rising flour to make a dairy-free version of the easiest bagels ever. A little pumpkin pie spice takes them to next-level deliciousness. Want to go even further? Add a tablespoon of pure maple syrup to the dough. Then spread on some nut butter or vegan cream cheese and breakfast is served!
Pumpkin Gooey Butter Cake
This decadent, moist cake features a creamy pumpkin-spiced custard atop a shortbread-like crust. The cake mix is a convenient shortcut for making the buttery crust. Serve with whipped cream.
Pumpkin Bars
Get your pumpkin flavor fix with these diabetic-friendly Pumpkin Bars. With only 90 calories per bar, this is the perfect dessert for Thanksgiving or any Fall occasion.
Pumpkin Doughnuts
These festive pumpkin doughnuts are baked rather than fried. They hold well at room temperature for several hours, but are most delicious when they are still warm.
Pumpkin Sugar Cookies
These pumpkin sugar cookies are soft and moist with just the right amount of spice and a delicate pumpkin flavor topped off with a nice lightly spiced glaze. They're perfect for a fall after-school snack or light dessert.
Apple-Pumpkin Softies
These are so moist and tender, you'll think you're eating the tops of pumpkin muffins.
Pumpkin Coffee Break Cake
This fall treat has reduced fat and calories, but plenty of rich spicy, nutty flavor.
Stuffed Pumpkin Cookie Crescents
Mini pie dough crescents are filled with a creamy pumpkin filling for delicious, handcrafted treats the whole family can enjoy.
Orange-Date Pumpkin Muffins
A whole orange pulverized in the food processor gives these nutrient-rich date-pumpkin muffins a wonderful intense flavor.