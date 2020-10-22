31 Healthy Recipes Using Goat Cheese
Whether it's a side dish, appetizer or the main meal, these goat cheese recipes are healthy and delicious. Goat cheese adds a tangy, creamy flavor to any dish and it pairs well with vegetables and grains. You can use it to stuff proteins, as a spread for toast and or add it to a salad. Recipes like Apple-Cranberry Spinach Salad with Goat Cheese and Roasted Root Vegetables with Goat Cheese Polenta are flavorful and savory.
Spinach & Goat Cheese Bisque
A little fresh goat cheese and a touch of butter are just enough to make this spinach soup silky, creamy and a little nutty--but not enough to overdo it. We use dark green spinach for this soup because of the lovely color it produces, though you could use red-veined spinach and have just as good a flavor in a more Army-inspired khaki color.
Roasted Root Vegetables with Goat Cheese Polenta
This is true healthy comfort food--a bowl of soft, creamy polenta topped with warm roasted vegetables infused with garlic and sage.
Apple-Cranberry Spinach Salad with Goat Cheese
The tangy-sweet dressing in this spinach salad beautifully amplifies the apples and cranberries--and the creamy goat cheese transforms it into the perfect salad. Tasters raved about this easy fall salad. If you can't find Pink Lady apples, any sweet, crisp apple is a worthy substitute. Want to make this salad a main meal? Top with some rotisserie chicken, chickpeas or tofu.
Goat Cheese-Stuffed Flank Steak
The creamy, colorful goat cheese filling for this rolled flank steak recipe takes the flavor to the next level and makes for a presentation that wows. Pounding the steak is crucial for easy rolling and melt-in-your-mouth tenderness. Serve with a simple salad or roasted vegetables to complete this easy dinner recipe.
Baby Kale, Goat Cheese & Red Onion Tart
During the holidays, we need workhorse recipes. This savory tart recipe--which works for breakfast, lunch or a casual dinner--is just that.
Goat Cheese & Fresh Herb Omelet
The secret to this easy omelet recipe is choosing a really great goat cheese. Luckily most supermarkets have great chevre--Vermont Creamery and Laura Chenel are straightforward varieties you're likely to find. If you've got access to funky local options, bust them out for this quick breakfast recipe. Aside from the goat cheese, eggs and herbs, you need just a few pantry ingredients and 20 minutes for one of the best omelets you can make.
Goat Cheese Crostini with Fig Compote
Here, dried figs are simmered in just enough liquid so they soften into a thick jam. Try stirring the leftover compote into your yogurt or oatmeal the next day.
Fig & Goat Cheese Salad
The sweet-and-savory combination of the figs and earthy goat cheese will surely satisfy the palate. If you can't find dried figs, try swapping in dried apricots.
Caramelized Onion & Goat Cheese Toast
Sweet caramelized onions and creamy goat cheese team up in this easy yet elegant dish that makes a great appetizer or side with soup or salad.
Goat Cheese & Chive Guacamole
In this easy guacamole recipe, we mix in a little creamy goat cheese for a tangy version of a classic favorite. Serve it with tortilla chips and crunchy vegetables like kohlrabi and carrots.
Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
This stunning winter salad gets its sweet, earthy flavor from roasted beets and balsamic vinegar. Creamy goat cheese and peppery arugula add color and balance, while toasted walnuts add crunch. A mandoline is the best way to get thin, even slices from the roasted beets.
Goat Cheese Zucchini Bread with Bacon
Savory cakes like this cheesy zucchini loaf are often served as an appetizer in France with a glass of sweet Banyuls wine or Southern French rosé. A slightly aged goat cheese with an edible wrinkly rind will hold its shape best in this loaf, but regular goat cheese works in a pinch.
Radish & Goat Cheese Sweet Potato Toast
Sweet potato takes the place of bread in this tartine-like recipe. Serve with extra greens dressed with balsamic vinaigrette for a light lunch.
Sweet Potato, Sausage and Goat Cheese Egg Casserole
This hearty breakfast casserole is the perfect dish to prepare for your next brunch gathering. Two recipes combine into one by adding Roasted Sweet Potatoes to this casserole.
Beets & Goat Cheese Toast
A little lemon zest perks up this healthy toast with beets and goat cheese.
Spinach Salad with Raspberries, Goat Cheese & Hazelnuts
This pretty spinach salad couldn't be easier to make: just whisk together a simple vinaigrette in a serving bowl, then toss it with spinach, goat cheese and hazelnuts. Feel free to swap in your favorite nut for the hazelnuts--this simple salad would also be lovely with pecans, walnuts or almonds. The key is the combo of sweet fruit, tangy vinegar, creamy and salty cheese and crunchy nuts. Serve with grilled chicken or your favorite protein for a healthy dinner that comes together in a snap.
Goat Cheese Pizza
Tangy goat cheese adds loads of flavor to this easy pizza meal.
Strawberry Chicken Salad with Mint & Goat Cheese
Fresh mint appears twice here: finely chopped mint in the dressing and whole mint leaves in the strawberry chicken salad, tossed with tender greens.
3-Ingredient Goat Cheese & Sun-Dried Tomato Bites
These pretty hors d'oeuvres are perfect for holiday parties. And they're super-easy to make, thanks to premade pie dough. Simply press the dough into mini muffin tins to make tart shells, then fill with goat cheese and sun-dried tomato tapenade. (If you can't find sun-dried tomato tapenade, you can use sun-dried tomato pesto instead.) Chopped parsley is a pretty garnish if you're open to adding a fourth ingredient.
Stuffed Tilapia Rolls
This recipe is a fun and eye-catching way to serve tilapia fillets. Stuffed with a mouthwatering mixture of fresh spinach, creamy goat cheese, Greek yogurt, and lemon zest, each bite of these stuffed tilapia rolls is guaranteed to please everyone at your table.
Goat Cheese & Onion Scones
These savory scones are flavored with a delightful combination of scallions and goat cheese. Serve them warm with fresh butter at your next brunch.
Cantaloupe, Arugula & Goat Cheese Salad
Buy a melon that feels heavy for its size and smells slightly sweet. Picking a ripe one ensures the right balance of flavors in this arugula and goat cheese salad.
Summer Vegetable Pasta with Crispy Goat Cheese Medallions
This vegetarian pasta recipe is loaded with fresh vegetables--sweet spring onions, tangy cherry tomatoes and plenty of baby spinach. Goat cheese medallions are coated with panko and lightly crisped under the broiler, making this a restaurant-worthy yet super-simple and impressive weeknight dinner.
Chive & Goat Cheese Soufflés
This light, airy individual cheese soufflé recipe is dramatically puffed when it comes out of the oven. Serve for a healthy brunch or lunch with a spring salad of watercress, baby arugula and tender greens tossed with lemon-chive vinaigrette.
Olive & Goat Cheese Stuffed Cherry Tomatoes
This olive-and-goat-cheese-stuffed cherry tomato recipe makes a great pop-in-your-mouth appetizer. Scooping out the insides to stuff the tomato can be a little tricky without the right tool--a 1/4-teaspoon measuring spoon works very well for the job.
Rosemary-Goat Cheese Toast
Crusty bread is topped with a touch of creamy goat cheese, fragrant rosemary and a drizzle of sweet honey in this healthy toast recipe that makes a perfect soup pairing or an easy snack.
Goat Cheese-&-Olive-Stuffed Chicken Breasts
The hard part of making this elegant dish is choosing the filling. Making a pocket in the chicken breast to hold the stuffing is easy, particularly if you use a good, sharp, thin-bladed knife. Browning the chicken in a skillet before baking gives it a beautiful golden color. Finishing it in the oven ensures that it cooks evenly throughout.
Arugula Salad with Carrots and Goat Cheese
This arugula salad creation is a quick-and-easy solution to enhance any meal. Use the Maple-Thyme Baby Carrot recipe to add extra flavor and balance to this salad.
Caramelized Onion & Goat Cheese Rolls
Store-bought pizza dough is the time-saving secret to making this homemade dinner roll recipe in your muffin tin in under an hour.
Red Onion & Goat Cheese Pancake
The technique for this pancake is similar to that for a Dutch baby or German pancake, but the savory onion and goat cheese combination is a surprise for those who think of pancakes as breakfast food only. Serve with a mixed green salad for a light supper or as a side dish with grilled or roasted meat.
Roasted Broccolini & Goat Cheese Tartines
Skip the top piece of bread and make a healthy open-face sandwich, aka a tartine. In this version, we top crusty whole-grain bread with roasted broccolini, garlicky goat cheese and crushed red pepper for a little kick of heat. Try stirring fresh or dried herbs into the goat cheese spread for even more variety.