15 Easy Chicken Casserole Recipes for Weeknights

Cozy chicken casseroles are the ultimate comfort food. These easy, healthy recipes are ready in under an hour and use short-cut ingredients like cooked chicken and frozen vegetables, so you can serve up a chicken casserole any night of the week. Our Chicken Parmesan Casserole features all of the best parts of chicken Parm in an easy scoopable format, perfect for families. Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole is a healthy makeover of a classic, made right in your skillet in just 40 minutes. Try one of these casseroles for a quick and healthy dinner tonight.