27 Citrus Cocktails That Feel Fresh and Taste Like Sunshine
Your happy hour just got a little brighter with these citrus cocktail recipes. Whether you use grapefruit, lemons, limes or oranges, citrus adds a fresh flavor that elevates any cocktail. And the best part of adding citrus is that you can use the whole fruit in your cocktail, including the peel and the juice, so nothing goes to waste. Cocktails like Frozen Orange Margaritas and Grapefruit Elderflower Spritz are easy and delicious.
Tequila, Citrus & Raspberry Spritz
This spiked seltzer cocktail is a marriage between a Tequila Sunrise and a Sex on the Beach cocktail. The clementine-hibiscus seltzer really makes this sweet, but not syrupy, cocktail stand out! Serve this chilled or over ice.
Moscow Mule Cocktail
This refreshing cocktail features a combination of vodka, tangy lime and ginger beer, a nonalcoholic carbonated ginger beverage similar to ginger ale. This cocktail is traditionally served in a copper mug.
Cucumber-Lime Mexican Mojitos
This refreshing cucumber-lime flavored cocktail is a great choice for warm summer evenings. You can easily make it a mocktail by substituting lime-flavored sparkling water for the tequila.
Grapefruit Elderflower Spritz
The combination of gin, grapefruit and elderflower seems to be a new, trending combination in cocktails. Our version is super straightforward, but the twist is that we call for spiked grapefruit-flavored seltzer. We think it makes it that much more delicious and refreshing.
Frozen Orange Margaritas
This refreshing frozen orange margarita is bursting with orange flavor and easy to make. If you prefer a more alcohol-forward drink, you can cut down the amounts of ice and orange juice to 2 cups and 1/2 cup, respectively.
Super-Simple Salty Dog
This classic cocktail is as easy to make. It's tart and salty and you probably already have all the ingredients in your pantry. If you like your citrus cocktails a bit more on the sweet side, add a quick honey syrup, or if you like things spicy, you can even muddle a few slices of jalapeño in the bottom of your shaker first!
Tequila Sunrise
This easy-to-make and easy-to-drink staple cocktail gets its stunning color from grenadine. If you don't have grenadine on hand, you can make your own or use simple syrup. While you won't get the color, it will still taste great and that's what's important! You can use freshly squeezed or store-bought orange juice to make this drink; freshly squeezed will make for a sweeter cocktail.
Layered Strawberry-Lime Margaritas
These simple, fruity frozen margaritas are as easy to make as they are delicious! Inspired by a mix of two summer classics: frozen margaritas and strawberry lemonade, these red, white and blue margaritas are the perfect laid-back sipper for the Fourth of July or anytime you want a colorful cocktail. This recipe serves 2 but is easily doubled to serve 4.
The Bee's Knees Cocktail
The Bee's Knees is a classic Prohibition cocktail that blends the crisp, botanical flavor of gin with bright citrus and the soft floral notes of honey. This cheery spring cocktail is made with simple ingredients you likely have in your pantry, making it a great happy hour option when you don't want to make a special trip to the store.
The Good Farmer Cocktail
This bourbon-spiked lemonade cocktail recipe is a spirit-lifter at the end of the day. If bourbon isn't your thing, rum, gin or vodka would all make delicious substitutions.
Bourbon & Honey Gold Rush Cocktail
The Gold Rush is a modern classic whiskey cocktail that was invented by New York City bartender T.J. Siegal. This easy mix of bourbon, lemon and honey is made with ingredients you likely have in your pantry and makes a tasty addition to happy hour, no matter the season.
Grapefruit Margaritas
Fresh grapefruit juice adds a zesty punch and lovely pink color to this refreshing skinny margarita. For the perfect finish, upgrade the salt rim on your glass by mixing in a little grapefruit zest to add to both the presentation and flavor.
Tangerine Bourbon Sidecars
A fresh twist on a classic cocktail, this quick drink recipe uses sweet tangerine juice to balance the tang of bourbon.
Blood Orange-Pomegranate Mimosas
This twist on the mimosa is made with blood orange juice and pomegranate juice. It's a special way to start any weekend or toast the holiday season.
Ruby-Red Grapefruit Cocktail
This gorgeous sparkling grapefruit cocktail recipe combines gin, Campari, fresh grapefruit juice and seltzer. The touch of Campari enhances its beautiful red color, but if you prefer a less bitter drink, omit it.
Chaos Ladder
In this whiskey cocktail recipe, sweet vermouth, lemon, orange and raspberries balance the bitters.
Whipped Frozen Creamsicle
For those of you who always loved to run to the curb to buy a little bit of summer on a stick, this drink is right up your alley. The secret to the straight-from-the-ice-cream truck taste of this creamy frozen treat? Double the fruit! A little bit of frozen mango helps thicken the drink naturally in the blender while boosting the juicy flavor of fresh orange juice. Unsweetened vanilla coconut milk brings just a hint of sweetness while keeping this added-sugar-free and vegan. You could also use a sweetened coconut milk if you prefer a little more sweetness. Enjoy this refreshing and nostalgic drink on its own, or add a splash of your favorite vodka or rum for a summer happy hour indulgence. P.S.: Unlike the ice cream version, this one travels well in an insulated cup if you want to take it poolside!
Blood Orange Margaritas
Fresh blood orange juice gives this stunning pink cocktail just the right balance of sweet and sour. For the perfect finish, upgrade the salt rim on your glass by mixing in a little orange zest to add to both the presentation and flavor of these skinny margaritas.
Campari, Grapefruit & Pomegranate Cocktail
Balance herbaceous Campari with the sweet-tart flavors of pomegranate and grapefruit. This dusty pink drink looks festive in a stemmed wineglass with a twist of orange zest. For a slightly sweeter drink, use orange juice instead of grapefruit. To make a nonalcoholic version, omit the Campari and add an extra 1/3 cup of each juice.
Golden Mimosa
Fruit juice and champagne make this drink recipe refreshingly tasty to serve while entertaining.
Orange Pear-tini
Serve this special drink at your next cocktail party. Your guests will love how the subtle pear flavor contrasts with the citrusy orange juice.
Frozen Grapefruit Margaritas
Swap out some of the usual lime juice in your margaritas with fresh grapefruit juice for a refreshing spin on the classic drink. Red grapefruit makes for a particularly pretty cocktail. Unlike many frozen margaritas served at restaurants, these cocktails have no additional sweetener.
Pomegranate-Citrus Fizz
This refreshing cocktail is made with pomegranate vodka and citrus juices. It's delightfully fruity and fizzy and has under 15 grams of carbohydrates per serving.
Sunrise Bellini
This slightly tart fruity Bellini recipe will zing you awake. It's the prettiest color imaginable and it makes a brunch instantly fun! You can serve the Bellinis in champagne flutes or in simple Mason jars--be creative!
Lime and Cucumber-ita
Freshen up your margarita with the cool taste of cucumber. You can make it your way, with or without sugar or alcohol.
Salty Chihuahua
This is a Mexican-inspired take on the Salty Dog (usually made with grapefruit juice, vodka and salt).
Lemon-Orange Fizz
This refreshing beverage adds sparkle to your summer evenings.