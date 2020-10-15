10 Sweet & Savory Roasted Pumpkin Seed Recipes
Transform your pumpkin discards into a delicious snack with these roasted pumpkin seed recipes. Whether you opt for sweet or spicy pumpkin seed recipes, you'll be rewarded with a crunchy and healthy treat. Feel free to get creative with your seasonings, but if you need ideas, recipes like Cinnamon-Sugar Pumpkin Seeds and Pumpkin Seeds with Everything Bagel Seasoning are fun and flavorful.
Pumpkin Seeds with Everything Bagel Seasoning
Everything bagel spices give these roasted pumpkin seeds an extra hit of flavor that's delicious any time of day.
Salt & Vinegar Pumpkin Seeds
Salt-and-vinegar seasoning isn't just for chips. These roasted pumpkin seeds tossed with salt and vinegar are a briny, crunchy treat. Soaking the seeds in vinegar ensures that the deep vinegary flavor remains after baking.
Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
Be sure to save the pumpkin seeds from your Halloween jack-o'-lantern so you can make this crunchy, healthy snack.
Garlic-Parmesan Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
Garlic bread meets pumpkin seeds in this baked pumpkin seed recipe--and they really hit it off!
Cinnamon-Sugar Pumpkin Seeds
This healthful snack takes advantage of the pumpkin seeds you scoop out of your jack-o'-lantern or cooking pumpkin. We had the best results when we first roasted the seeds until lightly toasted and then tossed them with egg white, which makes the seasonings stick, and cinnamon sugar.
Smoky Pumpkin Seeds
Smoked paprika and garlic powder punch up the flavor in this easy roasted pumpkin seeds recipe.
Ranch Pumpkin Seeds
Making your own ranch dressing mix is easy to do and cuts down on sodium and eliminates additives. We replicate the distinctive flavor of ranch with buttermilk powder in this easy roasted pumpkin seed recipe. It's a convenient staple to have on hand for muffins and baked goods, too.
Za'atar Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
Za'atar (or zaatar)--a Middle-Eastern spice blend that's a mix of thyme, sumac, salt, sesame seeds and sometimes other herbs--livens up roasted pumpkin seeds.
Spicy Chile-Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
Salty, spicy and garlicky, these roasted pumpkin seeds are the perfect snack for any time of day. Increase the quantity of ground chile if you want 'em extra hot.
Toasted Pumpkin Seeds
Toasted pumpkin seeds are flavored with a touch of sugar, lemon peel, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cayenne pepper for a sweet and savory autumn treat.