21 Heart-Healthy Breakfast Recipes in 15 Minutes

Alex Loh Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD Updated December 08, 2021
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

These heart-healthy breakfast recipes are easy to make when you need a quick, healthy bite. Each breakfast is ready in 15 minutes or less. Plus, these recipes meet our requirements for a heart-healthy diet, meaning they're low in saturated fat and sodium. Recipes like Muesli with Raspberries and Breakfast Beans with Microwave Poached Egg are filling, delicious and the perfect start to any morning.

Start Slideshow

1 of 21

Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These delicious and unbelievably simple pancakes are best enjoyed right after cooking. With just eggs and a banana, you can have healthy grain-free pancakes with no added sugar. Serve with maple syrup and yogurt or ricotta cheese to add in some protein.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

Pineapple-Grapefruit Detox Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Pineapple, grapefruit and spinach are packed with water and minerals, which can help hydrate you and supply your body with a bounty of fiber too. Electrolyte-rich coconut water is a refreshing dairy-free substitute for yogurt or milk. If you have time, freeze the coconut water into cubes for an extra-frosty smoothie.

3 of 21

Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines weight-loss power foods, eggs and raspberries, with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-packed spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and the whole meal clocks in at just under 300 calories.

Advertisement

4 of 21

Pear-Spiced Oatmeal

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This healthy breakfast combines hearty oatmeal with fresh pears, ginger, and cinnamon. It's ready in just 15 minutes and will keep your hunger at bay through lunch.

5 of 21

Breakfast Beans with Microwave-Poached Egg

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In Costa Rica, this popular breakfast bean dish is called gallo pinto, which means spotted rooster, referring to the dark beans amid the pale rice. We call for cooked barley here, but you can use whatever leftover cooked grain you may have on hand.

6 of 21

Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie

Credit: Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 21

Southwestern Waffle

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This open-faced egg sandwich has a bit of southwestern flair with avocado and fresh salsa. And while you'd normally expect it served on toast or an English muffin, we've switched things up by serving it on a whole-grain waffle.

8 of 21

Quark & Cucumber Toast

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Give your healthy breakfast a savory spin with this quark and cucumber toast.

9 of 21

Muesli with Raspberries

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Unlike granola, muesli isn't baked with sweeteners or oil. Make your own or find your favorite brand in most supermarkets--we like Bob's Red Mill.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 21

Trail Mix Hot Cereal

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Adding trail mix to hot breakfast cereal is a great way to incorporate more fiber, protein and healthy fat into your diet.

 

11 of 21

Honeydew Smoothie Bowl

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Blending frozen melon with just enough liquid yields an almost ice cream-like texture. Make this a traditional, pourable smoothie by adding a touch more liquid before whizzing everything together. It's a cool way to start off a hot and humid day.

12 of 21

Cucumber Cooler Yogurt

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Whip yourself up a refreshing and healthy breakfast or snack with the classic combo of cucumbers and yogurt, enlivened with lemon and mint.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 21

Mango Raspberry Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A squeeze of lemon juice adds bright flavor to this frozen fruit smoothie. Mango provides plenty of sweetness without having to add juice, but if it's too tart for you, a touch of agave will do the trick.

14 of 21

Pistachio & Peach Toast

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This breakfast is great when you have leftover ricotta cheese--plus it comes together in just 5 minutes.

15 of 21

Waffle with Nut Butter, Banana & Chocolate Chips

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Top a whole-grain freezer waffle with nut butter, banana slices and chocolate chips for a decadent-tasting and healthy breakfast or snack you can whip up when you're short on time. This high-protein, high-fiber breakfast may be ready before your coffee is finished brewing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 21

Old-Fashioned Oatmeal

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Unlike quick-cooking oats, old-fashioned oatmeal has time to turn extra-creamy and luscious with just a few minutes more of cooking time. With a bit of milk and the toppings of your choice, old-fashioned oats can be your go-to morning staple for filling, healthy breakfasts.

17 of 21

Strawberry Peach Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cauliflower in a smoothie might sound like a deal breaker, but trust us, it's worth it. Not only does it boost your veggie servings for the day, it also makes this peach smoothie even creamier.

18 of 21

Melon Muesli

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Start your day with a quick, wholesome breakfast of hot muesli cereal topped with fresh cantaloupe and a sprinkle of cinnamon. It's ready in just minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 21

Pumpkin Cheesecake Topped Waffles

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Bored with plain waffles and syrup? Don't settle for the ordinary any longer--with just a few extra ingredients your breakfast waffles can taste like a delectable dessert! Just a tablespoon of canned pumpkin mixed with reduced-fat cream cheese will have you asking for seconds.

20 of 21

Berry-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sneak in your veggies with a smoothie every morning. Riced cauliflower adds thickness and creaminess to a subtly sweet cauliflower smoothie that features the fruity flavors of bananas and berries at the forefront.

21 of 21

5-Minute Breakfast Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Healthy pizza for breakfast? Say no more. You'll feel full and satisfied from the whole wheat bun and vegetables in this breakfast pizza.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Alex Loh