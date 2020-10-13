24 Diabetes-Friendly, Low-Carb Snacks in 25 Minutes of Prep or Less
Make a healthy, diabetes-friendly snack with these low-carb recipes. Each snack meets our requirements for low saturated fat and sodium, so you can feel good about reaching for these snacks when you get hungry. They also have fewer than 15 grams of carbs per serving to help you meet your nutritional goals. Plus, these snacks take just 25 minutes or less to prep. Recipes like Savory Date & Pistachio Bites and Baked Chili-Lime Zucchini Chips are nutritious, flavorful and will satisfy any snack craving.
Spiced Pecans
Making this delicious and healthy snack is very simple but also a rare instance where the recipe is meant to take longer in order to make it easier. Most nuts can burn faster than you can say "What's that smell?"--so these spiced pecans are baked low and slow to avoid any nasty surprises.
Savory Date & Pistachio Bites
A touch of sweetness from the dates and raisins paired with crunch and nuttiness from the pistachios make these bites perfect for an on-the-go snack or as an accompaniment on a cheese board.
Flourless Blender Zucchini Muffins
The batter for these healthy gluten-free zucchini muffins comes together in a flash in your blender. And these tasty treats are baked in a mini muffin tin, so they're the perfect snack or quick breakfast. The chocolate chips are an optional but excellent addition.
Baked Broccoli-Cheddar Quinoa Bites
These savory muffin-like quinoa bites are low in carbs and a good source of protein--plus we love their cheesy flavor.
Apricot-Ginger Energy Balls
This easy energy ball uses natural ingredients to give you a quick bite of energy when you need it. Dried apricots and honey hold together the coconut and oats, while ginger and tahini deepen the sweet flavors. Ready in just 25 minutes, you can have these as a grab-and-go breakfast, afternoon snack or sweet treat after dinner.
Quark & Cucumber Toast
Give your healthy breakfast a savory spin with this quark and cucumber toast.
Baked Chili-Lime Zucchini Chips
Crunchy chips are so satisfying--even when you swap in zucchini for potatoes. In fact, you might even find you like these baked zucchini chips even better than potato chips.
Super-Seed Snack Bars
Thanks to a mix of pumpkin, sunflower, hemp and chia seeds, these healthy snack bars are packed with protein, fiber, minerals and healthy fats. Because these bars pack well, they're great for taking along on all-day adventures.
Cherry-Cocoa-Pistachio Energy Balls
Minced dried cherries and pistachios make these energy balls a salty-sweet snack to satisfy all your cravings. Almond butter and cocoa add substance and chocolaty appeal. Serve any time of day as a snack or dessert, or pack them for a hike.
Air-Fryer Crispy Chickpeas
Air-fried chickpea snacks are intensely flavored and incredibly crunchy. Drying the chickpeas is essential to a good crunch, so don't skip this step. If you have time, leave them out on the counter to dry for an hour or two before frying.
Pizza Bites
No pizza dough in the house? No worries. Sandwich thins to the rescue! Simply crisp them up in the oven, top with some seasoned tomato sauce, smoked turkey, chopped bell pepper, and mozzarella and serve them up. This recipe is perfect for a light lunch or for a healthy after-school snack.
Chili-Lime Brussels Sprout Chips
If you like kale chips, you'll love these veggie chips too! The outer leaves of large Brussels sprouts make the best "chips." Plus, they're easier to remove than the tightly furled-together inner ones. Roast what's left over for dinner later in the week.
Cinnamon-Sugar Pumpkin Seeds
This healthful snack takes advantage of the pumpkin seeds you scoop out of your jack-o'-lantern or cooking pumpkin. We had the best results when we first roasted the seeds until lightly toasted and then tossed them with egg white, which makes the seasonings stick, and cinnamon sugar.
Carrot Cake Energy Bites
These no-cook energy bites keep well in the fridge or freezer and are easy to grab on the go for a healthy snack.
Sweet & Spicy Wasabi Snack Mix
Spicy wasabi-flavored peas are a great snack on their own but can sometimes be too hot. In this snack mix, the wasabi spice is tamed just a bit with the addition of a crispy cereal, pretzel sticks, almonds, a ginger-soy sauce, and sweet chewy dried fruit. Try it at your next party or tailgate!
Peaches & Cream Mini Muffins
Mini muffins are perfect for grab-and-go snacking. Try this recipe with fruity peaches and cream cheese chunks--they bake up in just 35 minutes and are perfect for sharing with family, friends, and coworkers!
Pumpkin Coconut Energy Balls
These easy pumpkin-spiced coconut oat balls make a great, packable afternoon snack or a delicious party appetizer.
Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Chips
Thinly sliced sweet potatoes fry to a crispy crunch in the air fryer. These homemade chips also use much less oil, which cuts down on calories and fat. They're a naturally sweet side for sandwiches, burgers, wraps and more.
Strawberry Planks
Here's a quick and easy way to get your children to eat more fruit! Stack strawberry slices on graham crackers spread with cream cheese for a tasty 5-minute snack your kids will devour.
Spiced Crackers
Give plain crackers a flavorful boost when you roast them with paprika and oregano. For a touch of smokiness, try smoked paprika instead of regular. Serve with hummus, cheese or your favorite dip.
Fruit Energy Balls
Make a big batch of these no-bake energy balls to keep on hand when hunger strikes or you need a healthy pick-me-up.
Ranch Pumpkin Seeds
Making your own ranch dressing mix is easy to do and cuts down on sodium and eliminates additives. We replicate the distinctive flavor of ranch with buttermilk powder in this easy roasted pumpkin seed recipe. It's a convenient staple to have on hand for muffins and baked goods, too.
PB & J Poppers
This sweet snack takes peanut butter and jelly to new heights and it's perfect for serving at your kids' next play date or party. Miniature sweetened rice cakes are topped with a peanut butter-cream cheese blend, sugar-free fruit preserves, and chocolate chips--the kids will love it!
Pea Pods with Dipping Sauces
Kids don't think twice about eating their veggies when they're served alongside a delectable dipping sauce!