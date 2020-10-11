14 Creamy Vegetarian Soups
These creamy vegetarian soup recipes are guaranteed to be warm and filling. Whether you use mushrooms, broccoli or cauliflower, vegetables are the star of these soups. Recipes like Creamy Succotash Soup and Cream of Mushroom & Barley Soup are so smooth and delicious, you'll want to have some crusty bread on hand to sop up all the goodness.
Creamy Mushroom Soup
There's no cream in this silky mushroom soup. Pureed potatoes give this vegan mushroom soup its creamy texture. Be sure to use Yukon Gold--russets don't provide quite the right texture.
Slow-Cooker Creamy Butternut Squash-Apple Soup
The sweetness of the Granny Smith apple shines through the creaminess of the blended butternut squash, a combination that is sure to whet appetites. Don't be afraid to keep blending the soup-more air yields tastier, frothier soup. Garnish with additional fresh rosemary sprigs, if desired. To make this a vegan butternut squash soup, omit the heavy cream and use your favorite plant-based milk or yogurt instead.
Cream of Broccoli Soup
This simple and healthy cream of broccoli soup recipe gets its flavor from a mixture of aromatic vegetables, including leeks and celery. Using an immersion blender (or regular blender) gives it a smooth, creamy texture. Enjoy this easy homemade cream of broccoli soup as a comforting appetizer or pair it with a sandwich or salad for lunch or dinner.
Paprika & Red Pepper Soup with Pistachio Puree
Richly satisfying, this luscious-looking soup made with red bell peppers gets a touch of heat from Thai chiles. For an extra-nutty flavor, puree an additional 1/4 cup shelled pistachios with 1/4 cup water and serve the soup with a dollop of this pistachio puree on top.
Creamy Succotash Soup
This colorful and light soup combines succotash (corn and lima beans) along with carrots and asparagus for a hearty bowl that makes a great light main dish.
Pumpkin Spice Butternut Squash Soup
Simmer up a light and tasty fall soup, made creamy with coconut milk and Greek yogurt.
Cream of Mushroom & Barley Soup
This sophisticated take on creamy mushroom soup is rich with earthy porcini mushrooms and has the added goodness of whole-grain barley.
Spiced Cauliflower Soup
The toasted spices in this creamy cauliflower soup recipe make this dish warm, rich and flavorful. You can deepen the color further by making it with a head of orange cauliflower, sometimes labeled "Cheddar."
Creamy Hungarian Mushroom Soup
Mushroom-soup lovers, this soup is for you! Russet potatoes make it hearty, and dill and paprika add plenty of flavor. We skip the generous amount of full-fat sour cream and butter typically used in creamy mushroom soups. Serve with a green salad and warm pumpernickel bread.
Broccoli-Cheese Chowder
This satisfying remake of broccoli chowder benefits from the creamy texture of cooked potatoes and smooth, tangy reduced-fat sour cream instead of getting its richness from as much as a cup each of cream and cheese. Not only is the flavor vibrant, but a single serving gives you over half of the daily recommendation for vitamin C.
Cheddar-Ale Soup
Our cheese- and beer-lover's potato soup has only a fraction of the fat and sodium of a traditional recipe. We use low-fat milk and only a little oil and keep the flavor strong with zesty, sharp Cheddar cheese. Precooked diced potatoes, which you can get at many supermarkets, keep this recipe super speedy. Regular diced red potatoes also work--you'll just need to increase the cooking time.
Roasted Pear-Butternut Soup with Crumbled Stilton
Here pears are roasted to sweet perfection with butternut squash and pureed to create a creamy soup that gets a luxurious garnish of Stilton cheese. You can serve this as a first course or with a salad and crusty bread for a light autumn supper.
Red Lentil & Caramelized Onion Soup
Fresh lime juice balances out the creamy, mellow sweetness of this pureed lentil and carrot soup. Caramelized onions, crisp snow peas, cilantro and sliced hard-boiled eggs are a flavorful and beautiful topping. Serve with warm whole-wheat naan or roti bread.
Cheddar Cauliflower Soup
Start your meal off with a bowl of this satisfying, easy cheesy cauliflower soup.