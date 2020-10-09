11 Cozy Cocktails to Enjoy on a Cool Fall Night

Alex Loh Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD October 09, 2020
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Spend your fall nights sipping one of these cozy cocktails. Whether it's hot chocolate, cider or wine, these boozy drinks are a warm treat. Feel free to swap out the alcohol you use, any combination will be delicious. Recipes like Red-Wine Hot Chocolate and Pumpkin-Spice Hot Toddy are healthy, seasonal and perfect for enjoying while you cozy up under a blanket.

Start Slideshow

1 of 11

Hot Cider with Apple Brandy & Spices

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A natural, cloudy apple cider is delicious for this exotically spicy and aromatic winter warmer, but if you desire a sparkling-clear drink, apple juice can be substituted. Calvados, which is a French apple brandy, adds richness. If you wish to omit it, just add more cider or juice.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Red-Wine Hot Chocolate

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you love red wine and you love chocolate, you'll love this rich, full-flavored red-wine hot chocolate. It's two of your favorite things together in one warm, cozy mug.

3 of 11

Spiced Hot Cider

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For a nonalcoholic version, omit the applejack and schnapps and add 2 tablespoons cinnamon-flavored syrup, such as Torani brand.

Advertisement

4 of 11

Pumpkin-Spice Hot Toddy

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Flavored decaf tea adds a seasonal twist to a traditional hot toddy recipe. You can use any flavor of tea for this easy cocktail, but we love the comforting notes of pumpkin-spice in the fall and winter.

5 of 11

Kahlua Cocoa

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

While regular hot cocoa is lovely and warming, sometimes something a bit more spirited is in order. Some other tasty additions to hot chocolate: bourbon, creme de menthe, Galliano, creme de cassis, Chambord.

6 of 11

Mulled Wine

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For midwinter cheer, pull up a mug of something warm and spirited.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 11

Boozy Hot Chocolate Board

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Come in from the cold to this fun and festive hot chocolate board! For the adults, spike this rich and decadent hot chocolate with your favorite sweet liqueur and garnish with your favorite toppings. For hands-off prep, make the hot chocolate in your slow cooker.

8 of 11

Very Merry Punch

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

There was a time when every household had its own recipe for spiced hot-wine punch. Folks would roam from house to house testing each one. With the blend of flavors in this punch, revelers might never move on to other houses on the block.

9 of 11

Bourbon Hot Cocoa

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Chocolate and bourbon? Say no more. Make this delicious hot chocolate recipe from scratch on a cold winter day.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 11

Slow-Cooker Hot Cider with Brandy

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Brew up a batch of warm apple cider with ease in this no-sugar-added drink recipe. The hot toddy stays warm and party-ready in your crock pot all night long.

11 of 11

Whispering Wreath

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This warm mixture is a distinctive twist on the classic hot buttered rum.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Alex Loh