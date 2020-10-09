11 Cozy Cocktails to Enjoy on a Cool Fall Night
Spend your fall nights sipping one of these cozy cocktails. Whether it's hot chocolate, cider or wine, these boozy drinks are a warm treat. Feel free to swap out the alcohol you use, any combination will be delicious. Recipes like Red-Wine Hot Chocolate and Pumpkin-Spice Hot Toddy are healthy, seasonal and perfect for enjoying while you cozy up under a blanket.
Hot Cider with Apple Brandy & Spices
A natural, cloudy apple cider is delicious for this exotically spicy and aromatic winter warmer, but if you desire a sparkling-clear drink, apple juice can be substituted. Calvados, which is a French apple brandy, adds richness. If you wish to omit it, just add more cider or juice.
Red-Wine Hot Chocolate
If you love red wine and you love chocolate, you'll love this rich, full-flavored red-wine hot chocolate. It's two of your favorite things together in one warm, cozy mug.
Spiced Hot Cider
For a nonalcoholic version, omit the applejack and schnapps and add 2 tablespoons cinnamon-flavored syrup, such as Torani brand.
Pumpkin-Spice Hot Toddy
Flavored decaf tea adds a seasonal twist to a traditional hot toddy recipe. You can use any flavor of tea for this easy cocktail, but we love the comforting notes of pumpkin-spice in the fall and winter.
Kahlua Cocoa
While regular hot cocoa is lovely and warming, sometimes something a bit more spirited is in order. Some other tasty additions to hot chocolate: bourbon, creme de menthe, Galliano, creme de cassis, Chambord.
Mulled Wine
For midwinter cheer, pull up a mug of something warm and spirited.
Boozy Hot Chocolate Board
Come in from the cold to this fun and festive hot chocolate board! For the adults, spike this rich and decadent hot chocolate with your favorite sweet liqueur and garnish with your favorite toppings. For hands-off prep, make the hot chocolate in your slow cooker.
Very Merry Punch
There was a time when every household had its own recipe for spiced hot-wine punch. Folks would roam from house to house testing each one. With the blend of flavors in this punch, revelers might never move on to other houses on the block.
Bourbon Hot Cocoa
Chocolate and bourbon? Say no more. Make this delicious hot chocolate recipe from scratch on a cold winter day.
Slow-Cooker Hot Cider with Brandy
Brew up a batch of warm apple cider with ease in this no-sugar-added drink recipe. The hot toddy stays warm and party-ready in your crock pot all night long.
Whispering Wreath
This warm mixture is a distinctive twist on the classic hot buttered rum.