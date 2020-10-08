21 Vegan Halloween Recipes for a Scary, Delicious Treat
These vegan Halloween recipes are a delicious way to celebrate the season. Whether it's a cocktail or snack, these recipes are full of fall ingredients like pumpkin and apples. Recipes like Vegan Pumpkin Cookies, Smoky Pumpkin Seeds and Witches' Brew Skinny Margarita are fun, flavorful and perfect for the holiday.
Witches' Brew Skinny Margarita
This striking red and black margarita is the perfect Halloween party cocktail. Hibiscus tea and pomegranate juice give the citrusy cocktail its red color, and rimming the glass with black lava salt makes it just a little creepy. Use regular kosher salt in place of the black lava salt (or skip the salt altogether) for a cocktail that works any time of year. We love the tartness of this margarita, but feel free to add a little agave nectar if you prefer a sweeter cocktail.
Vegan Pumpkin Bread
Flaxseed meal, which develops a gelatinous texture when mixed with water, replaces the eggs and provides structure to this moist, flavorful loaf.
Slow-Cooker Hot Cider with Brandy
Brew up a batch of warm apple cider with ease in this no-sugar-added drink recipe. The hot toddy stays warm and party-ready in your crock pot all night long.
Savory Date & Pistachio Bites
A touch of sweetness from the dates and raisins paired with crunch and nuttiness from the pistachios make these bites perfect for an on-the-go snack or as an accompaniment on a cheese board.
Avocado & Pumpkin Salsa
Store-bought salsas are convenient and come in many varieties. However, this avocado and pumpkin salsa--one you won't find on any grocery shelf--is worth making from scratch. Creamy avocados, fresh tomato, and canned pumpkin are jazzed up with cilantro, lime juice, and a touch of hot pepper sauce, resulting in a salsa that's seriously delicious. Serve with baked tortilla chips or over grilled chicken breasts.
Smoky Pumpkin Seeds
Smoked paprika and garlic powder punch up the flavor in this easy roasted pumpkin seeds recipe.
Berry-Apple Cider
Throw cinnamon, cloves, apple cider, and cranberry-raspberry juice into a slow cooker to make this easy and tasty berry-apple cider.
Vegan Pumpkin Cookies
The pumpkin puree in these delicious vegan pumpkin cookies gives them a great orange color and fall flavor and also acts as the "egg" to help bind everything together. Coconut oil takes the place of butter in these cookies and should be solid when you use it--if it's not, stick it in the fridge for a few hours until it firms up. When we were developing this recipe, tasters said they wouldn't have known the cookies were vegan if they hadn't been told. We call that a win!
Za'atar Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
Za'atar (or zaatar)--a Middle-Eastern spice blend that's a mix of thyme, sumac, salt, sesame seeds and sometimes other herbs--livens up roasted pumpkin seeds.
Everything Bagel Microwave Popcorn
Full of umami-rich flavors inspired by the classic bagel, this easy popcorn snack is sure to make your mouth water.
Fresh Apple Squares
One batch of dough does double duty as both the crust and streusel topping to make one of the easiest desserts around.
Cinnamon-Cider Iced Tea
Quench your guests' thirst with this apple iced tea, which can be made with or without alcohol.
Roasted Spaghetti Squash Seeds
When you prepare spaghetti squash, don't throw away the seeds! You can roast them into a crunchy, healthy snack--just like roasting pumpkin seeds. The seasoning mix in this recipe is a mix of spicy, salty and sweet, but feel free to experiment with your own flavor combinations.
Coconut Fruit & Nut Bars
With just five ingredients, these simple, no-bake energy bars are tastier than any bars you can buy! Dates, cashews, almonds and coconut whir up in the food processor for an easy homemade version of a Larabar. Pack one up for a healthy snack for work, or send some off with your kids for an energizing snack before soccer practice.
Cinnamon-Sugar Roasted Chickpeas
Roasting canned chickpeas until crispy makes a simple and healthy snack. In this riff on candied nuts, chickpeas are coated with cinnamon sugar to make them irresistible! This snack is best enjoyed the day it is made.
Apple-Pie Sangria
This refreshing sangria, infused with fall flavors of apples, cider and cinnamon, provides warming cheer for a chilly autumn evening. Use red-skinned apples for the most attractive presentation.
Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
Be sure to save the pumpkin seeds from your Halloween jack-o'-lantern so you can make this crunchy, healthy snack.
Cinnamon Baked Apples
Who can resist the aroma of baked apples wafting through the house? Top with nonfat vanilla frozen yogurt for a real treat.
Mango Fruit Leather
This no-sugar-added fruit snack is a healthy treat kids and adults will both love. It's perfect for packing in a lunchbox for school or work or just enjoying as a snack or better-for-you dessert at home.
Burnt Sugar Lollipops
No special equipment or fancy molds are needed for these gorgeous jewels--just a little patience and steady hand to pour out the hot sugar syrup. Wrap the lollipops individually in large, clear lollipop bags and seal with a silver twist-tie or a piece of ribbon. Affix them individually to the bows of your holiday presents or hang them on your tree and offer them to guests as they leave.
Cinnamon Popcorn
This simple spiced popcorn snack will satisfy your sweet tooth and provide a hearty dose of whole-grains, fiber and antioxidants.