2 Vintage Halloween Treats Just like Grandma Used to Make

October 06, 2020

Oh the good old days! Remember getting popcorn balls in your trick-or-treating bag and making candy apples with your Grandma? While homemade hand-outs might be a thing of the past, you can recreate the nostalgia with these throwback recipes for caramel apples, popcorn balls, roasted pumpkin seeds and more Halloween treats.

Crispy Peanut Butter Balls

All you need are four simple ingredients to make healthier crispy peanut butter balls that kids and grownups will love. Make this easy recipe for a bite-size treat, on-the-go snack or easy homemade gift. You can swap the peanut butter for almond butter or even sunflower seed butter to make it nut-free.

Caramel Apple Cookies

Kids and adults alike will love these fall caramel apple cookies. They are crisp on the bottom and chewy in the center with bits of apple and just a hint of spice. The caramel glaze takes them over the top!

