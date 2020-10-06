18 Cozy, Whole30 Soups That Are Perfect for Fall

Alex Loh Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD October 06, 2020
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Make a pot of these Whole30-friendly soup recipes for a filling and delicious meal this week. These recipes meet the parameters of the Whole30 diet and focus on proteins like pork and beef. Plus, they're full of seasonal vegetables like butternut squash and carrots to create a balanced soup. Recipes like Mushroom and Beef Soup and Sausage, Brussels Sprout & Potato Soup are healthy, flavorful and can help you meet your nutrition goals.

Start Slideshow

1 of 18

Sausage, Brussels Sprout & Potato Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Bake up some Manchego cheese toasts and uncork a bottle of Ribera del Duero to enjoy alongside this healthy pot of soup. Both sweet and hot Italian sausage work well.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 18

Vegan Butternut Squash Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Thai spices and creamy coconut milk distinguish this version from traditional butternut squash soup. Curry paste is a convenient way to add complex flavor, but if you want to make sure this soup is vegan or if you are allergic to shellfish, check the ingredient list carefully--some brands contain shellfish.

3 of 18

New Mexico Green Chile & Pork Stew

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This recipe is best made ahead of time, so the flavors have more time to mingle in the refrigerator. Three types of chiles, both fresh and canned, bring different kinds of heat, earthiness and sweetness to the pot. If you can get Hatch chiles, by all means use them. Pepper aficionados love them so much they travel in droves to a New Mexico festival celebrating their fall harvest. Serve with a dollop of sour cream, if desired.

Advertisement

4 of 18

Roasted Vegan Cauliflower Soup with Parsley-Chive Swirl

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Blitzed cauliflower gives this very easy vegan soup recipe its creamy taste without adding any dairy. To get the silkiest texture, puree the soup in a blender rather than using an immersion blender.

5 of 18

Slow-Cooker Curried Butternut Squash Soup

Credit: Dera Burreson
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Skip the roasting in this butternut squash soup recipe and let your slow cooker do the work instead. Just load up all the ingredients into the crock pot, set it and forget it for an easy, healthy dinner or packable lunches.

6 of 18

Mushroom and Beef Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Kale adds vitamins and an enticing cabbage-like flavor to this mushroom and beef soup. Be sure to use fresh kale as it can become pungent if stored too long.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 18

Green Eggs & Ham Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Would you, could you make this creamy green soup recipe? How about if we told you it's dairy-free--just flavorful pureed veggies topped with a perfectly poached egg and ham? Trust us, whether you eat it in a box or with a fox, in a house or with a mouse, both you and your kids will love this storybook-perfect soup.

 

8 of 18

Roasted Carrot Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sweet, hearty roasted carrots are the basis for a satisfying soup that has the perfect hint of ginger.

9 of 18

Beef Soup with Root Vegetables

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Potatoes, turnips, and sweet potatoes add a touch of sweetness to traditional beef soup in this low-calorie recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 18

Roasted Pumpkin-Apple Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Apples add just a hint of sweetness to this velvety pumpkin soup. Try it as a delightful first course for a special meal.

11 of 18

Vegan Pumpkin Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This vegan pumpkin soup, filled with spices and creamy cashews, can make an easy weeknight dinner or be elevated to a vegan main dish worthy of a holiday dinner by serving it in a hollowed-out freshly roasted pumpkin.

12 of 18

Egg Drop Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Garlic and ginger flavor the broth of this egg drop soup.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 18

Quick Hamburger Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Combine extra-lean ground beef and turkey breast with vegetables and herbs in this low-calorie, low-fat, diabetic main dish soup.

14 of 18

Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this healthy cauliflower soup recipe, roasting the cauliflower first adds depth and prevents the florets from turning to mush. A little tomato sauce and coconut milk give the broth a rich, silky texture. Serve with a dollop of sour cream or yogurt, if desired.

15 of 18

Irish Stew with Lamb & Potatoes

Credit: Dera Burreson
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Traditional Irish lamb stew is made with inexpensive shoulder or neck cuts of lamb, but for possibly the best Irish stew you'll ever make, give this version made with leg of lamb a try. Choose a bone-in cut to make the rich, flavorful broth for this healthy lamb stew. Requiring just a handful of ingredients and 35 minutes of active time, this lamb stew isn't just tasty--it's also easy!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 18

Green Chile Stew with Pork & Zucchini

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here's a hearty meal-in-a-bowl for those who love pork. The recipe serves eight, so invite a crowd or serve as leftovers the next day, when the flavors have blended together even more.

17 of 18

Basque Chicken Stew

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Straddling the coastal border between Northern Spain and Southern France, the people of the Basque region have a deep affection for fork-tender chicken stewed in a vibrant tomato-pepper sauce. Briny green olives stuffed with Spain's pimiento peppers root the dish even further.

18 of 18

Curried Chicken Stew

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Short on time? Consider this slow-cooked chicken stew recipe. Spend just 20 minutes prepping in the morning and you'll come home to a hearty dish. Serve it over basmati rice or with a slice of crusty bread.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Alex Loh